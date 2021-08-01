Flagstaff History: Police chief calls proprietor's bluff over game of stud poker

125 years ago
1896: Mrs. W. P. Murdock has just returned to her home where she went some days ago in answer to a summons from her brother, Mr. Arthur Hand, assayer for the Steeple Rock Improvement Company. It appeared from the facts that the statements published in connection with the affair a few days ago were entirely erroneous. Mr. Hand was at the time on his horse practicing with his revolver, molesting no one. The deputy sheriff in Flagstaff having been only on duty one day and not acquainted with Mr. Hand, ordered him to give up his gun. Mr. Hand, not realizing the necessity of such, declined to surrender it. Whereupon the sheriff, who was armed with a shotgun, fired, wounding Mr. Hand in the elbow. The arm was amputated. Five days later, Mr. Hand died from blood poisoning.
100 years ago
1921: Police court has big business week. To suitably wind up a week that had begun with an unusually large collection of fines, the city police court in a few minutes Saturday night gathered enough defendants to total $380 in fines, all of which were promptly paid in cash. The chief of police had earlier in the day warned Roman Pinot and Simon Olalla, proprietors of the Big Piper Pool Hall on Railroad Avenue, against permitting an open game of stud poker in their place. A few hours later he went into the hall and picked up the two proprietors and five of the alleged gamblers. Pinot and Olalla each paid $140 and each of the five players paid $25.
50 years ago
1971: Monsoon season is here! It’s a little late but the National Weather Service in Flagstaff agrees the city’s rainy season has finally arrived. In the wake of three days of “good” afternoon storms, the weather service predicts more of the same in the days to come as everyone in Flagstaff is looking for relief from the parched and dry city. Rain totals for the day ranged from nearly an inch to more than 1.5 inches.
Stocks plummet.
The stock market took a dive because of fears of another prime rate hike by the Fed. The noon Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 10.29 to 854.64.
25 years ago
1996: Taking university classes may never get any easier without cheating. Northern Arizona University is moving ahead with plans to create a television station that will broadcast classes into most Northern Arizona homes. All that is needed is a good antenna. The university has plans to put a $500,000 to $1 million transmitter on Mingus Mountain to create NAU Channel 16. The transmitter will reach Flagstaff in the north, Prescott to the west, Payson and Winslow to the east, and Black Canyon City to the south.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.