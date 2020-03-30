Flagstaff History: Sawmill worker found smothered in sawdust pile

125 YEARS AGO
1895: Trains arriving and departing at Ash Fork for Prescott on the new road now make close connections with the A&P.
The Santa Fe has announced a return on April 8 to the rate in effect on Feb. 28, 1891.
California strained honey now in bulk at the News Depot.
J.W. Weatherford is now located at Hereford, Texas.
The Arizona Sandstone Company will start their quarry on April 2. Superintendent David Mitchell returned from California on Saturday.
The Arizona bank pays full rates of interest on time deposits.
Al Hickey, the barber, has returned to Flagstaff and intended to remain here.
Tim Donahue purchased the John Neil residences. The purchase price was $1,500.
Harmonie is a strictly pure Havana Cigar and can only be found at the News Depot.
Judge J.J. Hawkins left on Friday for his home in Prescott on Friday. He will conduct the District Court in Kingman next Wednesday.
The citizens of Winslow will make April 1 a day of sport. A shotgun tournament and a horse race are the leading features of the day.
George Hoxworth and wife, J. Cuthrie Savage and G.W. Blakleu returned from their trip to Phoenix. They had a hard time getting through the snow from The Rim to Pumphouse Wash, but do not regret their overland trip.
Get your Fresh Salt Mackerel at Coffins.
The News Depot is now receiving a shipment of fresh butter and eggs every week.
Will Travis and R.O. Joyce have opened a blacksmith shop in the old Wilcox shop on Birch Street.
Babbitt Bros. have leased their butcher shop to Robert Hennessey and J.F. Hawks, the new firm will take possession on April 1.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: On Friday, the day following the Women’s Club entertainment at the Orpheum, 22 enthusiastic public minded Flagstaffians signed on for the new field artillery battery at the SUN office. This was not the total for the day however, as other names were secured elsewhere in town and it is likely the enlistments for the day ran pretty close to 30.
The coming forest fire season will be a bad one, according to present indication is the opinion of officials of the U.S. Forest Service. The light mountain snows of the past winter have caused this worry. Millions of warnings have been distributed through out the Southwest in order to reach every person in Arizona and in New Mexico.
The council has decided to send Mayor Carl Slipher to Phoenix to confer about how to provide the city’s share of paving the Old Trail Highway through Flagstaff. It seems that the money must be paid before the federal funds can be allocated. It may be that the city will have to advance the funds from other sources before the work can proceed.
Milton is knocking at Flagstaff’s door and asking to become one with us. This action is probably satisfactory to most Flagstaffians and will come up at next Saturday’s meeting of the council. It is understood that the council has the power to act on this without the need to submit it to the voters of the city. The territory proposed to be added includes the A.L.& T. Mill, but does not include the lumberyards. County Engineer J.B. Wright is having a survey and plat made of the section it is proposed to annex.
For Rent: Large sunny, nicely furnished room. Two ladies or man and wife preferred. Inquire 406 Birch Ave.
For Sale: Go-cart with top. Good shape. 20 E. Cherry Ave.
For Sale: Team, wagon, harness complete. Weight of horses 2,500 to 2,600 lbs. Harness first class. Wagon 2 and a half tons - Timson roller bearing in good shape. Good ranch team. Outfit at Dazis’ Feed Yard. Winslow. Price $125.00 plus feed bill.
Wanted: Automobile repairing. I’m my own mechanic and do your work myself. Every job guaranteed. A trial will make you a booster for the Service Auto Shop. On corner across from the light plant.
Notice to automobile owners. Automobiles of every description must have a 1920 license before April 1, 1920. Owners not having a license by that time will be prosecuted. J.O. Harrington, Sheriff.
Notice to all concerned: After May 1, 1920, the Journeymen Carpenter’s scale of wages in the Flagstaff territory will be $8.50 per day.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: The 11th Annual Sunrise Service on the rim of Arizona’s Grand Canyon next Sunday morning. The Tucson Boys Choir will sing beginning with “In the spirit and the truth” a new day, filled with hope for a better world to come for all future times. Dr. Ronald Bridges lay moderator of the Congregational Church of the United States will give the devotional address. His address will be based on John “Thee shall see greater things than this."
Governor of Arizona, Sidney P. Osbourne, proclaimed the annual sale of “Easter Seals” for the aid of crippled children will be the week of March 26, 1945.
Three hundred German prisoners arrived at the Ordnance Depot last Saturday with 220 more coming from the War Camp near Florence, Arizona. They will be housed in the old CCC Camp within the Depot. They will be assigned work not directly concerned with the war effort.
This Saturday, March 31 is the last day your 1944 license is still valid. Sunday is April 1. To register your car without penalty, come in to the courthouse and pay up by Friday.
