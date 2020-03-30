Flagstaff History: Sawmill worker found smothered in sawdust pile

Three hundred German prisoners arrived at the Ordnance Depot last Saturday with 220 more coming from the War Camp near Florence, Arizona. They will be housed in the old CCC Camp within the Depot. They will be assigned work not directly concerned with the war effort.

This Saturday, March 31 is the last day your 1944 license is still valid. Sunday is April 1. To register your car without penalty, come in to the courthouse and pay up by Friday.

While Oak Creek Road was closed for a few hours due to slides two weeks ago, it since has been clear and very little trouble from that cause is expected for the rest of the spring. In order to play it safe, the Santa Fe buses are not using the hill road until slide conditions are entirely eliminated. They are running buses from Cottonwood to Prescott and then returning to Cottonwood. The regular run to Phoenix is going by way of Ash Fork. Santa Fe travel by way of Oak Creek will only be resumed when the slopes are harder.

Sheriff Perry Francis and Deputy Hyrum Brown of Fredonia took George Irwin, check artist to the penitentiary at Florence, last Saturday. Irwin will start serving his year and a day sentence. Before returning to Flagstaff the law officers took in the conference brought up by Highway Patrol in Phoenix.