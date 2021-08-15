Flagstaff History: Local merchant surprised by monster hiding in his bananas

125 years ago

1896: Stumps of all trees in Coconino that have outlived their usefulness and been relegated to the woodpile are not uncommonly seen up on lawns, and many attempts are made to turn them to artistic and useful account. The simplicity of the plan illustrated commends itself.

The stump is first sawed to a flat surface and then fitted with the top of thick boards of the desired dimensions. Four rustic supports or brackets are placed underneath at the four corners. These should be as much as possible in their natural state, with any little crookedness or knots allowed to show, as they add much to the pretty effect overall. The edges, too, of the trap born may be given a rustic tone by tacking to them strips of wood with bark on them.

The rainy season still continues. It has rained every day during the past week. The thunderstorm Sunday night was an unusually heavy one, even for this locality. The rain fell in torrents, and the roll of thunder and the flashes of lightning were continuous throughout the storm. A tree near a residence was struck and another on the east side of town was split from top to bottom.

100 years ago