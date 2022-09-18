Flagstaff History: Pelosi was part of woman's symposium at NAU

100 years ago

1922: That the hydroelectric development of the Colorado River in Arizona must inevitably come, and that it cannot much longer be delayed, was the assurance given by Arthur P. Davis, director of the United States Reclamation Service and other distinguished government and corporation engineers, to a group of Flagstaff men at a luncheon given the guests on Wednesday. The eight guests had arrived here the night before, with five others, 12 of them having compromised the official group that had just completed the reconnaissance trip down the Colorado in boats from halls crossing, Utah to leave ferry, a distance of 120 miles -- which they made in exactly the scheduled time. The five others in the river party had gone on to Grand Canyon that morning, and yesterday the 12 went for a look at the Diamond Creek power site. The other five members were E. Caldwell, Utah representative, Clarence C. Stetson, assistant to U.S. secretary of commerce Herbert Hoover, Franklin Thomas, professor of civil engineering at the California Institute of Technology, John A. Widstone, former president of the University of Utah and one of the 12 apostles of the Mormon church, R. D. Young, irrigation expert.

A cyclone hit Flagstaff yesterday. Actually, it was the arrival of Col. William E. Beck here in Flagstaff for the first time in three years renewing old friendships, attending to some legal business connected with a damage suit for injuries sustained some time ago when a livery rig in which he was riding flipped over, and gathering more material for the history of Arizona on which he has been working for several years. This promises to be a work of rare value and interest. Beck, known as the “Cyclone,” is staying at the Weatherford.

75 years ago

1947: Bonds of $5,000 each were set for Lyle Pierce and Donald Lee by J. C. Maxwell, justice of the peace of Flagstaff precinct, Monday morning pending the holding of a preliminary hearing on burglary charges against the men in connection with the taking of $70 from Blacks Bar early Friday morning. Pearce and Lee were picked up and returned to Flagstaff by local deputy sheriffs. Charges were filed Saturday before C. T. Pullium, who acted as justice of the peace.

Entry to the bar was gained by forcing a hasp on the door to a restaurant at the rear of the cafe. WW Stevenson, county attorney, said that a preliminary hearing on the charges would take place as soon as possible.

Flagstaff firemen answered a call to the rear of the new motor court going up on Highway 66 near the Armory at 7:30 Monday morning, where a small building used by one of the construction workers was on fire. Fireman reported only small damage to the structure. The blaze is believed to have started from a kerosene stove in the building.

50 years ago

1972: Almost every area in the Coconino National Forest will be thrown open for people to gather fire wood, according to Bill Homes, assistant forest supervisor. Only a few areas will be closed for gathering wood. These will be recently inventoried areas. However, those areas will be hard to get to because most do not have roads. Citizens may freely cut only dead trees, which may either be standing or falling. No cutting of live trees, ponderosa, oak or any other species is allowed on the forest without a permit. The permits cost $1 a cord, with a minimum of 10 cords. Forest officials have no way of figuring how many people take advantage of the open wood gathering. Officials hope to have a map published soon that will show the areas that are closed.

25 years ago

1997: Congresswomen, former congresswomen and congressional experts will be in Flagstaff on Saturday to participate in a Women in Congress symposium at Northern Arizona University. The symposium will focus on women in the national legislature, and their progress and status as candidates and representatives. Lynn Larson, the symposium coordinator, said the event aims to bring well-known academic and political figures to Northern Arizona so the community can meet them. Youth inspiration is the other goal. Thirty-three girls and five boys from the three Flagstaff Unified School District high schools have been invited to attend the all-day events. The Flagstaff students will join others from Tuba City and the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy in clinic library to discuss with current and former members of Congress the role of women as lawmakers at the national level. The participants will include California congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and former congresswoman Marjorie Margolies of Pennsylvania.

Just think of the 1997 NAU football team as one big, happy family. And a new coach, Steve Axman, preaches to his Lumberjacks all the time about the camaraderie and team unity that can be gained from the players envisioning themselves as a close unit. However, the word “family” has taken on an entirely new meaning this season for the university. You see, there are four pairs of siblings on the 1997 squad, and they are all in a position to make the team’s future bright. Axman says that the team really stumbled upon these brother combinations. Coach says, “What I like about having them is that they bring more of a family attitude to the team because, of course, they are used to sharing as brothers. It's funny. It's almost like you see the family loyalties you have in family squabbling.”