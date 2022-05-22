Flagstaff History: Rescue group formed to save blackbird stuck in chimney

100 years ago

1922: Last year, according to competent engineering authority, the draft line of Flagstaff’s water crossed the supply line. That is the technical way of putting it. In plain, everyday English, it means that our annual use of water, instead of being lower than our average annual supply, became the reverse. And now Flagstaff's annual use is 20 million gallons a year higher than its average annual supply. What is being done about it? Last year we were denied water for lawns and gardens just when it was most needed. The railroad has greatly cut down in its purchase of water. Our mills were not running most of the time and could not have run all the time if they had wanted to. There would not have been water enough. Our annual domestic use of water is increasing steadily. If our sewer ordinances are enforced, there will be a greater and faster increase in domestic use of water. We have been more fortunate than we deserve in having an unusual precipitation during the past few months. Otherwise, our mills would not run this summer, or they would have to haul the water from Lake Mary, if there was any there. If we don't get a move on and stop talking, and act, we will pay dearly before we are through.

The annual Memorial Day services, commemorative of those gallant heroes who gave or offered to give their lives that the nation might live and that future generations might live in peace and prosper under the glorious banner of the stars and stripes, and rear their children in freedom, will be held Tuesday, May 30. The Memorial Day sermon will be delivered by reverend H. H. Gillies, at the Episcopal Church, Sunday morning, May 28, at 11:00 o'clock. Veterans of all the wars, together with the public in general, are cordially invited.

75 years ago

1947: The assembled population at Wupatki thought they had an answer to rescuing a bird last week when they watched the removal of a blackbird from the stove of the Bob Upton residence. The bird, out in time for early worms, apparently slipped while investigating the chimney, and raised a mighty outcry, threatening to shake the stovepipe down. Bob climbed to the roof and peered in, locating the bird part way down, but it defied efforts to remove it. While he went for help, the bird obeyed the force of gravity and continued into the stove, where its presence was discovered by Bea Upton. She watched her time until the arrival of the Ways and Means committee, who were persuaded to interrupt their various plans for attack and surround the stove while another person removed the bird and accumulated soot. It was taken outside and given a thorough brushing before it flew away.

Recommendations of the executive committee for Arizona State College at Flagstaff to the Board of Regents of the University and the State College will take place at the board's next meeting May 27. That will be that construction begin at once on the stadium and the physical education building planned for the Flagstaff college it was announced this morning. As for the new science building for the campus, it will be recommended by the executive committee, but will not be constructed until the spring of 1948. In the meantime, architects will be instructed to prepare final plans and specifications for this building.

50 years ago

1972: Skiers outnumbered conservatives Saturday and called for management of the lower levels of the San Francisco peaks for optimum multi-resource production in the highest levels of intensive recreation. Just over 60 citizens came forward during the five-hour-long meeting at Coconino High School as the Coconino National Forest received public comments on the draft environmental statement of the land use proposal for the Peaks. Nearly 2/3 of the speakers identified themselves as skiers, members, or representatives of ski groups, and they chose most frequently suggested Forest Service alternatives of multi-resource production below 10,000 feet and recreational use above. On the other hand, a representative of the Navajo reiterated the tribe’s opposition to development on the Peaks. The first speaker was Edward McArthur of San Francisco, representing the United States Ski Association. He said there is a critical need for more ski areas in the U.S. William Breed, chairman of the Sierra Club, called for management of the Peaks to preserve natural conditions. Several speakers and letters were introduced, and the crowd dwindled from a high of about 225 people to a handful of listeners at the conclusion.

A 31-year-old Flagstaff woman was treated at Community Hospital Sunday morning for an apparent overdose of tranquilizers, and then attempted to leave the hospital later in the day before doctors had released her. City police patrolman Bruce Warner said that he found the woman in her apartment and found notes indicating that she had deliberately taken overdoses of several different types of tranquilizers, including Valium. The tranquilizers were all issued on a prescription by a Flagstaff physician. Warner’s report indicated the woman is the mother of three small children. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and early Sunday evening was reported missing from the hospital.

25 years ago

1997: An 80-year-old Los Arcos Health Care Center patient allegedly had her finger fractured between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday by an employee who has since been fired. A Flagstaff Police Department report states that the woman could not have accidentally injured herself in day-to-day activities. FPD is investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made. The victim also suffers from hallucinations brought on by medication, according to the report.

Gasoline prices around Arizona are $0.10 per gallon lower heading into the Memorial Day weekend than they were last year. According to a recent Arizona Automobile Association survey, the average price statewide for regular unleaded gasoline is $1.34 per gallon. Last year, the higher price was mainly because the refineries in California, from where most of Arizona's gas is piped in, we're busily making a new generation of reformulated gasoline before a state mandated July 1 deadline. The national average price at that time was $1.30. The average price of gasoline in the Flagstaff area is $1.24 per gallon.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

