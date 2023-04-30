100 years ago

1923: J.R. McDonald, of Burns & McDonald, the Kansas City firm that made the report on Flagstaff’s additional water supply project, was in Flagstaff a short time the later part of last week going over the situation with the city authorities. Mr. McDonald said the city as well as the railroad people must of necessity realize the need of the new reservoir if an additional supply of water is secured. The present flow lines from the springs would fill the new reservoir and tide over the usual winter shortage of water. The development of the springs without the new reservoir would be a waste of money and water. “You have plenty of the purest and best water in the world. All you need is means of conserving it to tide over a couple of months in the year when the flow from the springs is retarded by freezing weather. I would strongly urge the building of the reservoir — other improvements can come later as the water pays its way or the city sees fit to increase the bond issue, which latter can undoubtedly be done when taxable valuations are increasing as rapidly as they are in Flagstaff.”

75 years ago

1948: A request by the Gideon Society to distribute free New Testaments during a school assembly at Flagstaff has been refused by the Flagstaff School Board. The board has been advised by L.D. Klemmedson, state superintendent of public instruction, that Attorney General deConcini has ruled that permitting the distribution of the testaments at a school assembly would be a violation of the United States Constitution. “We believe the meeting of the Gideon Society to which you refer would not be legal in that it would offend the First and 14th amendments to the constitution of the United States as it is presently interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court.” The Supreme Court decisions banned the use of school buildings on school time to the religious organizations and sects.

Flagstaff Postmaster George Babbitt this week warned the public not to fall for the latest chain letter scheme, which already has attracted a volume of mail locally. Post cards are the medium, and in general they read: “In three days make six copies of this card, leaving off the first name and adding yours to the bottom. Mail to friends. Send the top name one tea towel. Please do not fail to do this. You will receive 36 towels when your name is reached. It’s fun to see where they come from. Pin your name on the towel you send.”

Babbitt warned that participation in any such scheme is illegal under federal laws and regulations. An item in the postal bulletin for March 25 reveals that the “tea towel” chain letter and others have “reached epidemic proportions.”

50 years ago

1973: EDITOR: I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere appreciation and profound thanks to all the wonderful folks who are the owners of the herd of large- and medium-sized dogs living in the area south of the Elks Club. In this day of more and more rules, regulations, laws, ordinances and infringements on personal liberties, you folks are bravely showing the world that a free-thinking people can be oppressed only so long. “Down with the leash law; Garbage on every lawn!”

Talk about the view of the Peaks? It can’t compare with the crisp morning sunrise illuminating, in all its majesty, a yard (and half the street) full of garbage. The Grand Canyon? What’s that compared to the magnificent sinkholes dug, overnight, in a flower bed? Think of the savings on lawn food and fertilizer. Who needs them? We have a free and continuing supply. The majestic sight of a herd of proud and noble creatures cavorting over and through fences, led by one in “heat” pales to insignificance the awesome stampede of a herd of bull aphids. The sudden wakefulness at 2 a.m. to listen to the quiet sounds of nature, i.e., digging in rock gardens, whining, growling, fence boards splintering, the tinkle of collar chains, etc, produced by three dogs on one side of a fence and one on the other side endeavoring to become better acquainted. Gad, what an inspiring and exhilarating place to live!

25 years ago

1998: A recent issue of Red Cross Magazine contained an essay by a relief worker strongly critical of the news media’s presence at natural disasters. The press not only gets in the way, said the worker, they victimize survivors and family members twice by invading their privacy. Closer to home, the same issues have been raised by the Daily Sun’s coverage of the August 1996 school bus accident and other tragedies. I can only say that reporters and editors here are not unaware of the burdens our coverage places on victims. But we’re also aware of our role as the community’s storytellers, and in the aftermath of pain and suffering comes stories of coping and courage that help a community grow and learn.

Another major category of victimization is crime. Ironically, the “victims” I hear from most are the offenders, who plead for anonymity on the grounds that they are victimized twice: first by their stupidity in getting arrested for, say, DUI, and second by the publicity in the newspaper. In every case, I tell them that the Daily Sun regards drunken driving as an anti-social act serious enough to warrant telling the community who they are.

But the actual victims of crime — both direct and indirect — are another matter. I wish there were ways to resolve the situations to the satisfaction of everyone, but I’m afraid there aren’t. The tensions between a public press and private lives in a free society is constant, and each newspaper seeks to find its community’s “comfort level” with that tension. I can’t do that without your feedback, so keep those calls and letters coming. We may not always agree, but at least we’ll understand each other. — Randy Wilson, Managing Editor.