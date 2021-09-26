Flagstaff History: MNA welcomed Kittredge art exhibitions to city

125 years ago
1896: The 20th century will certainly bring a good time to housekeepers. Many inventions foreshadow it. One of these inventions is the electrical oven, which is ahead even of Mr. Edward Atkinson’s far-famed Aladdin oven. The electrical range is polished brilliantly on the outside and does not heat up externally, making it the right thing for the summer. Its inner surface is packed with asbestos to keep the heat within and temperate to a steady, gently glow, required for baking or roasting. The result is more like that produced over the ancient Dutch oven than can be obtained by anything devised since the cooking stove came in. For broiling, frying, stewing, etc., each utensil has its own electrical arrangement. It is placed upon the top of the range and the current simply turned on. A dinner of many courses can be cooked to perfection with no dust, ashes, cold, worry or poking the fire.
100 years ago
1921: Many Flagstaff people have noticed a Ford truck with a tarp spread over two wooden ribs in town off and on during the past two months. It looked like the outfit of some tourist getting across the country with more economy than comfort. The occupants of the car it is now known are professor H. S. Colton, ornithologist of the University of Pennsylvania, and his wife, the latter an artist of recognized ability. They are studying the small house ruins scattered around Coconino County, getting rare curios and materials for a new book on the early Southwestern Indians. Professor Colton has already written two or three of these books. The ordinary tourist, indeed, the average resident here, does not realize that there are dozens of these prehistoric small houses in their ruins in this county, many of them in an almost perfect state of preservation, and most of them far more interesting than the Cliff Dwellings ever were. But the latter, by accident of location near Flagstaff in the main highway, are far famed, while the former have been almost unheard of and have been visited by but very few.
Flagstaff Mayor Sam F. Quay, back from California trying to catch up with his work here after an absence of several months, says there is a big home building boom on in Los Angeles. He is building several homes there himself for rental. Mr. Quay, from what he heard in Los Angeles, believes the hydroelectric power development of the Colorado River will have a most beneficial effect on the growth of Flagstaff. He was told on the coast that as soon as the Edison project becomes an assured thing, Flagstaff will lose little time in doubling her population. Mrs. Quay and their daughter, Miss Francis Quay, will remain in Los Angeles for a year while the latter takes a complete business course in one of the colleges.
75 years ago
1946: On Saturday, the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff will open two exhibitions, including “Sculpture” by Robert and Mary Kittredge, and the artwork of grade school children of Chicago. Both will be on display until Oct. 20. Robert and Mary Kittredge are among Arizona’s finest sculptors, and this is the first exhibition in Flagstaff devoted exclusively to their work. This talented husband and wife team worked together in a large studio near their beautiful home in Oak Creek Canyon. Mary Byrd Kittredge is particularly interested in animal sculpture and will show several charming groups in wood and stone. She studied for two years at the Hartford art school under Henry Kreis and one year at the New York Studio of Animal Sculpture under Heinz Warnske.
50 years ago
1971: The Flagstaff City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday will accept bids on a piece of land located on East Cherry Avenue for which the city paid $30,000 several years ago. One of the items on the agenda will be receiving bids on the parcel of land, which once was the property of former city water superintendent James Beard. Beard sold the land to the city for approximately $30,000 several years ago, after it was learned that a house that stood on the land had been damaged by city efforts to blast a continuation of Cherry Avenue through the area. No official figures have been released on the value of the land today, but there are indications that an appraisal report has been filed that indicates that its valued to be far below the $30,000 paid for it originally. The city can sell the land for its market value plus the cost of legal advertising necessary to put it up for sale. City council will also hear a report from U.S. Forest Service concerning proposals for use of the entire San Francisco Peaks area and for use of the Inner Basin, which has been under test for many years as a potential source of water for the City of Flagstaff.
25 years ago
1996: Despite evidence that one-way streets are helping traffic flow more smoothly on Flagstaff’s Southside, merchants along South Beaver and South San Francisco streets are wishing for the way things were. But returning to yesteryear could be expensive and complicated. Mark Miles owns the Interbasin on South San Francisco Street. He is leading a rebellion of Southsiders to change the streets back to two-way traffic. Mr. Miles says that they basically changed the character of the shopping district with small shops in a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere to a high-speed thruway. There are also complaints that the streets are not as safe, and bicyclists missed there are northbound bike lane on South Beaver Street -- which was removed after the one-way streets went into effect in June 1995.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.