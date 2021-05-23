Flagstaff History: Northern Lights could be seen from northern Arizona

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sun spots usually precede the display. In theory, electrical currents shoot out from the sun, causing the aerial disturbances.

50 years ago

1971: Firefighters caught a fast-burning blaze early Friday morning threatening the timbers of a fire tower at one point. Fortunately quick action contained it to about 5 acres. The fire started in the dry grass among some young trees.

Navajo and Havasupi Indian tribes have joined the Hualapai in expressing disapproval with parts of the master plan for development of the Grand Canyon National Park.

A 60% increase in the incidence of animal rabies in Flagstaff to date this year has brought a warning from the Coconino County Health Department. The department noted that animal rabies is a “serious problem that continues to exist locally.”

25 years ago

1996: Forests still dry despite wet weekend weather. A late season cold snap may have foiled plans for some hikers and campers but the meager snow and rain that came with it went unnoticed in the bone-dry forests around Flagstaff. Fire restrictions remain in place, with about 30% of Arizona’s 11.2 million acres of national forests closed.