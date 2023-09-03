100 years ago

1923: The man who got the most excitement out of the Hopi Indian snake dance was Earl (“Bucko”) Sisk of Flagstaff. Bucko took up his stand near a huge stone obelisk standing in the center of the rectangular court in which the dance took place. When the circle of dancers formed, Bucko, leaning against his obelisk, was in the center, inside the ring. As the spectators pressed close to the outside of the ring, it contracted, and the dancers, with their snakes, passed pretty close to Bucko. Then, as the snakes were dropped, they were thrown in a heap at Bucko’s feet. He didn’t want to disturb the ceremony by trying to break through the ring of dancers. So he kept his eyes on the constantly increasing pile of snakes, many of them huge rattlers. Finally one whip, or coach snake, a very rapidly moving variety, started directly toward Bucko. “I saw that snake sashay one way, then sashay another,” said Bucko, “then sashay toward me.” That was when Bucko turned quickly around and tried to climb the obelisk. Failing in that, he glanced back to see where the whip snake had got to. It had disappeared. “I couldn’t figure out any place it had gone except up my pant’s leg. I felt of my leg, and I want to tell you if I’d have felt only a wrinkle I’d have taken my pants off right there.”

75 years ago

1948: Although only four infantile paralysis cases have been reported in all of Coconino county in recent weeks, county health officials are keeping their fingers crossed until cold weather brings an end to the possibility of a serious polio outbreak here. Of the four current cases, two are at Williams and two are at Flagstaff, Miss Margaret Eacrett, public health nurse, reported. As a means of avoiding an outbreak here, county health officials urged several precautionary steps:

Be alert to any signs of illness, especially in children and young adults.

Don’t delay in calling a doctor if illness sets in.

Avoid contact with polio cases.

Do not allow children, especially, to become overtired.

Wash hands before eating. Observe all the simple rules of health.

The opening of school has brought with it a warning from Chief of Police William Epperson that city police have begun to crack down on traffic violators of all types, and especially violators in the vicinity of schools. Motorists were reminded by the chief it is against state law to pass a parked school bus from either direction, to pass cars in a school zone, or to exceed 15 miles per hour in a school zone. The chief said that James Darling, motorcycle officer, recently added to the force, had particular instructions to enforce traffic regulations in school zones, and that the warning period had ended with the opening of school.

50 years ago

1973: Flagstaff will officially lobby for establishment of daylight saving time during the next session of the State Legislature. By a 6-1 vote Tuesday, with Councilman Virgil Langley dissenting, the council ordered City Manager Leland C. McPherson to prepare a resolution endorsing the establishment of daylight time in Arizona. The question is an annual major debate in the Legislature since Arizona is one of two mainland states, along with Michigan, which does not observe the annual time change.

The highest home loan interest rates in Flagstaff’s history have created a somewhat mixed picture on the city’s real estate market. One realtor says, “Our business hasn’t been affected that much, yet.” Another paints a gloomy picture of the real estate profession. “The high interest rates are working against both buyer and seller,” he says. One bank loan officer says the interest rate has slowed home buying. Another tells you the home-buying business has fallen off sharply. All agree most buyers are trying to take the cash to mortgage route of purchase, taking over a loan from a previous owner at a lower interest rate. The average interest rate on home loans in the city this week was 9 per cent.

25 years ago

1998: More than a month after the cost of a round-trip flight from Yuma to Phoenix shot up by $110, some travelers are venting their anger by refusing to fly America West Express. AgTech owner Kenny Evans used to fly to Phoenix on weekly business trips, but now he drives three hours one way. “It has so incensed me that I am not getting on that airline,” Evans said. “I’m doing it in protest because it’s absolutely unreasonable. As a practical matter, their service has gone to hell and their prices have gone through the roof.” The July 28 fare increase — from $248 to $358 round trip — was the latest in a long list of community complaints against Mesa Airlines, which provides the commuter service as America West Express.

Sharon Armstrong, one of Flagstaff’s most visible volunteers and activists on behalf of battered women and cancer survivors, has herself succumbed to cancer. She died Monday in Flagstaff.

The enticingly sweet aroma of fresh, warm zucchini bread filled Charlene Talbott’s home Tuesday afternoon. And in her yard, the colors of yellow gloriosa daisies, rose-colored coral bells, red zinnias, pink petunias and tiny white alyssum were breaking forth in the sunlight following the morning’s rain. Checking her garden for the very best blooms, Talbott was readying to take her baked goods and flowers to enter in the Coconino County Fair. Talbott, who has been entering items in the fair for about 10 years, generally takes nearly 50 items out to the fairgrounds for judging each fall. “Last year I got 21 blue ribbons, 10 red ribbons, and seven white, and I had about 10 other entries,” she said. A blue ribbon earns the entrant $3; a red ribbon, $2; and a white ribbon, $1. Best of Show is generally $5.