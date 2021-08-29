Flagstaff History: Sidewalks slow to be placed as livestock roamed the streets

125 years ago
1896: The quail which were turned loose on the river below Flagstaff last fall are said to be doing well. Several flocks of young quail have been seen this summer. If these birds are let alone for three or four seasons they can then be shot without danger of extermination or running them out of the country. Anyone caught shooting them before that time would deserve a horsewhipping.
The coffin torpedo is the latest device in Coconino to foil the grave robber. Of late years the practice of despoiling graves has become so widespread that every effort has been put forth to find some means to end it. It is believed that prevention invention will achieve that purpose. This new contrivance is a regulation bomb as deadly as any of her invented by anarchists’ genius. It is placed in the casket just previous to internment, and after it is placed in position and the lid of the casket screwed down, it will be an exceedingly dangerous undertaking to attempt to force the casket open. The lid of the closed coffin presses down on a spring. Raising this lid even in slight degree releases the spring causing it to strike a percussion cap. The resulting explosion of the cap also explodes the bomb and while the concussion would wrench the casket it is almost impossible for the person who is trying to open the casket to escape instant death.
City sunbeams. A party of 20 Flagstaff bicyclists held a picnic at local spring Wednesday. Also, judging from the number of horses and cattle that graze in our Flagstaff streets, the ordinance against stock running at large has been repealed. Several weeks ago, Council ordered a number of new sidewalks but so far only about 100 feet of new sidewalk has been put down in Flagstaff.
100 years ago
1921: The verdict of murder in the second degree brought in last Sunday by the jury in the trial of Harry H. Nash for the murder of Martin F. Schwab was a distinct disappointment to at least 9/10 of the English-speaking people of this community. It was not hardheartedness nor vengefulness but born of the belief that the evidence presented by the state proved conclusively that the murder was premeditated, cold-blooded, solely for paltry gain and that the law and the good name of this county should be vindicated by exacting the death penalty. Judge J. E. Jones will not pronounce sentence until sometime next week both attorneys for the defense having been absent from Flagstaff this week.
Airmen did stunts over Flagstaff Sunday. Floyd Clevinger, in his Cleveland biplane and accompanied by a mechanic, gave Flagstaff and interesting exhibition Sunday afternoon, doing numerous nose dives and loops, flying upside down, banking and going through most of the stunts now common to aviators except the tailspin. Clevinger is flying from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and he came down to Kingman from Las Vegas then adopted the Santa Fe Railroad for guide toward the east. He gives an exhibition at each town that raises $50. Marshall Bobby Burns came up from Williams where Clevinger had alighted. City Martial Art. L. Neil and J. O. Jones took up a collection, wiring the money onto Winslow where Clevinger alighted after leaving here. It was arranged that the fire was all should blow when the big bird came insight from the West. A big bird did show up the whistle blew and it was discovered that it really was a bird that had been sighted. Nearly an hour later the plane appeared.
75 years ago
1946: A blazing meteor burst spectacularly over Flagstaff at about 2 a.m. yesterday, and any person that observed it high in the sky is asked to get in touch with Dr. H. H. Mininger, meteor expert, in Flagstaff. The meteor burst with such brilliance that it was painful to the eyes. It was visible for a full five seconds, then exploded. The particles fell to the earth in the general direction of east Flagstaff.
50 years ago
1971: A television monitoring system will be in operation in the Coconino County jail in the next few days. Workmen began installing three viewing cameras and running cable yesterday. The $3,600 project will place three cameras in view of the rear jail entrance plus both north and south security sections where felony prisoners are held.
Flagstaff can expect to begin using its new main branch public library sometime after the first of the year. City Manager Leland C. McPherson made the announcement when he presented to the city council a bill for $28,000 for work completed. The total cost will be $91,916.
25 years ago
1996: Sheep lords. Sheep are in the blood of the Gannon brothers. For some, that could get uncomfortable, but Matt and Tim are just fine with it. The Gannons own Gannon Sheep Farm, a collection of ewes named Cleopatra, Rachel and Bottle Baby, and two rams named Rocky and Bear that weigh in at about 350 pounds each. The farm is just outside of Flagstaff. Matt and Tim are the great grandchildren of Timothy A. Riordan, one of Flagstaff’s original settlers and sheep man himself.