Flagstaff History: Mysterious explosion left 1 dead, another in critical condition

125 years ago
1896: Now settled in our new quarters
The SUN is now snugly settled in its new modern office space and is prepared to turn out first-class printing work that can be done, including artwork. The new location in Flagstaff is two doors down from the post office and across the way from the train depot.
100 years ago
1921: W. H. Power died Wednesday morning, and his adopted daughter, Miss Mary Power, is in a critical condition at the hospital. Mrs. Power and her father in-law were painfully hurt in a mysterious explosion that wrecked the Power home on Milton Road shortly after midnight Tuesday night. This may well prove to be a double tragedy as Miss Power is by no means out of danger. The source of the explosion is thought to be a stove inside the house.
50 years ago
1971: If northern Arizona is to seek to industrialize it should best seek smaller plants employing about 100 persons and engaged in manufacture of concrete bricks of structural clay, light office machinery or commercial printing. Fear of pollution should not stop attempts to industrialize. New plants can be virtually pollution free.
The Park Service is stepping up a search for a Colorado hiker lost nearly a week ago, calling in specially trained dogs to add to grounds and airborne searches. The tracking dogs will speed up the search since they can cover ground more quickly. Searchers are working in extremely dry and harsh terrain. There are four German shepherds assisting in the search.
25 years ago
1996: Minimum wage hike defeated, 4-3. Flagstaff Mayor Chris Bavasi cast the swing vote as the Flagstaff City Council voted to kill a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $5.50 per hour. The existing minimum wage is $4.25 per hour. There was an apparent undertone in the meeting that accused small businesses of being greedy.
Mattresses are filling the floors of the Coconino County Jail just as a citizen task force has determined the county needs a new and bigger facility. In the past 10 days the inmate population has grown to its highest level since 1989. The current facility is uncomfortably warm, and tensions are hot.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.