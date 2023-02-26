100 years ago

1923: Isabel Jemenez of Flagstaff sashayed into Coconino County Clerk Tom L. Rees’ office last Friday with a pretty girl on his arm and got a marriage license. Then someone wised him up that the license would be a dangerous thing to monkey with until he could show along with it a decree of divorce from his present wife. So Isabel deferred his hopes a while and got Frank Gold busy next day filing a suit for divorce. He says he was married in old Mexico in 1904 and his wife left him, that he doesn’t know where she went, or where she is, or anything else about her.

Encouraging news was brought back from Oak Creek on Monday by members of county board of supervisors. If the government engineer now making a survey of the proposed Oak Creek highway will endorse the county engineer’s plan to build two bridges over Oak Creek, the bad places in the canyon section of the highway can soon be fixed with funds now in hand, thus throwing the entire road open to travel and cutting 90 miles from the distance between here and Prescott and other eastern Yavapai County towns.

Former county engineer Wright had laid out a route for the new highway along this side of the creek, but his successor says the dangerous parts along this route cannot be eliminated with the funds the county has available and recommends a jump across the creek below the bad stretch to easier going on the other side, jumping back to this side with another bridge farther up after the bad stretch has been passed.

75 years ago

1948: While most of the United States, indeed the world, is suffering a severe shortage of electric power and use-curtailment plans are being put into effect, northern Arizona’s electric generating capacity by the end of this year will be three times the total output as of January last year, and a reserve pool will develop.

Thus, this bright picture was unveiled with announcement by the Saginaw and Manistee Lumber Co., operators of one of Flagstaff’s big lumber mills, to install at 4,500-KWH power plant. It has contracted with the Arizona Power Company to furnish a substantial amount of “firm power” for use in the utility’s network in northern Arizona. Earlier, the Southwest Lumber Mills, Inc., negotiated a similar arrangement with the utility.

A significant economic factor in these operations is that the lumber mills will utilize sawmill waste for fuel in the generation of power. That waste, formerly converted only into smoke, now foretells the unleashing of a flood of electric power to pour into the utility’s lines to amply take care of present demands and creating a surplus to the call for more capacity to come through the development of northern Arizona.

“Duel in the Shade,” a comedy movie takeoff on the well-known “Duel in the Sun,” made by Myron Sutton, Flagstaff student at the collage here, has been selected as the picture of the month by the National Home Movie Magazine of Los Angeles. Mr. Sutton sent his home movie to the magazine editors for criticism, and it was selected as an outstanding production. An article telling about it will appear in next month’s issue of the magazine.

On their fiftieth wedding anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Frederic Hochderffer, Laton, California, were “remarried” at special services including a Mass. Present were many guests, including George Hochderffer of Flagstaff and Frederic’s brother, who served as best man. Frederic Hochderffer came to Flagstaff in 1887 (at 14) with his parents and he met his bride-to-be, Miss Mary Shontz, in Flagstaff. She is also a pioneer, moving here with her parents from Culver, Montana. They married Dec. 30, 1897, in Culver, and on their return, Fred was employed by the Atlantic & Pacific Railroad as civil engineer in construction of Walnut Dam in Walnut Canyon. He built the first elevated tramway for the Riordans, operating the Arizona Lumber and Timber company, the Summit schoolhouse, etc.

50 years ago

1973: Powwow is a go for this summer.

The Pow Wow Committee today decided upon June 29-30 and July 1-2 as the dates for the 1973 celebration. Some concern had been expressed about holding the annual event this year, following disturbances at last summer’s four-day celebration. However, committee members were unanimous in going ahead with plans for this year’s powwow and in seeking solutions to the sanitation, traffic and camping problems that have been associated with the event in past years.

The Indian dances will begin Friday night, and continue through Saturday. The rodeo starts Saturday and runs through Monday. Three parades are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And the Chief’s Breakfast will be Saturday, June 30.

A decision also was made to bar all food stands. Visiting Indians always set up seven or eight stands, but new health standards imposed by Coconino County Health Department make it impossible for the committee to sell permits, it was noted.

EDITOR: In a letter of Feb. 19, one says: “The school board and the schools admit to being behind scholastically to other parts of the country by at least two years.”

This so-called “fact” is not true.

In the last Stanford achievement test almost 80% of our students in grades first through third scored average to superior. The stanines (average grade) in grades first through third were slightly below average (two or three months, not years.) This is primarily due to the large number of bilingual students we have. To many of these students, English is a second language. In fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grades, the stanines were average, in grades eighth and ninth, the stanines were superior.

I can understand the confusion since the tests were reported wrong to the school board and the correction hasn’t made the front page of the paper. When the scores were reported to the board, the fifth-grade scores were wrong due to an error in the reading of a computer printout.