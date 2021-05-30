Flagstaff History: Local publication didn't participate in newspaper strikes

125 years ago

1896: Cut in Two. On and after the first day of May 1896, the subscription price of the Coconino Weekly Sun will be reduced to $2 a year.

On Friday, June 5, the Emerson High School will have a picnic on the Belt Rail Road. The Arizona Lumber Co. has offered chair cars going and returning free of charge. All cars will be made perfectly safe and be in charge of competent persons. Other persons who are interested are also invited to join the adventure and to bring a friend. Children will be in no danger.

The Cycling Club is making arrangements for the memberships August trip to the Grand Canyon.

100 years ago

1921: Plans for Decoration Day are underway and will be observed with appropriate exercises.

The Orpheum has been engaged for the occasion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rumors that THE SUN is on strike as some news papers are untrue. Our employees operate under the American plan, wherein they are paid appropriately.

50 years ago