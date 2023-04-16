100 years ago

1923: City council likely will make arrangements at an early date to establish a downtown auto park in the vacant lots on San Francisco Street between the post office and the Masonic Temple. The proposition was brought up at the city council meeting on Monday night and was referred to the street and alley committee for early action. The plan includes grading the lots, giving three points of entrance and exit. Then no car registered in this county will be permitted to park downtown for more than 20 minutes. Tourists and other drivers from outside the county will be permitted to park in the street except perhaps in certain areas. The idea is to relieve street congestion, but not to inconvenience visitors.

Stanley E. Watkins, who made people happy and at home at Lake Mary camp last season, announces that the camp is now open Sundays and on May 1 will be open every day. Furnished cottages and tents, horses, things for fishermen, hunters and autoists, groceries, good Southern cooking, with plenty of succulent chicken — these are the conveniences that “Stan” offers the casual visitor or the bunch who come to spend one or more weeks under the pines on the shores of the lake, which this year has more water than before in years.

75 years ago

1948: First forest fire of the season in Coconino National Forest, which raged out of control Saturday and Sunday in O’Leary Basin 17 miles northeast of Flagstaff is out, except for root and stump fires, the Elden-Flagstaff District Ranger’s Office reported. The area burned will total between 300 and 400 acres, officials estimated. More than 90 men and three bulldozers were used on the fire Sunday and Monday. This morning only 10 men are still on the fire line conducting mopping-up operations.

A two-place Luscombe airplane, property of Flag-Air, Inc., was almost completely destroyed sometime Friday night when torn lose from its moorings at Koch Field by high winds. The airplane, weighing an estimated 1,400 pounds, was picked up, hurled 60 feet, flipped over, and crashed on its wing and nose, officials of the firm reported. The tail section was relatively undamaged, but the fuselage was buckled and wing struts badly damaged, Charles B. Wilson Jr. reported. The plane was insured, he said.

Arizona has “a long, hard fight ahead” in getting congressional approval of the Central Arizona Project, Sen. Ernest W. McFarland said here. “A number of senators from eastern, midwestern and southern states recently have come to me and asked, ‘What is this Central Arizona project? Some of my people are writing me to support it because they have families and friends living in Arizona and they say Arizona needs water.’

“California works constantly spreading propaganda, and one of our difficulties is combating her completely false statement that we are taking California’s water away from her. The water we ask for is rightfully ours. The truth is that California has 4,400,000 acre feet under contract and actually is using but 3,000,000 acre feet.”

50 years ago

1973: Big pontoon boats have become a common sight as they ripple through the Colorado River on the Grand Canyon’s floor. While it is still a “heady” adventure for the thousands who float down the river, the growing number of people traveling on the waterway has created problems. To solve the problems, the National Park Service has reduced the number of visitor days for traveling, placed strict regulations on sewage and sanitation, and set a 1977 deadline for the banning of motorized boats passing through the canyon. All this is in response to problems the Park Service, environmentalists and some river outfitters have seen coming for some time.

The Park Service designed a river management plan before the 1972 season. It drew so much fire that it was dumped in favor of one that has the full support of the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service’s headquarters. Some river outfitters are set against the new plan; others are in favor of it. The environmentalists feel it is an improvement. And, the Park Service feels the solution is a fair and preserving “cross” between maintaining the Grand Canyon in its natural wonder and continuing the outfitters’ livelihood. The National Park Service has set six rules that go into effect this season — which were not in force previously. All represent a substantial departure from previous regulations.

25 years ago

1998: Young students at Pine Forest School made good use of the newly renovated swimming pool in Chateau Royale by taking a month’s worth of swimming lessons this spring. The pool, which has not been used for 10 years, was repaired and cleaned up by Al and Dixie Carsey, who own and operate Peak Swim School. Dixie said the pool was being used as a storage room before they decided to tackle the project of renovating it.

Can technology be used to enhance learning, or does it distract children whose time would be better spent studying the basics? The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board grappled with that question at its Tuesday meeting, and agreed to study the effectiveness of the Light Span Program before expanding its commitment to the high-tech learning. Light Span is a pilot program that uses play stations hooked up to youngsters’ television sets at home to teach math, language arts, history and other subjects. The program provoked questions from the school board about technology versus conventional teaching methods. The teachers involved in the pilot program said it complimented other types of teaching. “It lengthens the school day by the students doing fun homework,” explained Carol David, one of the teachers.

Board member Judith Wilson echoed another’s concerns, however. “My worry is the kids get so used to the flashy video style that it’s hard for them to sit, read or listen to teachers talk.”