Flagstaff History: Postwar funds used to start Clark Ranch

100 years ago

1922: While we are conjecturing and prophesying about the future of Flagstaff and our big development possibilities, not a half dozen of us realizes the probabilities in a big piece of work that is going on right under our noses that will be finished, in fact, within a few weeks. While we agree on the wonderful resort possibilities of our beautiful Mormon Lake, it will be news to almost every reader of this newspaper that our railroad is right now being built from Flagstaff to the western shore of that lake and will run right past Mormon Dairy Spring, the spot selected by all who have studied the situation as the ideal one for a big resort hotel. “All aboard for Mormon Lake" and, of course, Lake Mary and the intermediate stations. It is not a wild guess to hazard that before we are much older, we shall hear a brass buttoned conductor at the Flagstaff terminal daily calling that out.

The Flagstaff Lumber Company is building the road, to haul in the logs from the big uncut ones near the lake. The road conditions between here and Mormon Lake are bad part of the year, likely to be unsatisfactory after any big storm. But the road will be improved, and the fact that it is not good does not prevent many people who have come here specifically to investigate from realizing that the resort features at the lake can be developed to a point that will make the present unsatisfactory. The road is a secondary consideration. There are three motorboats and many times that number of row boats on Mormon Lake now, and more are being added every week. New cottages are being built. The place is becoming known. The prediction that it will soon be more popular and prosperous than great Bear Lake in California is likely just as true as the fact that it is far more beautiful body of water with a better climate. And soon when you book a room, you will run into hundreds of people from all over the world.

75 years ago

1947: The City of Flagstaff will be able to use money from its postwar fund to develop the proposed Clark Ranch subdivision, officials have been told. Thus, it appears that the city has surmounted the last legal hurdle in the way of development of the 36-acre tract. The postwar fund of $126,000 more than covers the bid submitted by the Fisher contracting company for development of the project, including paved roads, curbs, gutters, and installation of water and sewer lines. The Fisher bid was for $110,734. An opinion that the city could use the fund was given by the state attorney general’s office Wednesday to a party of interest people. The attorney general's office said that a law passed by the state Legislature on June 19 made it possible to spend postwar funds, by changing wording to make the statute read the “termination of hostilities" rather than “termination of the war.” Postwar funds will see only temporary use in the subdivision project. It was explained the fund will eventually be reimbursed through money received from the sale of the lots in the project. There are nearly 100 lots in the subdivision as approved by the city council. Assurance as to the reimbursement of the postwar fund was given the city’s representatives by the State Tax Commission. The next move toward the development of the project will be drawing up an adoption of a contract between the city and the developer.

50 years ago

1972: Art arrived at Flagstaff summer festival 1972 in grand fashion on Monday with the unloading of the Hermsen Western Americana Collection. To its audience, the Flagstaff summer festival is a constant, 26-day panorama of art, music and drama, with each event seemingly more exciting than the last. In festival art galleries, paintings display in attractive fashion along the walls, sculpture is placed to catch the eye, striking textiles draw gasps of admiration. Festival 1972's opening week will be dominated by art, with two major shows opening Wednesday and two more Friday. John Hopkins, the director, is responsible for hanging three of the four exhibits. His work started shortly after 8 a.m. Monday as a huge candy truck arrived at the rear entrance of Northern Arizona University's Creative Arts Center. The bulk of the trucks cargo was candy, intended for eventual sale in Los Angeles, but what interested Hopkins was not the chance to indulge a sweet tooth, but the precious cargo packed in with the candy. There were 33 valuable paintings from the collection of William and Dorothy Hermsen of Denver, and those paintings comprise the festival’s premier exhibit of 1972. Hermsen’s Western Americana will have its formal opening at the NAU Gallery at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

25 years ago

1997: Slapping a red-hot brand onto the hindquarters of a frightened filly is all part of a day's work at Babbitt ranches. So is helping fouls’ mothers bring them into the world, caring for them and selling them. About 300 friends, relatives and visitors from around the country got a close up look at a few ranch horses’ rites of passage on Saturday at Babbitt’s Cataract Ranch, northwest of Flagstaff. “We got everybody together and got some good visits in with people we haven't seen for a long time,” said Billy Cordasco, ranch president. Colts stick to their mothers like glue. For the branding, the adults and youngsters must be separated, and the colts herded into another corral, where it takes about six cowboys to gently wrestle one of them to the ground. Another cowboy stands ready with the brand. He slaps it quickly onto the colt's left rear flank, holds it for a few seconds and yanks it away. Then it's on to the next colt.

“They try to be so humane,” said Jenny Babbitt, who traveled here from Santa Fe. “And there is something special about the brand this year. It's the hash knife brand," Jenny said, standing in the middle of a dusty corral under a blazing noon sun. “It's an historic brand that has a lot of recognition.”

Like most other visitors, Jenny was decked out in jeans and boots, and also sported a svelte western women's hat. The Babbitts are known for taking good care of their land and they have some darn good horses to offer. Dollars were one of the orders of business on Saturday dash -- that is, the sale of some of the quarter horses Babbitt’s ranches have bred for many years. The auction of quarter horses was conducted by the Babbitt’s ranch manager. After the sale, visitors headed back to the kitchen for a potluck lunch.