Flagstaff History: MNA welcomed Kittredge art exhibitions to city

50 years ago

1971: The Flagstaff City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday will accept bids on a piece of land located on East Cherry Avenue for which the city paid $30,000 several years ago. One of the items on the agenda will be receiving bids on the parcel of land, which once was the property of former city water superintendent James Beard. Beard sold the land to the city for approximately $30,000 several years ago, after it was learned that a house that stood on the land had been damaged by city efforts to blast a continuation of Cherry Avenue through the area. No official figures have been released on the value of the land today, but there are indications that an appraisal report has been filed that indicates that its valued to be far below the $30,000 paid for it originally. The city can sell the land for its market value plus the cost of legal advertising necessary to put it up for sale. City council will also hear a report from U.S. Forest Service concerning proposals for use of the entire San Francisco Peaks area and for use of the Inner Basin, which has been under test for many years as a potential source of water for the City of Flagstaff.