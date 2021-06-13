Flagstaff History: Man knocked out in order to be saved by stranger from fire

125 years ago

1896: The Emerson High School Celebrates. The school reports a very good showing for the year with a large increase in attendance and proficiency, so the school celebrated the first anniversary with a joyous event and picnic. It was crowded with many families. The sports were conducted with vim. The lunch was tasty and a good time was spent.

For the first time since the incorporation of the Town of Flagstaff, the question of a water system is being seriously considered by the citizens. A meeting was held in the courthouse and was attended by nearly every taxpayer. A committee of seven people was appointed and ordered to come up with options for a water system.

100 years ago

1921: Frank R. Plumb, who with his family have been camping in the City Park, lost their Ford car, and tent and equipment after their gasoline stove exploded. Plumb didn’t know who saved his life but says his clothes were blazing when some man walked up, hit him on the head, knocking him out, after which he rolled him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}