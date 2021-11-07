Flagstaff History: Man claiming he has strength of 1,000 men arrested in bar

125 years ago

1896: The Governor Benjamin J. Franklin personally submitted his report to the Secretary of the Interior. It is one of the most voluminous documents ever filed with that department and is a detailed statement of the resources of Arizona. The three most important industries in Arizona are mining, stock raising and agriculture. The present population of Arizona is estimated by the governor to be 100,000 people. The total area of Arizona is 72 million acres. Educational advantages are said to be excellent, and gratification is expressed over the fact that the percentage of children enrolled in the schools was 76% last year. About statehood, the report says the people of this territory believe that they should be given state sovereignty. We have a greater population, and we have greater wealth; plus we promise more for the future than many of the states that have been heretofore admitted. The question of statehood should not be made a question of politics. It is a question of rights and justice.