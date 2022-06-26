Flagstaff History: Lowell Observatory was excited about Mars observations

100 years ago

1922: The staff of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff is highly elated as a result of recent observations of Mars that bear out the theories of the late Dr. Percival Lowell, founder, as to the snowfall and vegetation on that planet. Mars being nearer than before in 18 years, it is an especially favorable time for making observations and photographs, which is being done during every hour of every night when weather conditions permit. It is now proven that seasons on Mars have the same significance as on our earth, and occur in the same manner, but are about twice the length of our own. Winter has been occurring in the southern hemisphere of the planet and the extensive dark areas there are now faint and have been so for some time. The dead season of vegetation is in conformity with the view held by Dr. Lowell regarding the seasonal changes on the planet. The large winter cap of white about the South Pole of Mars, which for some months has appeared to consist of only mist or cloud covering the South polar regions of the planet down to about latitude 40 degrees, is now dissipating and disclosing a mantle of snow or frost beneath. The spring season for the southern hemisphere is now approaching, the season there at present corresponding to our March 30th, and these changes are characteristic of late winter over the South of Mars. Meanwhile in the northern hemisphere arm is arriving and the polar cap there has already become conspicuous, having increased rapidly during the last few Martian nights.

75 years ago

1947: Put on your powwow garb, your colored shirt, your pretty necktie, your cowboy boots, and all the rest of it, urges Thomas Knowles Jr., president of the Pow-Wow board as the last week preceding the famous all Indian celebration opens. The Pow-Wow starts a week from Friday. Better hurry and get on your regalia unless you want to be completely out of style for the next couple of weeks, he says. Local people who have made reservations for tickets to the Pow-Wow performances are urged to go to the Chamber of Commerce on East Aspen and pick up their tickets as soon as possible, so that any possible mix-ups or misunderstandings may be cleared up before the show opens. The evening ceremonial shows, revived this year after having been dormant during the war years, will be the biggest, mostly elaborate in the history of the Pow-Wow. Each evening's performance will be completely different from the other evenings, and so persons going to all three evening shows will see a completely new show each night. Reports from the Indian country indicate that the biggest crowd of Indians ever will be on hand when the big show starts at noon on July 4th with the parade through the downtown streets of Flagstaff.

50 years ago

1972: A feasibility study for the Tremaine-Soldiers Annex lakes water project was authorized today. Flagstaff Councilmen, meeting at 7 a.m., authorized the study in a 7-0 vote. It will cost $9,500. John Carollo Engineers, the city's longtime water consultants, will complete the report 90 days after initiation. Calling for the study, Flagstaff city manager Leland McPherson neither endorsed nor opposed the project which, could provide Flagstaff with as high as 5125-acre feet of water annually. But he did say he felt it was time the City Council took some kind of action on the project. The study, as outlined by Carollo, would include all available field maps of the area where the two lakes are located; a field study of the lake site and the route of the proposed pipeline to get the water into the city, studies of runoff, evaporation, and seepage; And an estimate of short- and long-term benefits.

25 years ago

1997: Flagstaff gas prices remain consistent around town, but how much motorists pay passing through Winslow depends largely on which station they pick. In Flagstaff, prices at four of the five service stations surveyed last week we're at $1.29 a gallon for unleaded gas. The 5th station was at $1.30. Medium grade gasoline ranged between $1.42 and $1.45 and high grade was between $1.45 and $1.49 at gas station surveyed in Winslow. Regular unleaded prices ranged from a low of $1.02 to a high of $1.49. The Arizona Auto Trade Organization said the price of crude oil is now less than $19 a barrel. * She said that should translate into lower gas prices for Flagstaff but that does not mean that prices will level out to a consistent figure around town. Several factors play a role in determining gas prices, and rural areas like Flagstaff must also figure in extra fees like delivery charges. One determining factor of gas prices is whether the gas is branded or unbranded. Service stations that carry branded gas have contracts with specific suppliers or jobbers. Examples of jobbers are shell and Mobil, although stations have the same name may not necessarily cell the branded gas. Another factor maybe that some gas stations get their gas from New Mexico. It may be cheaper, and it may not have the $0.05 per gallon delivery cost.

* The current 2022 price of a barrel of crude oil is $115

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

