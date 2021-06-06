Flagstaff History: Mysterious explosion left 1 dead, another in critical condition

125 years ago

1896: Now settled in our new quarters

The SUN is now snugly settled in its new modern office space and is prepared to turn out first-class printing work that can be done, including artwork. The new location in Flagstaff is two doors down from the post office and across the way from the train depot.

100 years ago

1921: W. H. Power died Wednesday morning, and his adopted daughter, Miss Mary Power, is in a critical condition at the hospital. Mrs. Power and her father in-law were painfully hurt in a mysterious explosion that wrecked the Power home on Milton Road shortly after midnight Tuesday night. This may well prove to be a double tragedy as Miss Power is by no means out of danger. The source of the explosion is thought to be a stove inside the house.

50 years ago

1971: If northern Arizona is to seek to industrialize it should best seek smaller plants employing about 100 persons and engaged in manufacture of concrete bricks of structural clay, light office machinery or commercial printing. Fear of pollution should not stop attempts to industrialize. New plants can be virtually pollution free.