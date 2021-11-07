Flagstaff History: Man claiming he has strength of 1,000 men arrested in bar

125 years ago
1896: The Governor Benjamin J. Franklin personally submitted his report to the Secretary of the Interior. It is one of the most voluminous documents ever filed with that department and is a detailed statement of the resources of Arizona. The three most important industries in Arizona are mining, stock raising and agriculture. The present population of Arizona is estimated by the governor to be 100,000 people. The total area of Arizona is 72 million acres. Educational advantages are said to be excellent, and gratification is expressed over the fact that the percentage of children enrolled in the schools was 76% last year. About statehood, the report says the people of this territory believe that they should be given state sovereignty. We have a greater population, and we have greater wealth; plus we promise more for the future than many of the states that have been heretofore admitted. The question of statehood should not be made a question of politics. It is a question of rights and justice.
100 years ago
1921: A Coconino County attorney on behalf of the State of Arizona has appealed to the Supreme Court from the decision of Judge E. E. Bolinger, who presided in the trial of Mercer Hemperly, a former Flagstaff attorney. Mr. Hemperly was arrested a few weeks ago for alleged transportation of booze. The judge ruled that the officers who arrested Hemperly had no right to look with the aid of a flashlight into the tonneau of Hemperly’s car. In other words, the judge ruled in instructing the jury in favor of the defendant that every man's automobile is his castle.
The tax laws of Coconino County and the State of Arizona are of the kind most lax and obliging. Delinquent taxes can only run five years before they are outlawed. Of course, this is rather a long time for the delinquent taxpayer to be in suspense and we would suggest because the link when taxes are not collected much if any that the last should be amended so that if a person failed to pay his taxes on the dates mentioned for each year that they become outlawed and uncollectible. In other words, if a person does not feel inclined to pay his taxes he should be excused and awarded an apology and writing from the State Tax Commission or some other body duly elected for that purpose.
50 years ago
1971: That’s a lot of snow. The City of Flagstaff will not play the role of the snowmaker by a 4-to-1 vote at today's regular meeting. Council rejected a proposal to undertake a winter cloud seeding project that was advertised by its proponents as possibly being able to increase by 10 to 20% the moisture yield from winter snow clouds. The program would have cost the city as high as $76,000 annually. Opponents say that the city would be wiser to expand its water development funds in other areas such as well development.
Flagstaff streets and roadways are considerably cleaner today than they were last Friday. This is due to the efforts of some 450 young people who participated in the Johnny Horizon cleanup campaign last Saturday. The youths are members of such organizations as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Brownies, Cub Scouts and a 4-H club. Together they picked up 500 bags of litter from along the edges of the Flagstaff streets.
25 years ago
1996: Ten countries, 26 cities and 30 snowboard competitions all crammed into a little more than four months. To many folks it would be considered an eccentric schedule full of stress headaches and homesickness. To Antonio Davila of the United States Snowboard Team, it is life and work. Born and raised in Flagstaff, 22-year-old Davila picked up his first snowboard at 9 years old when his brother pointed out the then peculiar sport. Davila was on a snowboard within seven days and now, 13 years later, he rarely gets off one or more than one week per season. With a steady flight schedule and unwavering competition, this snowboarder from Flagstaff spends the winter months traveling the world with the US Snowboard Team in quest of victory and chasing his Olympic dream.
It was not the usual bar room greeting. A Coconino County man was arrested after he greeted the man at the next stool with “I could crush your head like a walnut.” Fred Bonsmann, seated at the Lone Tree Café, allegedly continued to tell the man “I will kill you for a dollar or anybody else in this bar.” When the bartender refused to continue serving him Bonsmann allegedly said he would throw her against the wall and burn the bar down. He claimed he has a genetic defect that gives him the strength of 1,000 men. A Coconino County Sheriff's Department officer arrived and handcuffed Bonsmann, who received citations for threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct.