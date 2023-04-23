100 years ago

1923: Talk of organizing a Flagstaff baseball team is growing warm again, as it usually does at this time of the year. It is the same every spring — no start until the teams all around us are organized and have their playing schedules pretty well organized. Then, we get into action, get a team, have a hard time getting games and usually wind up the season in a blaze of glory. It may be that the American Legion will handle the team this summer. It is hard to conduct a team successfully because of the large expense involved in meeting other teams. One game frequently calls for an expense guarantee of from $100 to $200, and it usually has been the case that when we had the most expensive team scheduled here the gate receipts were the lightest.

75 years ago

1948: The new Orpheum Theatre, fourth largest in Arizona, and largest built in this state since 1932, opens its doors at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and the first show will start promptly at 7 p.m., manager Clarence Shartzer announced today. The magnificent film palace, which has been equipped with every imaginable new feature, seats 1,100, as compared with its former capacity of 500. Work of remodeling the structure started last August, and on October 20 the doors were closed as the work of completely rebuilding the structure got underway.

The complete rebuilding of Flagstaff’s Orpheum Theatre cost more than $200,000.00, Harry L. Nace, president of the company, said. All downstairs seats have a feature making it possible to push them back to accommodate those passing inside the rows. The great new screen, 18 by 24 feet, is four times as large as the screen in the old Orpheum. Other new features include the ladies powder room, a glassed-in concession stand at the front of the building, absolutely perfect sound equipment, and completely new film equipment throughout. All electrical devices are genuine RCA, Nace said. Color schemes in the decoration were worked out by the finest interior decorators in the Southwest. Carpeting matches the general decoration scheme.

50 years ago

1973: Generally, historians wait several decades before getting around to interviewing veterans and getting their opinions of wars they served in. John Nicolson of Northern Arizona University’s History Department is now working on taping interviews with some 800 Viet Nam veterans who are now attending NAU. Currently he has some 50 students lined up for interviews. “By getting this information on tape while the information is still fresh in the minds of these young men, we will get a more accurate interpretation before the facts become lazy, forgotten or distorted,” said Nicolson.

Nicolson feels the Viet Nam war is, perhaps, the most significant war of the United States’ involvement since the Civil War because of its direct and dramatic impact on American society. The NAU historian hopes to cover every aspect of the war, from the air to the trenches and jungles. Ultimately, the tapes will be housed in the Special Collections department of NAU’s library. Materials will be used for seminars and courses dealing with Southeast Asia.

“Old Town” Spring, around which the original town of Flagstaff grew up in 1881-1882, is located near the west end of Coconino Avenue at the southeast foot of Mars Hill, a short distance north of the railroad right of way. It was the town’s major source of water during early years. Prior to construction of the railroad in 1880-1882, it was known as “Antelope Spring” and the area now occupied by much of Flagstaff was known as Antelope Park. Explorers and very early settlers all stated that the area abounded in antelope, deer and bear. In the early years, water from Old Town Spring sold for as much as $1 per barrel.

The first two business establishments in Flagstaff were started in tents and cabins just east of the spring. First was P.B. Brannen & Company’s general store. Second was probably Ed Whipple’s saloon. Others followed. In 1882 a visitor wrote: “As yet there are no towns of any importance along the line of the Atlantic & Pacific (Santa Fe) west of Brighan City (Winslow). Flagstaff has one store and five deadfalls (saloons and gambling houses) and is situated seven miles south of San Francisco Mountain on the railway line. They sell water and whiskey.”

With the arrival of the railroad at Flagstaff, Aug. 1, 1882, “New Town” was started along present-day Santa Fe avenue in the blocks facing the Santa Fe passenger and freight depots. “Old Town” burned in 1884, and after rebuilding was again destroyed by fire. “New Town” or “East End” also burned several times. Oldest original building was that erected in 1882-1883 by Brannen, at the corner of Santa Fe and San Francisco, now occupied by Joe’s Place.

25 years ago

1998: The diversity of the experiences of women leaders — crossing the boundaries of culture, heritage and generations — is the focus of the 1998 ATHENA conference, scheduled in Flagstaff April 30 through May 2. Headlining the event is a luncheon talk May 1 by Gail Sheehy, best-selling author of “Passages,” which has been named by the Library of Congress as one of the 10 most influential books of our time. Sheehy will discuss a new book, “New Passages,” which draws on seven years of research to trace radical changes in earlier life and maps out a period she calls “second adulthood” in middle life. At the gala dinner, Brig. Gen. Sherian Grace Cadoria will be presented the National ATHENA Award. At the time of her retirement, Cadoria was the highest-ranking black woman in the U.S. armed forces and one of only four female generals in the army.