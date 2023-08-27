100 years ago

1923: U.S. men surveying the Colorado River (are) having a rough trip but doing well. The Sun received the following letter from Emory C. Kolb, head boatman of the expedition. He wrote:

Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 18, 1923.

Coconino Sun, Gentlemen: Just a hasty line before returning to Hance rapid, where all are camped, except two boatmen who came up with me for the purpose of having rowlocks made to replace defective ones, most of which broke off in bad rapids. No serious incidents have occurred, though we did wreck a light boat used by Rodman Dodge, which had just previously capsized with him. A huge wave striking the bottom of Blake’s boat, hurled him clear off his boat. He made a perfect flip-flop. The boat uprighted itself. Lint’s boat in striking a rock threw Col. Birdseye, chief of the party, into the water. A six-inch puncture received in Badger Creek rapid of Marble Canyon was the worst to happen to me, but it was repaired in twenty minutes. Col. Birdseye would have accompanied me but it became necessary for me to play doctor and open the surgical kit Dr. Pahl made up, and open a very painful infected toe of the colonel’s. We are carrying a radio and were camped at the end of Soap Creek rapid when we learned of President Harding’s death forty-five minutes after it occurred.

75 years ago

1948: There are a few types of women that most men dislike on sight. Number one is the “know it all” — the woman who has a definite and set opinion on every matter, and is always certain she is right. Two is the battle-axe — the woman who is always looking for trouble and who prides herself on the fact that nobody is going to put anything over on her. Three is the gusher — the woman to whom everything is just “too, too wonderful.” Four is the showoff — the woman who spends her life trying to impress other people. Five is the chronic complainer. Six is the gossip. Seven is the goody-goody — the holier-than-thou woman who thinks her standards are higher than everybody else’s. Eight is the constant talker. Nine is the boss — the woman who loves to manage people, and doesn’t know how to fall in with other people’s plans. Ten is the mess — the sloppy woman who lets herself go and makes nothing of her femininity. Considering how unattractive such women are to most men, it’s surprising how common the types are.

J.C. Dolan and his daughter, Mrs. James J. Riordan and Dr. Riordan and children, Joe and Ann, Mrs. Oscar Verkamp and Salvador Peris plan to leave Tuesday for the Snake Dance at Mishongnovi.

50 years ago

1973: With seven schools reporting, tentative enrollment figures this morning showed some 2,288 students have started classes in Flagstaff, said Superintendent David Williams. Both Flagstaff and Coconino high schools reported they would not have any definite enrollment figured until late this afternoon.

Tourism in northern Arizona is generally down for the peak season. Almost all the area’s national parks report travel figures are significantly down from the last year. Flagstaff sales tax figures, however, would indicate tourism is on the upswing. Grand Canyon National Park has been hit the hardest. The attendance drop at the Canyon has indirectly affected visits to the other natural wonders.

“The larger parks have experienced real crowded conditions for several years. They have had terrible traffic jams, so people refrain from visiting the larger parks. They say they will never again visit a park in July,” said (Bud) Phillips.

Edward Nichols, Montezuma Castle National Monument superintendent, said visitation to his park has dropped 14 per cent for the year. “There are a lot of factors,” he said. “It could be the gas shortage scare and the economy.” Nationally, the American Automobile Association reports a general drop in travel. The club noted a fuel shortage this summer and attributed much of the drop to that.

The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce said sales tax figures indicate a rise of tourism in the city.

25 years ago

1998: After 40 years of running one of northern Arizona’s largest ranches, 82-year-old Ernest Chilson has been named the Arizona Cattleman of the Year. Chilson managed the 350,000-acre Bar T Bar Ranch from 1941 to 1982, and before that worked on the ranch with his father. “It’s a very nice, prestigious award. It’s more like a lifetime award,” Chilson said recently while getting ready to visit the ranch and current managers, daughter Judy Prosser and her husband, Bob. “I can go out and get in the way a little bit. I help them out whenever I can.” The Bar T Bar sprawls between Winslow to the east and Two Guns to the west, and stretches about 45 miles south of Interstate 40. “It’s open space,” Chilson said. “It’s a good healthy life — especially for children. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

The kids stream in and out of the office and ask Ramona Maestas to braid their hair with beads. Or maybe they just want to talk, and the woman they call “Monsie” will listen. That’s not the type of response expected of an administrator, especially this one, who is often preoccupied with bookkeeping and accounting and the business of running the community center at Siler Homes. But Ramona wouldn’t have it any other way. After all, the kids are the reason she took the job in the center that sits between a brown-sided public housing project and a green playground in east Flagstaff. Up to two dozen grade-school-age kids can often be found in the center after school, and special events held on holidays will draw 100. They gather to do something, and Ramona accommodates them by scheduling homework sessions. The kids, surprisingly, lap it up. Of course, there’s other activities, like playing with Lego blocks, making collages or watching a movie. Ramona just wants to ensure they all have a place to go.