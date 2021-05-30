Flagstaff History: Local publication didn't participate in newspaper strikes

125 years ago
1896: Cut in Two. On and after the first day of May 1896, the subscription price of the Coconino Weekly Sun will be reduced to $2 a year.
On Friday, June 5, the Emerson High School will have a picnic on the Belt Rail Road. The Arizona Lumber Co. has offered chair cars going and returning free of charge. All cars will be made perfectly safe and be in charge of competent persons. Other persons who are interested are also invited to join the adventure and to bring a friend. Children will be in no danger.
The Cycling Club is making arrangements for the memberships August trip to the Grand Canyon.
100 years ago
1921: Plans for Decoration Day are underway and will be observed with appropriate exercises.
The Orpheum has been engaged for the occasion.
The rumors that THE SUN is on strike as some news papers are untrue. Our employees operate under the American plan, wherein they are paid appropriately.
50 years ago
1971: Flagstaff's 30,000 residents use about 4 million gallons of water every day. Our auxiliary wells could produce as much as 6 million additional gallons per day. If this project is undertaken if could be completed in about two years.
This year’s Memorial Day Service will be held at the Veterans Plot in Citizens Cemetery Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. The principal speaker will be veteran Leland McPherson from the San Francisco Peaks Veterans of Foreign Wars.
An expansion and remodeling project is underway at the Continental Country Club, formally Bill Johnson’s Canyon Country Club. Changes are being made in the clubhouse, which when completed will have a capacity of 300.
25 years ago
1996: Two fires broke out in Flagstaff prompting the fire department to send a team to the Lowell Observatory. The Ranch Fire was on the western side of the city near Flagstaff Ranch Road. An abandoned campfire started the blaze. While firefighters tended to the Ranch Fire, another started on the east side.
The three-day Route 66 Flagstaff Celebration will kick off on Friday at Wheeler Park and continue through Sunday. The bulk of the carnival rides will be at the Albertson’s parking lot. There will be a pet fair at Thorpe Park. At night the celebration will showcase several local bands.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.