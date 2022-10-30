Flagstaff History: Local mule took flight to Phoenix

100 years ago

1922: Miss Pauline Jones of Williams was voted Coconino County’s most beautiful girl and is attending the state fair at Phoenix this week as a guest of the fair management. Twelve of the other counties of the state each have their most beautiful girl there, too, and from the 13 beauties will be selected the one judged most beautiful of all, to be crowned as Arizona’s fairest daughter and queen of the fair. Alberta Kinsey of Flagstaff was found to be a very close second to Miss Jones when the vote was counted last Saturday at noon by city clerk Clarence T. Pulliam of Flagstaff and carefully rechecked and tabulated. The final standing of the contestants included Pauline Jones with 336,800 votes and Alberta Kinsey Flagstaff with 317,650 votes. There were many other Flagstaff and Williams beauties nominated but several withdrew their names because they would be unable to attend the fair and compete for state honors. And others because they favored the candidacy of some other girl who had been nominated. The contest created great interest throughout Coconino county and the voting continued right up-to-the-minute of the polls closed. In fact, each day as the date announced for the closing of the contest grew nearer, the interest increased. Had it been possible to extend the contest the total votes undoubtedly would have reached several million.

75 years ago

1947: A Flagstaff mule named Dynamite and owned by Andy Womack is the first of his breed to take to the airways. Dynamite was flown to Phoenix yesterday from Flagstaff to take part in the Junior Rodeo this weekend. Dynamite will aid his master in rodeo clowning stunts. It’s not known when Dynamite will take flight for the trip home.

City officials said today that an alternative writ of mandamus has been served calling for mayor Harold S. Sykes to either sign a building permit for a Quonset hut to be erected near the college entrance, or to appear in court to give reasons why the permit should not be signed. The writ, issued by Judge H. L. Russell of Coconino County Superior Court, was obtained on behalf of Glenn and Richard Parsons, operators of the Parsons Motor Company near the college entrance. They wish to erect the building to be used in their business. Mayor Sykes said that, so far, he has refused to sign the permit because he believes the structure to be in conflict with the city’s fire zoning ordinances. One of the ordinances specifically mentions the type of building that the Parsons wish to erect as being prohibited within the boundaries of the fire district.

50 years ago

1972: The City of Flagstaff should spend almost $7.8 million before 1980 to make adequate and modernize its water system. The present water system will be operating in the red by 1974 unless the city can find some way of increasing its revenue by as much as 34%. These two points were the principal substance of a water development report phase two presented to the Flagstaff City Council by John Carrollo engineers, the city’s longtime water consultants. The report said the system’s present production capacity of 10.7 million gallons per day will be approached by peak period demands of 9.8 million gallons a day in 1975 and will not provide for peak period demands of 12.7 million gallons a day in 1980 and further. The report said that the city should begin making plans now to provide adequate and more economical service to such higher service areas as Shadow Mountain, Sweitzer Mesa and the Mount Elden area. At present, the main sources of water are Upper Lake Mary, two reservoirs located at the foot of the San Francisco Peaks and designed to hold runoff from the inter basin area, and a series of wells in the Woody mountains and Lake Mary areas. None of these sources put water into a central supply area. The Corrolla report indicated the City of Flagstaff should anticipate spending almost $365,000 on improvements during the next fiscal year and should then anticipate an expenditure of $1,191,000 during the fiscal year immediately following. By the end of fiscal year 1979 to 1980 the report indicates the city should have spent some $7,741,000 on improvements, including drilling new wells in both the Lake Mary and Woody Mountain fields.

25 years ago

1997: The National Park Service came under attack Wednesday in Congress for spending an average of $500,000 apiece to build 82 homes for employees at two parks as well as a $330,000 outhouse. Grand Canyon National Park has 59 of those new homes at a cost of $390,000 per home but the net cost for construction of each home was only $195,000 per home, said Maureen Olrogge, the park’s public affairs officer. Olrogge said the rest of the $165 million price tag stems from road building, installing utilities, building curbs, installing a water waste system, complying with the national environmental policy act. Other costs include site management planning and a requirement to buy American.