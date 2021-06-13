Flagstaff History: Man knocked out in order to be saved by stranger from fire

125 years ago
1896: The Emerson High School Celebrates. The school reports a very good showing for the year with a large increase in attendance and proficiency, so the school celebrated the first anniversary with a joyous event and picnic. It was crowded with many families. The sports were conducted with vim. The lunch was tasty and a good time was spent.
For the first time since the incorporation of the Town of Flagstaff, the question of a water system is being seriously considered by the citizens. A meeting was held in the courthouse and was attended by nearly every taxpayer. A committee of seven people was appointed and ordered to come up with options for a water system.
100 years ago
1921: Frank R. Plumb, who with his family have been camping in the City Park, lost their Ford car, and tent and equipment after their gasoline stove exploded. Plumb didn’t know who saved his life but says his clothes were blazing when some man walked up, hit him on the head, knocking him out, after which he rolled him.
Passenger fares on all railroads operating in Arizona increased 20% last week -- which means a round-trip fare between Phoenix and Flagstaff goes from $10.88 to $13.07. Vacationists desiring to visit northern Arizona can find some consolation in the following round trip (15-day trips) summer rates to Flagstaff, which will remain unchanged at $21.06, including a war tax of 8%.
50 years ago
1971: Water study eases fear of shortage. The study shows that Flagstaff water uses are slightly under the average daily use figures for the past six years, and city officials say no water crisis looms for the summer. There are approximately 900 million gallons of water stored in Lake Mary and the previous week, Flagstaff water uses consumed some 5.5 million gallons per day.
The Flag of the United States of America that flew over the Southwest Forest Industries plant was tattered and worn. Members of Flagstaff Boy Scout Troop 35 took steps to destroy it in the proper manner along with city officials.
25 years ago
1996: Extreme drought to kill even desert tough plants. That’s what experts are saying as the state and towns such as Flagstaff endure the worst drought since the turn of the century. Native plants are dying, and forests are so explosively flammable that federal officials are considering closing popular recreational areas like the Coconino National Forest. Wild animals, including bears and bobcats, are so thirsty that they are wandering into residential neighborhoods looking for water.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.