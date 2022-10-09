Flagstaff History: Man shot his toe off while searching for downed deer

100 years ago

1922: Early Monday morning, Frank Leslie shot one of his toes off while trying to find a buck killed the night before. In the party were Mrs. Leslie and her son, George Dent. They went Sunday to the country north of the peaks. Frank killed a fine buck in the afternoon. In the late evening Mrs. Leslie shot a buck but it was so dark they were unable to find it since his ran quite a distance before falling. The party returned to town about 11:00 o'clock. Next morning, they returned to the scene. They had haunted two hours for the deer, when frank, carrying the gun under his arm muscle down, accidentally shot, severing the second toe from his right foot. They came in immediately to Dr. G. F. Manning. Mr. Leslie will probably be away from his barbershop for a week. If the circulation remains good, there is hope of keeping the toe fastened to the rest of Frank.

What we would like to know is whether there is any other city in the United states with only 4,000 population that can boast of 3.85 miles of street paving. We doubt it. And from present indications, there will be still more paving done next year. North Leroux Street and North Humphrey Street residents, after speeding along Agassiz’ newly paved street, are getting ambitious for some of the same along their properties. The present paving schedule is being carried out with speed. Agassiz is finished, two blocks on East Birch are finished, three blocks on North Beaver have been surfaced this week, and there's a likelihood that the rest of that street will be pretty well-done next week. There remains a couple more blocks on the end of Birch, a block on East Cherry and a block on East Dale to complete the present project now. If only there were one or two streets paved from downtown Flagstaff to the campgrounds. But that likely will come soon. The advantages of the paving to business, to comfort, two good looks, to sanitation and to property values, both on the streets paved and throughout the rest of the town, are too great to be overlooked. Flagstaff is growing in livability, and it will keep on growing fast.

75 years ago

1947: Coconino County jail rates only 42% in the survey of Arizona county jails conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the request of Gov. Osborne. The survey was made about a year ago without cost to the state or counties. It revealed that most of Arizona's jails are old, obsolete and poorly equipped, and in some cases, poorly administered. Copies of the jail report that were sent to Flagstaff by Osborne revealed that Coconino County jail, while listed as bad, is far from the worst in Arizona. Highlights of the report indicate that the jail record system is very poor. It seems that most of the inmates belong to the city and are boarded under an arrangement between the city and the county. For females, the jail has a room for them that affords fairly good segregation, but its facilities are poor, and they have no bathing equipment. There are no regular quarters for girls. Boys have to be kept in the men’s section and girls kept with women. Officials claim that every possible effort is made to keep juveniles, especially younger ones, out of jail. The Sheriff's Office and jail occupy an old but fairly substantial fireproof building on the courthouse grounds. While the building itself is fairly good, the jail equipment is old, obsolete and in badly rundown condition. Living conditions are poor, dirty and inadequate, and there is no jail laundry, also no kitchen. Towels are supplied by the jail, and at present no soap. There is sufficient hot water, but the jail has no facilities for delousing prisoners; consequently it becomes infested frequently and it is a very hard job to eradicate them on dirty prisoners as well as from the dirty bedding. There is no rehabilitation and no religious instruction. It would appear that a new, modernly designed and equipped jail is urgently needed.

The most modern sawmill in the entire Southwest, the construction of which indicates the continuing importance of the lumber industry to this area, will be completed and ready for use here in Flagstaff by Southwest Lumber Mills incorporated before logging is resumed in the spring. The mill replaces an old one destroyed by fire early this year. It will be completely fireproof and is being equipped with the most modern and efficient sawmill machinery obtainable. The company is also constructing a 3,000-kilowatt power plant that will provide power for the new mill and will also provide additional power -- which will be distributed to Arizona Power Company customers in the area. Lumbering has been a vital factor in the life of Flagstaff for nearly 70 years. The sawmills have provided the community with practically it's only industrial payroll since the City of Flagstaff was founded in the early 80s.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff police recovered an estimated $225 worth of stolen service station tools and sent two transients “down the road” after the operator of the victimized station declined to sign complaints against them. Dave Maurer of Ron's American station on East Santa Fe Avenue said an air impact wrench and a soldering iron plus several other items were stolen from the station. Maurer called Flagstaff police and told them the only two suspects in the case he knew of were a father and son who had been arrested near the station on Sunday for vagrancy and released after a hearing in city magistrate court. Flagstaff police said they found the pair again and they led them to everything but the soldering iron. With his stools recovered, Mauer declined to sign complaints against the pair, and they were sent on their way.

Building permit valuation for September 1972 in Flagstaff dropped by almost $3.7 million compared to the value of permits issued in September 1971. The monthly report, released today by the city building inspector, showed the total valuation of permits for last month to be $853,623 as compared to $4,531,604 during September 1971. The major reason for the high figure last year was the $3,686,000 permit issued for construction of Little America near the Butler Avenue interchange of I-40. Residential permits were down in valuation from $773,204 in September 1971 compared to $656,650 last month. Nonresidential permits also dropped. The largest nonresidential permit issued in September was to McAllister for construction of six stores in a new shopping center in east Flagstaff. That permit was valued at $332,000. The largest residential permit was issued to Steve’s & Steve’s, Inc. for construction of a 10-unit apartment complex at 2600 E. 7th Avenue. That permit was valued at $250,000.

25 years ago

1997: A quadriplegic student at Northern Arizona University is protesting too much care from the university, saying that it infringes on his rights to privacy. Ben Sutcliffe, a freshman with cerebral palsy who started at NAU this summer, said that his rights as a citizen are being denied because the university requires that he has 24-hour attendant care. NAU officials said they have to safeguard the lives of every student. They told Sutcliffe that he must have around-the-clock care to remain a NAU student. Sutcliffe wants freedom to be alone. Sutcliffe says, “This policy denies my civil rights as a citizen of the United states who has reached the age of maturity and as such has the legal right to choose the level and to agree of care and supervision that I may need or desire.” Sutcliffe, who graduated from a high school in Fort Defiance and who lived previously in Milwaukee, sat in an electric wheelchair Monday, using a computer hooked up to an electronic device to speak. His fists were clenched, and his arms flailed sporadically. Sitting in his wheelchair in his dorm room, he typed his answers by placing his chin on a small scanner that located the correct letters. The university has offered Sutcliffe a compromise that does not please him. They have told him he could sign a waiver. It says that if anything happens to him, the university would not be liable.

They came to Arizona from the smallest continent in the world hoping to open more doors between their hometown and their sister city of Flagstaff. Sixteen citizens of the city of Blue Mountains, Australia, are visiting Flagstaff this week, comparing the two communities and taking in lots of northern Arizona. “Friendship, culture, world peace This is basically what we see a sister city as,” said Colleen Kaim, Blue Mountains city councilor. She and others had just finished taking a walking tour of downtown Flagstaff and we're sitting in the Flagstaff Visitor Center Thursday afternoon. They are staying with host families and will visit the Grand Canyon today. The relationship between the two cities dates back to the 1940s when military personnel from Flagstaff visited the Blue Mountains during war years. For several years, Australians from Blue Mountains and surrounding areas who visited Flagstaff noted the similarities between the two areas. They include geographic and geological conditions, population, tourism, major railroads and highways, and proximity to a major national park.