Flagstaff History: Lion continued to live in Clear Creek area after escaping circus

The water in Flagstaff may be pure but it is limited in quantity.

Now is the time that definite action should be taken on the Switzer Dam project. If not, the water problem is going to continue to remain increasingly with us. Before we realize it, we will find we have been sleeping.

50 years ago

1971: Northern Arizona University students tossed 13 fire bombs from the roof of a men’s dormitory Wednesday night. The culprits have not been discovered.

The Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission announced their unanimous decision on Tuesday. Flagstaff’s best golf course, the 18-hole PGA Course at Continental Canyon Country Club, will remain open to the public.

25 years ago

1996: Secretary of State Bruce Babbitt pushed a button, pulled a lever and turned a valve on Wednesday, perhaps changing the course of the Grand Canyon forever as a flood of water rushed into the Glen Canyon of the Colorado River.

Negotiations between the school board and the Flagstaff Teachers Union came to a halt Wednesday, with no raises for the teachers having been agreed to. Another meeting is to be scheduled for further negotiations.

The Flagstaff Police Department had 398 reports of juvenile run-aways in 1995. Many found refuge at the Run Inn, a Flagstaff shelter for run- away juveniles that is in its 18th year of service. Another shelter, the Alternative Center takes in juveniles referred by the court system.

