Flagstaff History: Northern Lights could be seen from northern Arizona

125 years ago
1896: Mr. and Mrs. George H. Hoxworth and Mrs. Henry Hoxworth left for three weeks at Oak Creek on Thursday.
Sheriff Cameron yesterday took advantage of the stagnation in the criminal business and visited his mine at the Grand Canyon.
The teacher’s second quarterly examination for Coconino County will be held in the Flagstaff Court House on June 1 and 2, 1896, commencing on Monday morning at 10 o’clock a.m.
100 years ago
1921: Switzer Canyon Lake became a greater probability Friday night when the plan to dam the canyon was unanimously recommended by the Chamber of Commerce to the Flagstaff City Council. It was also decided to consider the Pat McCoy place on Fort Valley as the more logical place.
The aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, in phenomenal brilliancy and extent, were visible Saturday night over the San Francisco Peaks. The exceedingly brilliant of the display of lights amazed tourists as well as old-timers. So far as is known it was the first time that the electrical illumination of the heavens was seen generally from this latitude. Telegraph wires were affected to such an extent that transcontinental lines ceased operation altogether. The trouble extended as far east as Chicago.
Sun spots usually precede the display. In theory, electrical currents shoot out from the sun, causing the aerial disturbances.
50 years ago
1971: Firefighters caught a fast-burning blaze early Friday morning threatening the timbers of a fire tower at one point. Fortunately quick action contained it to about 5 acres. The fire started in the dry grass among some young trees.
Navajo and Havasupi Indian tribes have joined the Hualapai in expressing disapproval with parts of the master plan for development of the Grand Canyon National Park.
A 60% increase in the incidence of animal rabies in Flagstaff to date this year has brought a warning from the Coconino County Health Department. The department noted that animal rabies is a “serious problem that continues to exist locally.”
25 years ago
1996: Forests still dry despite wet weekend weather. A late season cold snap may have foiled plans for some hikers and campers but the meager snow and rain that came with it went unnoticed in the bone-dry forests around Flagstaff. Fire restrictions remain in place, with about 30% of Arizona’s 11.2 million acres of national forests closed.
The plan was just to give an old gal a face lift. But it evolved into a labor of love by owners John and Barbara Riordan. The building has been a part of Flagstaff since 1900. The husband and wife team put in 10-hour days five to six days a week just to scrape off dozens of paint layers that had been applied to the building’s original wood interior. A two-day open house to show off the work drew more than 300 people.
Keep transients out of the woods. We’re talking primarily about the Flagstaff tradition of allowing transients to camp out during summer months in prime areas such as Switzer Mesa. In time of extreme fire danger, it is one of the few indulgences that will have to be put on hold.