While Oak Creek Road was closed for a few hours due to slides two weeks ago, it since has been clear and very little trouble from that cause is expected for the rest of the spring. In order to play it safe, the Santa Fe buses are not using the hill road until slide conditions are entirely eliminated. They are running buses from Cottonwood to Prescott and then returning to Cottonwood. The regular run to Phoenix is going by way of Ash Fork. Santa Fe travel by way of Oak Creek will only be resumed when the slopes are harder.
Sheriff Perry Francis and Deputy Hyrum Brown of Fredonia took George Irwin, check artist to the penitentiary at Florence, last Saturday. Irwin will start serving his year and a day sentence. Before returning to Flagstaff the law officers took in the conference brought up by Highway Patrol in Phoenix.
With the last dog vaccination clinic held last Friday and Saturday, Police Chief Forrest Willis warns all dog owners who have not had their pets inoculated to do so at once as any dog found without a tag will be picked up and placed in the city pound. Dogs not called for and “bailed out” after being held a reasonable length of time will be destroyed. As a whole, the city campaign to insure against an outbreak of rabies has been very successful.
Sixteen young Flagstaff men left for Phoenix on March 26 for induction into the armed forces.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Winter may come during the first days of the week, officially yielding to spring on the calendar, but its icy grip is still on northern Arizona and is expected to remain for a few more days. A total of 10 inches of snow fell on Cedar Hill and the road was closed for a time before plowing and cinders could be applied. Chains were required for travel throughout the area. Motorists are having numerous accidents and some are being marooned. Teen boys are out shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways. Up to 34 inches of snow has fallen in some places. Roads are in poor condition but the only one actually closed was U.S. 180 to the Grand Canyon.
Watch for the “Rexall 1 Cent Sale.” Coming on April 2, Moore “Rexall” Drug Store in Downtown Flagstaff.
The Winslow City Council has voted to proceed with the purchase of the remaining land on the east side of the block bounded by Williamson, First Street, Kinsey Avenue and Second Street for the purpose of locating a new jail and a police station there. The space will also provide for city office parking and possibly a new Fire Station as well.
Rundown dwellings, such as those on the south side of town could be red-tagged and torn down as soon as occupants have moved to the proposed low-rent housing project slated for east Flagstaff. Housing authorities see this as one way to eliminate much of the substandard housing currently being utilized by low income families.
There is nothing quite so fascinating as a fire engine, more so when it has a 100-foot ladder on it. Our new fire truck was driven to Flagstaff from Seagrave Manufacturing in Clintonville, Wisconsin. It will be several days before representatives of Thunderbird Sales of Phoenix get our new fire engine completely equipped with radios, axes, hose and other fixtures necessary to fight fires. This $70,000 truck is the largest piece of fire fighting equipment in the area and its presence in the city will reduce our fire insurance rates. Everyone will like that.
Late Friday night Jerry Stinson Walker, a sawmill worker, was found smothered to death after he apparently fell into a sawdust pile at Southwest Forest Industries. He had not been missed until he failed to report at the end of his shift.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: The Flagstaff Unified School District is recommending a boundary change to be effective this August between Kinsey and DeMiguel Elementary Schools. DeMiguel is more than 100 students over capacity, while Kinsey is over 100 under capacity. This boundary change would alleviate the over crowding at DeMiguel. The student population at DeMiguel is expected to continue to expand while Kinsey is probably unlikely to do so. Since Kinsey is a Chapter 1 School - which means it gets federal funding for things such as subsidized lunches, it would gain the most from expanding its student population.
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport has $1.7 million allotted over the next three years for construction and improvement projects. The money is only a fraction of the $413.1 million tentatively budgeted in an Arizona Department of Transportation Airport Development Plan. Flagstaff’s share of the money will go toward the reconstruction of the taxiway, installing some new utilities and working on part of the runway.
The Grand Canyon Airport, which is the only state owned airport in Arizona, is getting a large chunk of money because it has been focusing on maintenance for the last several years. Now they are landing so much more traffic they are in need of a parallel runway.
The money is not from grants, but comes from the Federal Aviation Association and the state’s aviation funds.
A Native American Pow Wow is on for this weekend in the Coconino High school Gym. It is sponsored by several Native American Indian Clubs of the three Flagstaff High Schools. This is a spring contest Pow Wow explained Gloria Reed an organizer of the event. Dances will be performed and judged on a point system and there will be cash prizes.
It will share Native American traditions with the public as well as the religious significance of the dances. The event will include dance, song and drum contests for all ages as well as arts and crafts booths. Doors will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission $3..50 for adults, $1 for children. The public is welcomed to attend this ALCOHOL FREE EVENT.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
