100 years ago

1923: Richard Dix, Lois Wilson, Noah Beery, Ricardo Cortez and Richard Ogle, all celebrated members of the Famous Players Lasky Corporation, will be in Flagstaff in three weeks ready to be shot in their various roles in the film dramatization of Zane Grey’s novel, “The Call of The Canyon.” The action in the novel is mostly laid at Oak Creek, and it is there the picture will be shot, though some of the scenes may be taken in Flagstaff. It was rumored that Bebe Daniels was to be in this company, but Miss Mary Costigan, proprietor of the Orpheum, had a wire yesterday from the corporation saying Miss Daniels is not in that company. Miss Costigan expects to arrange for a personal appearance of the screen stars at her theatre while they are here.

The National Park Service has been instructed to include in its budget $100,000 for the purchase by the U.S. Department of the Interior of the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon from Coconino County -- its present owner. The $100,000 is all to be spent on the Maine-Grand Canyon highway. It amounts to turning (it) over to the government for building and permanent maintenance along the same line that is followed by the government with respect to Cody Road into Yellowstone National Park. It puts an important road into good shape not later than next year, and leaves the probability that the road will ultimately be paved by the government and a constant source of expense and controversy lifted off the shoulders of the taxpayers of this county.

75 years ago

1948: Arizona’s 33 National Guard units are awaiting march orders that will start them on the road to Flagstaff and Fort Tuthill, where 1,500 guardsmen will host the group’s annual summer encampment beginning Aug. 15. The orders are scheduled to be issued sometime within the next few days from the office of Maj. Gen. A.M. Tuthill, adjunct general of Arizona, who has already issued general orders calling the encampment. The guardsmen will come from all parts of the state to spend a two-week training period at Tuthill, 4 miles south of the city. Advance details will arrive a few days before the main body of troops to prepare the encampment site. The general orders carried instructions as to where each of the units is to establish its camp at the fort, and also messing arrangements. In the plan of training, each of the 92 working hours is broken down into a schedule. Among the subjects to be covered are the march to and from Flagstaff, dismounted drill; military courtesy; combat sentry duty; practical use of the compass; map reading; tent pitching; signal communications; domestic disturbances and martial law; chemical warfare training; rifle squad formations; mines and booby traps; rifles, hand grenades and rocket launcher; scouting and patrolling; machine guns and mortars; overnight bivouac.

50 years ago

1973: How would you like to own a historically significant piece of Arizona history, complete with special marker? That’s the case of the Spurlock family, a mother-and-sons ranch operation with headquarters at Navajo, 35 miles east of Holbrook. Their ranch property includes Navajo Springs, site of the organization of the territorial government of Arizona. Navajo Springs was marked on early maps as a place where travelers could obtain water for themselves and their livestock. When Lt. Amiel Whipple went through the region in 1853, he noted Navajo Indians made use of “a fine pool of water which breaks out at the surface of a valley.”

In March 1863, John A. Gurley was appointed governor of the new Territory of Arizona. He prepared to leave for his new station, but before he reached the frontier he became ill and died. John N. Goodwin was selected to replace him. Goodwin’s official party left Santa Fe, New Mexico, in early winter and was given a military escort of both Calvary and infantry. There were 66 mule-drawn wagons in the entourage. On Dec. 27, during a heavy snowstorm, the party believed they had entered Arizona. However, not being certain they traveled another two days — about 40 miles — to Navajo Springs, a location they knew to be in the new territory. Despite the unrelenting weather, and weariness from travel, the participants hoisted the flag, read proclamations, got the new governor sworn in and finished it off by drinking champagne. The governmental party moved on to Fort Whipple, but for many years afterward the springs continued as a prominent stopping place.

25 years ago

1998: On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer: How does a city of 55,000 near a major international tourist attraction and with a state university diversify its visitor base? One of the obvious answers, of course, is “Build a convention center.” But how to get such a facility built in Flagstaff is an entirely different question. Never mind that cities like Yuma, St. George, Utah, and Boulder, Colorado, all have managed to get successful convention centers up and running. Flagstaff does things, well, differently. Last week, the Flagstaff City Council received a consultant’s report that said a 1,500-seat, $6 million convention center was not only warranted but doable. All too predictably, Council was dissatisfied. Some members thought it was too big and doubted there was a market even for 800-person conventions. Others wanted to think even bigger. And nobody seemed to want to build a new hotel next to the convention center, so concerned were they for the market share of existing hotel and motel owners.

But a convention center is not a growth-inducing parkway. It is not a mega-project likely to push the city’s tax capacity to the limit. There are the staid members of the Flagstaff Chamber who are pushing the convention center. They see a city with plenty of hotels and motels, but none large enough to accommodate a business, academic or trade group of a thousand attendees.