Flagstaff History: Man who showed skin to try to catch a taxi ends up in trouble

C.R. “Arizona” Edwards, the well-known big-game hunter, arrived in Flagstaff and announced his plans to immediately begin building a big lodge on the west side of Mormon Lake. He claims this will have a tremendous effect on popularizing Flagstaff with those seeking recreation and will provide ideal home sites.

50 years ago

1971: There are eight of them. They are all white. They are all new Chevrolets. Flagstaff police took delivery of their new patrol cars this week. Tyrell Chevrolet of Flagstaff was the low bidder on the deal.

It was not considered just another student prank. On Tuesday, six Northern Arizona University students were arrested by campus police and charged with intent to cause bodily harm to police officers after detonating an explosive device with intent to cause bodily harm and other damage. The arrests stem from last week's “incident” in which eight students made 15 Molotov cocktails and then threw them from the roof of an eight-story dormitory.

The sun came up on three separate burglaries early Monday morning. One at the Flagstaff Community Hospital, another at an east Flagstaff construction site, and a third at the American Bulk Oil Plant. So far no offenders have been identified.

25 years ago