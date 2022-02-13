Flagstaff History: Salesman placed in jail after employer's shortcomings

100 years ago

1922: With Dr. Tex Mackie as chairman for the day, the Rotary Club luncheon meeting Tuesday went over with zippy zest. Dr. Mackie said he thought the program should be devoted to discussing matters essential in improving Flagstaff, and introduced the Captain of the Flagstaff Battery D. If the average of attendance at battery drills was higher, the income to Flagstaff could be increased to $27,344 a year, all brought in from outside of the city and all spent in Flagstaff. Dr. Mackie wittingly pictured the effects this additional money has on Flagstaff and its benefits to every business here. He said in 10 years it means $100,000 worth of improvement in “dear old Flagstaff.” He introduced Lieutenant Francis Chisel, county farm agent, who said that Flagstaff makes a good impression on tourists. But he pointed out that there is still vast room for improvement. There are too few trees and shrubbery. He said the two varieties of elm, two of locust, native cottonwood, box elder and hackberry can be successfully grown in Flagstaff.

Mr. J.C. Shelton, a young man living at Flagstaff in Coconino County, has perfected a method by which he transmits halftone cuts, like the ones of the old-timers in our county chronology. Mr. Shelton has several times come to the Sun office for old cuts that we could spare him to experiment with and recently came in with a print of one of them made by telegraphic mode. Transmitting pictures by wire is now being extensively done and newspapers frequently use this method. Mr. Shelton claims that his method is a big improvement over the one now in use, and he believes he may be able to secure its adoption in place of the present method. In which case he will be greatly profited.

75 years ago

1947: An exhibit of captured Japanese equipment featuring a suicide PT boat will be exhibited in Flagstaff by the United States Navy Club Friday Feb. 14. The PT boat is known in Japan as the Shinyotie, which translated means earth-rocking ocean boat. It is 16 feet long and is powered by a Japanese built six-cylinder engine of American design. It is capable of a speed as high as 50 knots per hour. The suicide pilot’s job was to ram the boat into an American ship. The pilot was expected to join his ancestors in the fulfillment of his mission.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday in Arizona. Arizona will observe its 35th birthday as a state tomorrow, February 14. It was on Feb. 14 in 1912, Valentine’s Day, that Arizona was admitted as the 48th state. Banks, state, county, and city offices will close in observance of the legal holiday. Business houses and schools will be open as usual.

50 years ago

1972: In early 1958, a board of 14 Flagstaff citizens was assembled by city council and, under the chairmanship of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors chairman, was handed the job of drafting a charter for the City of Flagstaff. The charter was adopted in a special election and was ratified at a special Council meeting later. With ratification, Flagstaff moved out of the era of council clerk form of government into what is known as council manager form of government, with a mayor, elected specifically for that job, designed to be as much a figurehead as anything else. Now, overdue changes are being made to the city charter. The changes fall in several different categories. There are major changes, such as those giving the mayor full membership and voting rights on the Council, granting it the power to amend and possibly extend the present sales tax ordinance without seeking a vote of the people, and the placing of city officers, such as the attorney clerk and treasurer, under the direct leadership and pleasure of the city manager. There are procedural changes, such as those changing the dates of terms of service for the mayor and members of city council. The city hopes by today to have all the changes done in printed form.

25 years ago

1997: When Jay Loeffers signed up to sell cleaning fluid door to door, he was told he would be put up at the best accommodations. He didn't realize that would include the Coconino County jail, where he wound up for one night when his employer failed to secure a city sales tax permit. Loeffers said they told him that they would pay for travel and hotels, and he said it looked like a real good operation. He was hired by Texas based Hy-Pro Chemical Corporation to sell its cleaning fluid. The manager was driving around in a brand-new Lexus.

"They said that I would get 50% of all the sales I made, there'd be cash bonuses, plus if I did well, I would end up with a leather jacket like the best salesman."

Loeffers, who lives at the Motel Dubois in Southside, claims that the outfit is not quite as positive as it claims to be. Loeffers said that when he read about the job openings in the Arizona Daily Sun classified, he interviewed in Flagstaff with the sales crew for the Texas-based company on Monday, was hired on the spot, and started selling door to door the following day. By Wednesday, he was in jail. Flagstaff police arrested him and two others for selling without a city sales tax permit. Loeffers had been arrested along with one other person. That person failed to show up for a court appearance.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

