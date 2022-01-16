Flagstaff History: Ski Jacks competed in Albuquerque

100 years ago

1922: How best to put Flagstaff on the map was the topic introduced at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club Tuesday by Chairman Pat Mora. Of course we need more hotel accommodations, he said, but beyond that we need other things. We're not thinking big enough things for Flagstaff, and we are too prone to sit around wasting opportunities and waiting for outsiders to come along in the sweet bye and bye with the means and the will and pick the plum from under our noses, so to speak. The president of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce suggested some of our present needs, the greatest of which is advertising, and concretely suggested as something we ought to do at once along the latter line the placing of good signs at the Grand Canyon junction east of Flagstaff and on the roads to Lake Mary, Mormon Lake and Oak Creek.

75 years ago

1947: Persons interested were reminded today by Mayor Harold S. Sykes that the Flagstaff City Council is receiving bids for the farming land of Koch field, Flagstaff’s city-owned airport east of town, and that bidding will close at 5 p.m. Monday. The city council will consider the bids at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting that night. According to the mayor, details of bidding and lease forms may be obtained from C. T. Pulliam, the city clerk.

A still in a tree? Finding a complete whiskey still up in a tree in the chicken yard of one of the deputy sheriffs was the peculiar combination rooted out Saturday by undersheriff S. O. Thompson and deputies Billy Rudd and John Garrett. Lest there be misunderstanding, we hasten to explain early in the story that it is the tenant of deputy Frank Short’s place who is believed by the sheriff's office to be the owner of the still. He was arrested, protesting that he did not know how the steel and coil, both wrapped in burlap, got up into the cedar tree. Also, he did not know anything of the mash found hidden in the manure pile nor of the more than 2 gallons of good, strong white corn liquor dug up out of the ground nearby.

Hunting the Buffalo. The names of between 500 and 600 hunters are expected to be in the hopper on Monday when the drawing for participants in the annual buffalo hunt is made at the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The hunt will take place in northern Coconino County. The state’s buffalo are in two different herds.One is near Flagstaff. The first 43 names drawn will receive permits entitling them to shoot a bull buffalo. Then 43 alternates will be chosen. Persons selected on the first drawing will have until 5 p.m. Jan. 27 to notify the department of their intentions of joining the hunt.

50 years ago

1972: A. M. McCreery, head of the physical education department at the college here in Flagstaff and the instructor of skiing, left with four members of the campus Ski Jacks today at 1 p.m.M for Albuquerque to enter the intercollegiate ski meet Saturday and Sunday. Events are the downhill on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday. The Ski Jacks are arranging with the University of Arizona to host tri-meets at Tucson in February and at the Arizona Snowbowl at Flagstaff in March. It is hoped that the meet here can be held in conjunction with one sponsored by the downtown Flagstaff Skiers, as is being done at Albuquerque.

Calling it an “important week for Flagstaff,” Mayor Sylvan Harenberg this morning proclaimed today through Saturday as Flagstaff appreciation week and asked that everyone in the Flagstaff community join in this salute to our city. The event is sponsored by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. Flagstaff appreciation week is designated as an official time to recognize the importance of the great scenic, cultural, environmental, and economic features of the city and its surrounding area.

“I respectfully urge all Flagstaff citizens to take note of the grandeur that is here at our doorstep,” the mayor said. “We should prize Flagstaff and its beautiful surroundings for their valuable contributions to our enjoyment and livelihood.”

The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce said it is proud of the city and proud of the quality of its environment, including the smog-free air, clean water and great outdoor beauty. We hope that during Flagstaff appreciation week and throughout the year, everyone is especially mindful of these unspoiled wonders that we can enjoy every day.

25 years ago

1997: Most roads in Flagstaff are once again passable, but folks in outlying areas like Doney Park are still digging their way out of 3 feet of snow.

“After getting stuck, I had to shovel it all,” a Doney Park resident said of his 140-foot driveway.

Like many in Doney Park, he lives on a private road that Coconino County never plows. Others in the area were homebound until a neighbor used his backhoe to plow the road Tuesday evening. Several people asked why, if this is a state of emergency, the county won't plow the roads. County management says the county has a 3-year-old policy that prevents the county from plowing private roads.

The City Traffic Commission changed its former recommendation to the city council on Wednesday and decided to request the one-way streets on the Southside be reverted to two-way traffic. The bulk of the bloc that voted in September to keep the South Beaver and San Francisco streets one way were absent, allowing the minority to become a 3-to-1 majority. The issue will go to Council for its Jan. 27 work session. In addition, the commission voted on a set of recommendations to help the Southside if the city council opts to keep the roads one way the recommendations ranged from beautification of the Southside to more signs directing would be shoppers south of the railroad tracks. They also included narrowing the streets to slow down traffic.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

