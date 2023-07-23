100 years ago

1923: Rotarians were given a rich treat at Tuesday’s meeting in splendid addresses by Congressman Carl Hayden of Arizona and Dr. Frederick I. Monsen of Pasadena, California, author, lecturer, explorer. Monsen’s address, while extemporaneous, abounded in humor and was deeply instructive. Monsen knew former President Madero of Mexico — knew him before he began the revolution that ended in his being chosen president. But it was of Pancho Villa that he spoke mostly. He had been guided by Villa and some of his Indians into the wilds on an archeological exploring trip long before Villa became famous. He had been fearfully warned not to trust himself in the man’s power. He found him an obedient, considerate and honest servant. He said Villa was a wonderful leader, a remarkable strategist. He would have been president of Mexico but that he felt his own lack of education and that it debarred him from being successful as president. He cited the admiration General Scott had for Villa, and also that of Frederick Funston, afterward general, but who, when he voiced his appreciation of Villa’s worth, was a member of Monsen’s party, the doctor having picked him up in California as Funston, then unknown and practically penniless, was walking across the continent.

Monsen pointed the moral of his talk -- that no matter how great one’s natural capabilities, they could never come to full fruition and usefulness unless accompanied by education. The applause lasted so long that Monson was obliged to rise and bow his acknowledgements.

75 years ago

1948: One or more showings of the film used in Oregon public schools for sex education purposes at the junior high school level will be sponsored by the Flagstaff Lions Club through courtesy of the Orpheum theatre, Aug. 5. Invitations to view the film will be sent to the city’s Parent-Teacher Associations, service clubs, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, various church groups, veterans groups, and schoolteachers and officials. In addition, other adults who are interested are invited to see the film. The film was shown here yesterday for members of the Lions Club and evoked favorable comment, leading to the plan for sponsoring a showing to a larger group. Entitled “Human Growth,” the picture is designed to explaining human growth and reproduction to children from the sixth through the ninth grades. It is being shown to an adult audience as a means of determining feeling toward introducing some sort of sex education in the local schools.

50 years ago

1973: Some minor food supply shortages have appeared in Flagstaff in recent days, but no acute shortages have been noted in any areas. Shortages were reported Monday in salad and vegetable oils, mayonnaise, and canned fruits and vegetables, Ray Keating, manager of Food Town Supermarket, said today. These are normal for the end of the packing year. Once the new crop of vegetables is picked and packed, any shortages should become minimal, Keating said. Shortages of chicken and related products may become apparent in the next several weeks, said a spokesman for several large markets in Phoenix.

Northern Arizona is a sprawling land area. Thus time is the key factor in reaching victims of many types of accidents. To speed services of medical teams to the scene, the Department of Public Safety is stationing a jet-powered helicopter in Flagstaff. Its crews will assist at scenes of highway accidents, searches and for other law enforcement operations. Two crews will be here for three days each week, giving Flagstaff and the surrounding area coverage for six days, 24 hours a day. “Our main advantage is we don’t have to follow the highway,” says pilot Dan Jones, who learned to fly a helicopter in the Marine Corps. The helicopter, a Bell-Ranger, has room for two injured persons and two crew members.

25 years ago

1998: One of Flagstaff’s most scenic valleys and a popular corridor for mountain bikers headed for the San Francisco Peaks is possibly about to be closed forever to public access. The former Lockett Trust land, which had been pegged for preservation two years ago as part of the defeated Peaks Parkway ballot issue, has been divided into 18 large parcels, with seven of those divided again. In all, more than a hundred houses could fill the valley after all the subdividing is finished. “We got the chance to have the city buy the land and use it for recreationalists, but we blew it,” said Dan Overton while biking Friday across a meadow located in what is now referred to as Tract 17. Jeffrey Ryan, who was pedaling alongside Overton, agreed. “As I understand it, this place is being zoned for 2-acre lots and larger, and most people in Flagstaff can’t afford that. This place was perfect for a city park, and I think there are several other places that could have been developed before this area was touched.”

Rollin W. Wheeler, Flagstaff’s first charter government mayor and a longtime public school educator and community volunteer, died Saturday in Sedona. Wheeler began one of the most successful political careers in Flagstaff history in 1952 when he was first elected to city council. He was part of the council that in 1958 presented the city charter to voters for approval. In 1960, he became the first successful candidate for mayor under terms of that charter. As mayor, Wheeler, who had no vote in Council except in a tie, was well-known for running crisp, orderly meetings in which he carefully summed up the major points in an issue for his colleagues before discussion began and then saw to it that all points of view got a succinct hearing. He never hesitated to take a stand on an issue, despite not having a vote, and when his vote was needed, it was cast without hesitation or apology. During his term as mayor, Wheeler presided over a seriously troubled time in the summer of 1967 when race issues threatened to erupt in town. It was his attitude of iron calm and patience that largely was instrumental in preventing property damage and bloodshed.