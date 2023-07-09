100 years ago

1923: Remember Paddy Boy? The Airedale doggie belonging to former Postmaster Charles M. Donohue of Grand Canyon? It was Paddy Boy who last year was the subject of a special meeting of President Harding’s cabinet, the question being whether Paddy should be allowed to remain in Grand Canyon National Park, or, in fear that he might kill a sacred mouse or frighten a sparrow, should be banished therefrom. He was banished.

The New York World and other big dailies, after seeing the story in The Coconino Sun at the time, played it up big. Only a few weeks ago the Saturday Evening Post had a cartoon of Laddie Boy, President Harding’s Airedale, mourning over his own plight and pretending he’d rather be Paddy Boy — who was shown in the picture standing away up on the rim of the Canyon. But you can’t keep Paddy Boy in obscurity by banishment. It was arranged that Paddy Boy is to meet Laddie Boy on the White House lawn for a discussion as to the rights of a dog to live on the public domain.

75 years ago

1948: Inauguration of service by Arizona Airways, Inc., will have the effect of bringing Flagstaff into sharper focus with the other 13 Arizona cities served, and will give residents of 10 towns in the state their first taste of speedy air mail and air freight service, airline officials pointed out today. Flagstaff, Ajo, Yuma, Nogales, Bisbee, Globe, Safford, Clifton and Morenci will have air mail and air freight service for the first time in their history, marking a forward step in the development of those communities. All other towns on the proposed route already have such service. In addition, fast, convenient passenger travel will be provided by the company between the southern and northern parts of the state, into New Mexico and as far east as El Paso.

A charge of murder has been filed against Sam Dorsey, 51, in connection with the death of his wife, Annie, Sunday following a shooting in front of the Dorsey home a week ago, County Attorney W.W. Stevenson said this morning. A number of neighbors were brought to the stand Tuesday during the preliminary on the manslaughter charge to tell the story of the shooting. Late in the afternoon, Dr. D.W. Kittredge Jr., testified that Mrs. Dorsey died Sunday from complications, including tetanus, resulting from bullet wounds in her body. One of the neighbors reported that Mrs. Dorsey had come out of the house to see Mr. Dorsey returning from a visit to another neighbor’s house several doors away. After Mrs. Dorsey fired three times, the witness said, Mr. Dorsey went toward her saying, “You didn’t kill me but I’ll surely kill you.”

50 years ago

1973: Simon Toya had a test in one of his classes Friday, attended two others and spent the morning studying for his degree at Northern Arizona University. In the afternoon, he and his family performed Plains Indian dances at the Indian Arts and Crafts Show in downtown Flagstaff. Toya doesn’t really think that is unusual for a college student. “I’ve been dancing all my life,” he said. “My father taught me the Comanche sounds — he was raised by Comanches — and he helped me work all the costumes.” Toya regularly reworks the costumes, which include large war bonnets. They wear out and many feathers are lost during the vigorous dancing the family does.

The death toll continues to rise in the wake of Thursday’s propane railroad tank car explosion, the latest victim being Richard Lee Williams, Kingman High School principal and volunteer fireman. The victim was a graduate of Northern Arizona University, then Arizona State College, in Flagstaff. Funeral services for two other firemen killed by the fire and blast will be attended Tuesday by Flagstaff Fire Chief Don Vorhies. Four off-duty Flagstaff fire fighters will go to Kingman as standbys during the services.

Flagstaff joins the rest of the state mourning the deaths of the Kingman firemen. The Flagstaff City Council Tuesday will be asked to pass a resolution of condolence and sympathy to the city council and people of Kingman. Seven other volunteer firemen are listed in critical condition with burns suffered in the fire. All are at burn units in Phoenix and Henderson, Nevada. A small blaze in the tank car touched off the catastrophic blast moments after firemen arrived on the scene. The explosion hurled the tank car a quarter of a mile down the track.

25 years ago

1998: Get ready, get set, recycle. City homeowners who are residential trash pickup customers are the first to get curbside recycling, and this is the week to get prepared. Curbside recycling is scheduled to begin July 20, and the material recovery facility at 1800 E. Butler Ave., owned by Norton Environmental, is getting its final touches before the public can check it out during several days of open house. Residential trash customers should have started receiving 90-gallon containers by the end of June.

Public participation at city council work sessions will return to television, but don’t be surprised if it looks like it lost weight since its disappearance from the tube in November. Mayor Chris Bavasi announced Thursday a new policy that puts public participation back on television; city work sessions are prerecorded and broadcast on cable Channel 4 at 8 p.m. on Mondays when a meeting is held. However, the new policy also clamps down on the time one can spend addressing the council, limiting it to five minutes. The five-minute limit has been posted on agendas for years, but has seldom been enforced, often to the chagrin of work session and Council meeting attendees. Members of the public will also have to hold their tongues until the end of the work session. Council does not vote during work sessions, one of the reasons given for moving all comments to the end of the meeting. People who want to address the council will also have to fill out a “public comment form” to mark their interest on specific agenda items.