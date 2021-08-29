Flagstaff History: Sidewalks slow to be placed as livestock roamed the streets

125 years ago

1896: The quail which were turned loose on the river below Flagstaff last fall are said to be doing well. Several flocks of young quail have been seen this summer. If these birds are let alone for three or four seasons they can then be shot without danger of extermination or running them out of the country. Anyone caught shooting them before that time would deserve a horsewhipping.

The coffin torpedo is the latest device in Coconino to foil the grave robber. Of late years the practice of despoiling graves has become so widespread that every effort has been put forth to find some means to end it. It is believed that prevention invention will achieve that purpose. This new contrivance is a regulation bomb as deadly as any of her invented by anarchists’ genius. It is placed in the casket just previous to internment, and after it is placed in position and the lid of the casket screwed down, it will be an exceedingly dangerous undertaking to attempt to force the casket open. The lid of the closed coffin presses down on a spring. Raising this lid even in slight degree releases the spring causing it to strike a percussion cap. The resulting explosion of the cap also explodes the bomb and while the concussion would wrench the casket it is almost impossible for the person who is trying to open the casket to escape instant death.