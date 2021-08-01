Flagstaff History: Police chief calls proprietor's bluff over game of stud poker

125 years ago

1896: Mrs. W. P. Murdock has just returned to her home where she went some days ago in answer to a summons from her brother, Mr. Arthur Hand, assayer for the Steeple Rock Improvement Company. It appeared from the facts that the statements published in connection with the affair a few days ago were entirely erroneous. Mr. Hand was at the time on his horse practicing with his revolver, molesting no one. The deputy sheriff in Flagstaff having been only on duty one day and not acquainted with Mr. Hand, ordered him to give up his gun. Mr. Hand, not realizing the necessity of such, declined to surrender it. Whereupon the sheriff, who was armed with a shotgun, fired, wounding Mr. Hand in the elbow. The arm was amputated. Five days later, Mr. Hand died from blood poisoning.