Flagstaff History: Popular woodworking classes led to demand for more teachers

100 years ago

1922: Prof. C. F. Keuzenkamp’s classrooms at the Normal School are hives of industry this term. Manual arts training seems to be becoming more popular all the time, and the number of students wishing to add a knowledge of woodworking to their equipment is steadily increasing. Mr. Keuzenkamp has 95 daily students. Besides, he has two night classes, one for beginners every Tuesday night, at which there are 10 in regular attendance, and another class doing advanced work in machine drawing and machine designing, which is taught every Wednesday and Thursday nights. There are 18 students in the night advanced work class. Many of the Flagstaff townspeople are taking advantage of the opportunity offered for free instruction in woodworking and are enthusiastic over their ability in a short time to do things they never suspected they could do. Manual arts teachers are much in demand.

President McMullen of the Normal School says he had two embarrassing experiences in quick succession. He asked a class how many sides there are to a circle, and a girl replied: “Two; outside and inside.” In a few moments he was telling the class that an effect never went before a cause, when one of the pupils wanted to know how about a man and a wheelbarrow.

75 years ago

1947: Approximately 200 high school boys, from every community in Arizona, will gather for a week on the campus of the college here in Flagstaff. The boys will take part in the first annual Boys State Camp, sponsored by the American Legion for the purpose of training Arizona youth in the duties and responsibilities of citizenship. W. C. Tom Sawyer of Phoenix, prominent legionnaire and well-known educator, is chairman of the state committee arranging the training program. Boys State, a national project of the American Legion, will be held this spring for the first time in Arizona. The College at Flagstaff was chosen as the ideal place for such a training encampment. President Tom O. Bellwood and his college committee have arranged to turn over the use of dormitories, dining hall, classrooms, gymnasium, athletic and playgrounds, and all other needed facilities to ensure the success of the project.

A capacity crowd for the Arizona-New Mexico bankers convention is indicated from advanced reservations. Two extra pullmans will be kept on a siding to take care of overflow. Travel continues to be high for this time of year, with hotel and lodge packed to capacity almost every night.

50 years ago

1972: The Flagstaff City Council at a special meeting today voted to pay architect Cle Edgar $700 for designs on a new series of outdoor toilets and shower facilities planned for City Park. The council voted 4-0 to accept the plans and approved payment. City Manager Leland McPherson said he had no idea of the ultimate cost of the new facilities, but that the city currently has some $9,000 presumably to be matched by federal funds for the project.

Candidates for mayor and Council in the March 14 city election will make one of their final group appearances Sunday night at Trinity Heights Methodist Church. The meeting is open to the public and will begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Weitzel school cafeteria. Presentations by nine candidates will start at 6 p.m., with a Q-and-A period to follow 3-minute position statements.

25 years ago

1997: Flagstaff will bid farewell to a good friend Friday in Charles Minor, the founding dean of Northern Arizona University's School of Forestry. Minor was also a co-founder of the Flagstaff Friends meeting, the local group of Quakers, a trustee of the Museum of Northern Arizona and a founding board member of The Arboretum at Flagstaff. The Quaker memorial service in celebration of Chuck's life will be at 4 p.m. at the Cline Library assembly hall at NAU. A reception will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the southwest forest science complex building at NAU. The College of Ecosystem Science and Management Student Body Center will be dedicated in his memory.

Two men who unsuccessfully tried to break into an automatic teller machine are being sought by Flagstaff police. The men attempted to pry open the machine at Bank One, 1484 S. Milton Road. Police say they may have used a pry bar or tire iron, according to a Flagstaff Police Department report. About $1,000 in damage was done to the machine. No cash was taken. Anyone with information can call the Flagstaff Police Department.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

