100 years ago

1923: Coconino County spuds ought to increase in price since their utility as hiding places for stolen goods was discovered last week by two women transcontinental hikers from Ontario, California. They chose one of our nice, big, raw potatoes as the cache for a gold brooch, which they had stolen from Miss England of Williams and from which they had removed a $350 diamond. The girls are in county jail in Flagstaff.

They were walking east from California. They stopped in Williams at the home of Mrs. Moose. Miss England also has a room there. Last Thursday the hikers departed, by train, going west instead of coming to Flagstaff as they had at first intended. Then Miss England missed the brooch, a gold watch and a $5 gold piece. Deputy Sheriff Campbell of Williams got on their trail, had them taken off the train at Kingman, went there and got them and on Saturday brought them here. After he got them back they confessed they had stolen the stuff. He recovered the diamond. The rest of the brooch, they explained, he would find inside the largest potato on the sill of the cell they had occupied overnight in the Kingman jail. The watch, they said, they had stuck under the seat of the car they rode in.

75 years ago

1948: The State Department of Liquor Licenses and Control today put into effect a series of new regulations for bars. Loss of license or suspension was ordered for bar operators who permit persons of ill repute to frequent their establishments. Described as objectionable are criminals, gangsters, racketeers, pickpockets, swindlers, confidence men, prostitutes and female impersonators. Another regulation forbids a licensee to let his establishment be used “in furtherance or aid of, or in connection with any illegal activity or enterprise.” The department cracked down on “B” girls — women who get a kickback from bars for inducing male customers to buy drinks.

Purely personal ... Platt Cline, editor of the Daily Sun, left today for Phoenix to attend a conference of Associated Press editors. He will return Sunday.

Mrs. Joe K. Moore of The Gap Trading Post is spending several days in the city. She came Wednesday and will remain until Sunday morning.

Bishop Frank J. Randall and family will leave Saturday for Salt Lake City to attend a bishops and stake ward presidents’ annual conference of the LDS Church. They plan to return next Thursday.

Bill Brown, owner of Brown’s Credit Jewelers, is recovering nicely in the Marcus J. Lawrence hospital at Cottonwood after undergoing a major operation on his right leg Monday. He has been there the past two weeks.

50 years ago

1973: Jean & Trox Supply Co., Inc., Flagstaff, is the 1972 national Retailer of the Year award-winner for photographic stores. Jean & Trox also won the award in 1968. Store officials will be honored May 10 in New York City at a silver anniversary awards banquet hosted by broadcast journalist Chet Huntley. Eastman Kodak Co. sponsored the Jean & Trox entry.

President Nixon’s imposition of a ceiling on meat prices was welcome news to Flagstaff residents who have been feeling the money pinch in the grocery carts in recent weeks. The local food buyers sampled by the Daily Sun said they find the prices, especially meat, quite disgusting and most indicated they have been trying to take action against the prices.

“We eat meat only two or three times a week and other times we eat a lot of macaroni and cheese, spaghetti with meatless sauce, things like that. You just cut corners where you can,” said one woman.

“I would hope a boycott would work, but I don’t think my husband would let me take part,” said a woman who refused to be identified. “I have not quit buying meat, though we use a lot of fish food. If I had spent $60 on groceries before, I probably spend $80 now,” she said.

“We don’t eat meat,” said Nancy Hungerford. “We eat a lot of beans and stuff. Like tonight, we’re going to have split pea soup. If we do eat meat, we just eat it in little portions and add it to something else.”

25 years ago

1998: Reactions to the dismissal of the Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit brought strong but mixed reactions in Flagstaff. One local feminist said she saw it as an example of the lack of women’s rights in this country.

“I think this is another Anita Hill thing precisely,” said Martha Shideler, owner of Aradia Bookstore, a feminist store. “Despite all the advances we’ve made, women do not have the power that men do. Whoever’s telling the truth is irrelevant. I think it’s a political issue. I do think she is not being heard because she’s a woman.”

But the head of Northern Arizona University’s Affirmative Action office was less critical of the decision. She said she did not think the case being dismissed sends a message that sexual harassment is OK.

“I don’t see this as a blow against women in this country or an opportunity for people now to go around and conduct themselves inappropriately or perpetrating sexual harassment acts on anyone, whether they are men or women,” Celia Gonzalez said.

Phyllis Schiller, professor of social work at NAU, said she was pleased with the decision.

“A judge who was both Republican and female — factors that could influence the decision in favor of Jones — ruled that there was not enough evidence of sexual harassment by Clinton. This ruling therefore demonstrates the use of empirical information, information that can be observed and proven as the basis for decision-making,” she said. “I applaud this basis for a decision affecting the president’s life. It’s time for reason, not subjective and/or politically biased actions to prevail.”