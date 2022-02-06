Flagstaff History: Proprietor of Orpheum takes rumor to heart

100 years ago

1922: Seeking cooperation from the Verde district in the movement was set on foot in Flagstaff to secure a road down Oak Creek Canyon connecting Flagstaff with Sedona, and then you have county highway that ends there, according to W. H. Campbell of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. There is an effort to get U.S. Forest Service aid to match the $25,000 the Coconino County highway commissioner has available for the work, which is 22 miles long. Not only will Coconino County ask that a share of the nearly half million dollars of forest money allotted this state be spent on the Oak Creek Road, but they will also ask for some of it for the Flagstaff-Tonto basin, the Flagstaff-Winslow and the main Grand Canyon roads.

Some persons with time hanging heavy on his hands and who has been reading about the recent Washington theater disaster started a rumor this week that the Orpheum Theater had been condemned as unsafe. As soon as she heard of it, Miss Mary M.Costigan, the proprietor, had two competent men inspect the building. They pronounced the building safe. Then, to blacken the eye of the canard even more thoroughly, Miss Costigan had Samsky brothers run some steel tie rods across the building. It would carry more snow than we ever have had or ever will have here and be safe.

75 years ago

1947: For the first time in at least a year, Coconino County jail was without a prisoner Thursday morning. The county sheriff departed for Phoenix with two men and a juvenile in custody for delivery to the state prison and industrial school. The juvenile was an escapee from Fort Grant who turned himself into the sheriff's office in Flagstaff on Jan. 31 after being at liberty for three or four months. The two men were Lauren Edwards, sentenced on the theft of a set of truck tools last week, and Joe Andrade, sentence Wednesday for grand theft to a term of from two-and-a-half years to three years. In addition to the grand theft charges, Andrade is wanted by the army as a deserter.

Designed to alleviate the acute housing shortage in Flagstaff, the Donaldson Construction Company, with offices in Flagstaff, Winslow and Phoenix, has announced a housing package featuring a five-room pre-cut house. It has approximately 800 square feet of floor space and features two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen with dinette and a bathroom. Approved by the Federal Housing Administration for a 20-year loan, the house thus is insured for permanence and sturdy construction. The house comes complete with heating, wiring, plumbing and all hardware and permanent fixtures already installed. The floor plan was engineered to provide complete utility of space and maximum comfort. Total cost of the house excluding a lot is announced at $6,000.

50 years ago

1972: Burning of logging debris along the south base of Mount Elden and along Schultz Pass is to begin in the next few days. Unpredictable and adverse weather conditions have delayed the burning operation for about two weeks. Weather conditions and predictions have improved so that the controlled burning will be safe and smoke will be dispersed. This cleanup of debris will leave a safer, cleaner area to use and enjoy. Piling and burning of the debris was a part of the contract requirement of the gold timber sale and will be carried out by Passalacqua Lumber Company. The sale was to reduce the extreme fire hazard in the Mount Elden area.

Voters in the coming March 14 Flagstaff city general election may have the added service of computerized voting but nothing is certain yet. City Clerk Dick Williams, official manager of the election, said today that he was in the process of exploring the possibilities of using Coconino County’s new computerized voting system in the general election, because there will be six council candidates and two mayoral candidates on the ballot and the possibility of one major write-in candidate for Council. In last Tuesday's primary election, paper ballots were used for the first time in almost a decade and election officials found themselves with an accounting problem. The addition of proposed charter changes would further complicate the counting process since the changes would necessarily be broken into several ballot propositions.

25 years ago

1997: Walmart may not be coming to Flagstaff after all. The discount department store chain planned to build a store at the corner of Interstate 40 and Milton Road, but the city's planning and zoning Commission denied its rezoning request this morning. The chain wanted the land rezoned from rural residential to commercial.

A 22-year-old Flagstaff man has not had much luck owning a bike. The man reported to Flagstaff police Thursday morning that his $6800 mountain bike was stolen from his pickup truck Tuesday evening. He told police it's the sixth bike he's had stolen. The man picked up the bike from a repair shop Tuesday and locked it to itself when he put it in the back of the truck. He left it there when he drove downtown for dinner and then went to Northern Arizona University. He is unsure whether the bike was stolen while he was downtown or at NAU. The bike is a dark purple High Zoot Stealth and is a limited production model.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

