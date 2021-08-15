Flagstaff History: Local merchant surprised by monster hiding in his bananas

125 years ago
1896: Stumps of all trees in Coconino that have outlived their usefulness and been relegated to the woodpile are not uncommonly seen up on lawns, and many attempts are made to turn them to artistic and useful account. The simplicity of the plan illustrated commends itself.
The stump is first sawed to a flat surface and then fitted with the top of thick boards of the desired dimensions. Four rustic supports or brackets are placed underneath at the four corners. These should be as much as possible in their natural state, with any little crookedness or knots allowed to show, as they add much to the pretty effect overall. The edges, too, of the trap born may be given a rustic tone by tacking to them strips of wood with bark on them.
The rainy season still continues. It has rained every day during the past week. The thunderstorm Sunday night was an unusually heavy one, even for this locality. The rain fell in torrents, and the roll of thunder and the flashes of lightning were continuous throughout the storm. A tree near a residence was struck and another on the east side of town was split from top to bottom.
100 years ago
1921: For 10 years, Thomas Saginaw, a man from Flagstaff, guided tours to get enough money to buy a wooden leg to replace one he lost in a battle. He arrived in Chicago Sunday with $400 and asked a stranger where to buy a leg. The man, he said, took him to a saloon and he woke up hours later with all of his money gone. Arraigned in court on a charge of disorderly conduct, he was released on his promise to return to Flagstaff as soon as possible.
F. C. Marshall, a local merchant, could hardly believe his eyes, and had this not been in the days of prohibition, he probably would have credited himself with seeing things for this morning when in an act of cutting bananas from a large bunch, a large Gila monster dropped to the floor. Over half of the bananas had been removed from the stock that had been hanging in the window for several days. The merchant says the reptile must have been in the top of the bunch in order to have escaped his notice during the several days the bananas were being removed. The monster measured fully 18 inches in length and was almost like the Arizona variety, although colored as nearly as possible like a banana.
75 years ago
1946: Flagstaff City Schools will open in accordance with previous notice in spite of a lack of teacher housing and overtaxed classrooms. It is expected all classrooms will be crowded to the limit, according to the superintendent. The school district is in need of single-room housing that can be used for housing facilities for family members.
50 years ago
1971: The Coconino County Fair is just a day away and its organizers are busy making final preparations. This year’s fair will be different in many ways. The most noticeable will be the absence of horses. Due to the recent spread of Venezuelan equine disease, transportation of horses has been suspended. A record number of commercial entries will highlight the exhibits this year, with a special display from the Kennecott Copper Corporation.
25 years ago
1996: Flagstaff will continue to drill for water despite the protests of two councilmembers to hold off on the $4.2 million project. Council voted 5-2 to approve drilling four test sites scattered around the city. Currently the city operates well fields near Lake Mary and Woody Mountain. It also takes in water from Lake Mary.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.