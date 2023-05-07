100 years ago

1923: Mayor Tom E. Pulliam requests that those who object to the speed cops recently put on duty, and to whom several arrests for speeding have been credited, make their objections to the city council and direct it toward the ordinance. Pressure has been brought to bear on some of the three boys who have been timing autoists. He said the boys were only doing their duty, and instead of being censured, should be commended for doing it fearlessly. The ordinance against speeding is one of the oldest ones we have, and Pulliam feels that just as long as it is on the books it should be enforced. If it is to be repealed, it is up to those who object to it to have it repealed.

Review of work being done by the Flagstaff Social Service Club: This body of public-spirited women is accomplishing great things in the betterment of our town. Many families have been tided over financial difficulties that were due to ill health or lack of work. The supply station where partly worn but clean and mended clothing, shoes, etc., are sent has proved a source of wealth. Many children are kept out of school because of lack of proper clothing in the cold weather. If parents lack funds the child is fitted out if possible from the supply station, otherwise new shoes or other necessary wearing apparel is obtained.

75 years ago

1948: The “Lost Treasure of the Padres,” a great fortune in silver and gold believed hidden in the vicinity of the San Francisco Peaks, will be sought on one of the series of “Flagstaff Cavalier” tours this summer, according to Lloyd Harrell of the Chamber of Commerce. The tours are planned for visitors in the area and will be conducted by local men who are experts on various attractions, including Grand Falls, the Hopi Villages, the American Meteorite Museum, Oak Creek, Canyon Diablo, etc. The treasure, silver and gold, is said to have been buried by the priests when they fled from the Indians during the rebellion of the late 17th century and has been sought by many as recently as the 1930s.

Underweight women are poor marital risks, because too-thin women are usually jittery women. So says Dr. James F. Bender, director of the National Institute for Human Relations. If that is true — and statistics show that women who are 15 or more pounds underweight have an excessively high divorce rate — then American women have been choosing the wrong type of woman to admire and emulate. The too-thin woman is the Queen Bee in feminine circles. It is her figure that other women strive to copy. She also sets the pace for the activities of other women. It’s the woman who says that she has to be constantly on the go and who prods her sisters into taking on more activities than they can handle.

50 years ago

1973: Thousands of Flagstaff and northern Arizona residents will enter the hospital Sunday. Their visit will be brief and they won’t even have to be sick to get in between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, you see, is the time for the official grand opening of the new $4 million hospital tower, which will be unveiled for the first time. It was just over a year ago that the most massive construction project in the hospital’s history got underway. The work actually was completed ahead of schedule but the official opening was delayed to permit the installation of fire dampers in the heating and ventilating ducts. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour 110 patient rooms and specialized areas on each of the three floors of the tower -- which will be opened immediately. The fourth floor of the tower has been roughed out, but it won’t be finished until a later date when expansion is needed.

25 years ago

1998: As Arizonians enter the 1998 gubernatorial election season, they have a much different set of issues on their minds than they did four years ago, according to a new statewide poll. Back when Fife Symington was running against Eddie Basha, 38% of those surveyed listed crime as their top concern in the 1994 Arizona Survey conducted by the Social Research Laboratory at Northern Arizona University. The economy (16%) and education (14%) were a distant second and third. But this year’s Arizona Survey, conducted in late March and early April, found education as the top voter issue at 30%, with crime (11%) and taxes (9%) trailing well behind in second and third places. This year’s poll was based on telephone interviews with 438 respondents and has a margin of error of five percentage points.

In a campaign marked by growth debates, traffic plans and little quarreling, two former city employees have taken off the gloves and renewed their call for the firing of Flagstaff City Manager Dave Wilcox. They allege in a publicity pamphlet for their joint campaign that they have endured “threat, intimidation, cover-up, evidence-tampering and more” inside City Hall. They also charge the city with $14.3 million in “financial improprieties.” City officials have cited personnel and legal constraints in declining to comment since the pair filed a lawsuit for $15.3 million and unspecified punitive damages -- first in superior, then in federal court. That lawsuit is still moving through the federal court system, although no trial date has been set. A year ago, despite the lawsuit, running for public office was the last thing on their minds. But they said they decided to run so that the city would be operated by people who know how: themselves.