100 years ago

1923: (Single copy 10 cents) A distressing accident that miraculously escaped proving fatal for two young people of Williams occurred there Sunday night. Miss Harriet Lebsch and V.B. Coffey were driving across the tracks east of the depot in a Ford Roadster when No. 7, the fastest train on the Santa Fe, struck the car, demolishing it and badly injuring both occupants. The couple were returning from Easter services at one of the churches and were on their way to the Harvey house for supper. They were carried more than 100 feet by the locomotive, the car twice that distance.

Miss Lebsch, who is one of the most beautiful and popular young women of Williams, was badly cut about the head and face, bruised in many places about her body and her collar bone. One leg and some ribs were broken. Coffey received two fractures of one arm and also was badly cut and bruised about the head and body. He was taken to the local hospital. Miss Lebsch was removed to the home of her parents.

Dr. M. J. Fronske, as a result of running a sliver under a digit nail while opening a door on the south side of the tracks the other day while making a professional call, has a badly infected hand, which is now getting less painful.

75 years ago

1948: (Price 5 cents) A helicopter will deliver a 5,000-pound quonset type church building to the Supai Indians in their isolated canyon home next week. The Indians dwell on the floor of Havasupai Canyon, an offshoot of the Grand Canyon. On each trip into the Canyon, the helicopter will carry 650-pound sections of the building lashed to its landing gear. The craft will hover just above the ground while the bulky cargo is unloaded. Tricky air currents in the Canyon make the project a ticklish task.

A meeting to sound out public sentiment toward a road improvement district for the Sunnyside Farms subdivision will take place tonight at the Arrowhead Grocery in Sunnyside beginning at 7:30 p.m. The meeting has been called by a group of residents in the area after discussion of possible road improvements with the county board of supervisors Tuesday. At the board meeting, it was pointed out that under a 1945 law, the county cannot officially build or improve roads in areas such as Sunnyside. Residents of the area can, however, form improvement districts, bond property and pay for improved roads over a period of years, it was pointed out.

50 years ago

1973: (Price 10 cents) One of the most important buildings in any community is the public library. It is here that an individual can find information about virtually any subject one desires. The books in the library also provide recreation, allowing the reader to escape from the realities of the moment to explore with great authors events of by-gone days. For a time, library services in Flagstaff were in a state of disarray. The condemnation of the old public library building forced the use of a trailer for quite a few months. But for the past year, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library has been operating from its new facility at 11 W. Cherry Ave. National Library Week starts Sunday and the local library staff is looking forward to seeing many new faces that week.

A meeting between members of Flagstaff’s All-Indian PowWow Committee and County Health Director William J. Thomas is now scheduled to be held Monday. The meeting is to present Thomas with a series of sanitation improvements proposed for the campground area of city park, the traditional site of PowWow’s Indian encampment, in the hope the director will say they meet health standards he set forth in an earlier report to the city council. Acting on the basis of that report, Council in April voted 4-2 to deny PowWow use of the city park facilities for the 1973 show, which was scheduled to have begun on June 29. Since that time, there has been an effort to raise some $25,000 -- which the committee feels is needed to make the improvements outlined by Thomas and to solve other problems.

25 years ago

1998: (50 cents; Sunday, $1.50) In a dark corner of Flagstaff’s Pioneer Museum sits a rare piece of history. Between the shadows is hidden a long, iron cylinder, or iron lung, that sustained the lives of more than 640,000 paralyzed, polio-stricken children across the span of two decades. The iron lung, like many other pieces of history in the Pioneer Museum, will rot soon if the museum doesn’t get money to improve preservation conditions.

“We’re trying to preserve these things from our past that today’s generation of kids have never heard of but can still learn about,” said Joe Meehan, director of the Northern Arizona Division of the Arizona Historical Society. “These are some of the only tangible links to the past we have.”

These tangible links, which include costumes, uniforms, dolls, dishes, tools, pictures and a hat worn by one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, are subject to humidity and other weather elements that have the potential to destroy all the living pieces of history in the museum. However, because of a lack of funding from the state, there is nothing the museum can do to preserve the items or restore history. The auditor general’s report states that the Pioneer Museum has not made any significant improvements to try to better care for its items since 1995, when another report was issued detailing the problems with the museum and the potential damage to artifacts. The museum would gladly make all the improvements and repairs, including an unfinished attic where artifacts are currently stored, Meehan said, if the state would grant it the funds it needs.