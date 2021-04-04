Flagstaff History: Man who showed skin to try to catch a taxi ends up in trouble

125 years ago
1896: The agony of our first city election is finally over. David Babbitt, who has so ably and efficiently served the city as mayor for the past 18 months, is now a Council member.
If you are in a hurry for groceries there is always a wagon at our door ready to bring them to you—Flagstaff Commercial Company.
Wake up your liver with Simmons Liver Regulator. A sure cure for the winter sluggishness of your liver, which gets choked up with stuff that brings on such illnesses as malaria and fever.
100 years ago
1921: Unless we have some heavy storms within the next few weeks, it is unlikely that permission will be given to use any water at all for gardens or lawns. This warning of an anticipated shortage has caused general alarm about the lack of water in our city reservoir.
The city’s water revenue will decline as water consumption declines. City officials warn it is very poor economy to any longer postpone the building of the dam in Switzer Canyon.
Mr. John M. Clark, one of the most consistent advocates for the construction of a dam, in Switzer Canyon, says the resultant lake will be the means of bringing the Santa Fe Railroad shops to Flagstaff from both Winslow and Seligman.
C.R. “Arizona” Edwards, the well-known big-game hunter, arrived in Flagstaff and announced his plans to immediately begin building a big lodge on the west side of Mormon Lake. He claims this will have a tremendous effect on popularizing Flagstaff with those seeking recreation and will provide ideal home sites.
50 years ago
1971: There are eight of them. They are all white. They are all new Chevrolets. Flagstaff police took delivery of their new patrol cars this week. Tyrell Chevrolet of Flagstaff was the low bidder on the deal.
It was not considered just another student prank. On Tuesday, six Northern Arizona University students were arrested by campus police and charged with intent to cause bodily harm to police officers after detonating an explosive device with intent to cause bodily harm and other damage. The arrests stem from last week's “incident” in which eight students made 15 Molotov cocktails and then threw them from the roof of an eight-story dormitory.
The sun came up on three separate burglaries early Monday morning. One at the Flagstaff Community Hospital, another at an east Flagstaff construction site, and a third at the American Bulk Oil Plant. So far no offenders have been identified.
25 years ago
1996: It’s the lack of moisture in Flagstaff — the Pasta Capital of the world — has led to an International Spaghetti Crisis, according to Antonia Riggatoni, who we interviewed in her pasta plant on Old Route 66. Just think of it -- this is April 1 and the Arizona Daily Sun has a long standing date with this special holiday.
The Flagstaff Tourism Commission voted 5-0 to include $2,000 in their 1997 budget to help fund the Arizona Snowbowl and the Arizona High Altitude Sports Training complex in the bid to bring athletes to Flagstaff to train in our clear lower oxygen air.
What was he thinking? A 23-year old man was caught with his pants down, literally, on a Southside sidewalk here in Flagstaff last Saturday night. The subject claimed he was attempting to catch a taxi cab and decided to pull his pants down to catch the attention of what he thought was a the cab. Except the vehicle was a police car. The young man was arrested and cited for obscene conduct.
