Flagstaff History: "Leave Her to Heaven" to film in Flagstaff

125 YEARS AGO
1895: Unless this town commences to move, it will lose one of its laurels. For several years now, Flagstaff has held the biggest Fourth of July celebration in Arizona. Not a step has been taken toward maintaining the prestige we have gained in this respect. If action is not commenced soon, some other place will step in and usurp our rights. Prescott is already making efforts to get up an attraction that will eclipse anything ever before in this country.
The citizens of Flagstaff can show their appreciation of American Institutions in no better way than by turning out in mass for the laying of the cornerstone of the new school house next Sunday afternoon. It is on the excellent free education facilities that the welfare of the nation depends and no community can be prosperous without it.
The residence of Jose T. Lucero was burglarized last Friday night and $25 worth of stuff was taken. The officers have a suspect, but do not yet have enough evidence to justify an arrest of the party.
Prof. Young, principal of the Williams school, will close his term with an entertainment at the Williams Opera House on the 26th. With recitations, essays and a drill in calisthenics by a special class.
Constable Dickenson had a hobo rodeo last Sunday night and the mud trills are being taken out of the streets in consequence. The office succeeded in corralling seven in the city lockup and Judge Prime gave them five days each.
Harry Hoxworth has received a letter from a friend in the Verde Valley in which it is stated that the cold weather there has destroyed the fruit crop. The valley contains many orchards and the damage will amount to several thousand dollars.
Friday is the last day of school in the present term and the children will celebrate with a picnic at the foot of Elden Mountain under the chaperonage of their teachers. D.M. Riodan and several other gentlemen will furnish the wagons for transportation and everything will be done to make the little ones happy.
Prof. Theo. B. Comstock, president of the Territorial University, spent a couple of days here this week. It is the intention of the Board of Control to have the reform school grounds fenced and about 10 acres planted to some suitable crop. A large ornament and fruit trees will also be set out as an experiment. Professor Comstock will have charge of the grounds.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: The big railroad strike was on in full force on Tuesday. Switchmen went out all along the main line, which left regular trainmen without trains to handle. At Winslow, to further hinder matters, inexperienced help put two engines off the track and landed a car load of stock crosswise of the track so that even mail trains could not get by.
The sentiment against the use of the city park as a site for the new high school crystallized into action during the past few days. On Monday the city council, on the motion of Ray Babbitt, voted unanimously not to either give or sell any part of the city park as a high school site, holding that the park is too small as it is. The Booster Club voted unanimous to request the city school board not to print the city park location on the ballot for site selection list for the election to be held on April 24.
Members of the battery met Tuesday night at the Arizona Central Bank and decided to put a baseball team in to the field this summer. Membership in the team will be limited to members of the battery.
R.B. Corbett, manager of the C.O Bar cattle outfit for Babbitt Brothers, ran into a wire fence with his automobile Wednesday night and cut his mouth open nearly to his ear. He had gone to Cataract in his auto the day before and had passed through a line of fence posts that had been put up for a fence about 25 miles northwest of Cedar Ranch. Coming back it was down grade, and not knowing the fence had been put up in the meantime, he was coming down grade at about 10 mph and with the sun reflecting on the windshield did not see the new wire soon enough. The windshield broke out and the wire caught him at the corner of his mouth and then cut across his cheek.
He managed to get to Cedar Ranch where he secured help and was brought in to Milton Hospital.
The city stone crusher began work on Monday. It is believed that it will be kept busy nearly all summer furnishing stone for the old trails paving contractor.
Postmaster Heisser concluded that railroad strike or not, his office should be served as far as it was possible. On Wednesday morning, when he heard that mail was tied up at Winslow, he went there by auto after the mail. He was armed with the proper credentials, including a 30-30 to bring the mail on to its proper destination. If other Postmasters along the line would do the same, all the mail would go through.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: 100 employees are urgently needed at the Navajo Ordinance Depot. All the same, the use of German prisoners to fill the need doing non-defense related work like cleaning remains a serious sticking point for some patriotic citizens.
Nineteen young Flagstaff men were sent to the induction center in Phoenix this week.
The trout fishing season begins on May 30 and will close on September 30. This week, fingerlings from the state hatcheries began to be released in trout streams.
Approximately 80 motion picture people will arrive in Flagstaff on May 12 and be here through the 15th to film the western scene for the for the 20th Century Fox picture “Leave Her to Heaven,” starring Gene Tierney and Jeanne Crain and Dana Andrews. The three stars will be here with the company for the all Technicolor picture.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: This weekend, Coconino County became the first county in Arizona to conduct a paramedic type course for key emergency and rescue personnel as part of a statewide highway safety program to upgrade standards of immediate care of the sick and injured.
A corps of 10 Flagstaff physicians will spearhead the intensive 20-hour training course for ambulance attendants, law enforcement and rescue personnel plus the forest service and park services representatives.
The Flagstaff City Council voted unanimously to deny a request for out-of-city water service made by Flagstaff businessman and land developer James M. Potter. He is asking for water service for his Potter Machine and Equipment Co. located on Butler Avenue. He would have paid for the cost of extending the city’s water line to the needed area.
The city council took steps toward acquiring land for the building of the city’s third fire station and authorized Mayor Sylvan L. Harrenburg to sign the necessary documents to acquire the land from the U.S. Forest Service on which to build the new station. The land is located on Butler Avenue and is presently owned by the Forest Service. The funds are already in an escrow account and all that remains is for the papers to be exchanged.
It’s down to a waiting game between the city of Flagstaff and CEME Corp. the reluctant winner of the bid competition for the city’s new sewage plant. Their claim is that they omitted to include profit and overhead costs in their bid and want out of the bid with no penalty.
There is a phenomena occurring in city hall. City Manager Donald E. Wilson said there is a large increase in sales tax collections, far above the figures anticipated for the current fiscal year. This is a reflection of an increase in sales. If this continues, the fiscal outlook for next year will be improved. It does not reflect the already established current budget plans.
Apollo 13’s astronauts blazed back safely to their home planet Thursday in a thrilling, magnificent conclusion to America’s most perilous space journey, while an anxious world cheered the end of the flight. The astronauts rode their command ship odyssey to a pinpoint landing. It landed close enough for television cameras aboard the ship and a helicopter to relay dramatic pictures as the Odyssey broke through a layer of clouds 2,000 feet high.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Flagstaff in a 100 years. The thought brings visions of glittering resplendence to some to others the idea is not far removed from the image citizens see today, a city bounded by forests and mountains with more people. To others a city out of control held hostage by the mistakes of a past generation permeates their view.
The Flagstaff Police Department wants citizens to know it will increase its enforcement efforts against speeders in the following areas: Peak View Street, Zuni Drive, University Heights Drive, Fourth and South Wakonda Street.
A 6.5-mile stretch of Interstate 40 will receive $1.7 million worth of improvements according to the State Transportation Board which made the announcement on Friday. Both east and west lanes are having improvements. The work is expected to begin by the end of the month.
Toxi The Skunk is Flagstaff’s life-sized recycling mascot who advises people on what to do with their household hazardous wastes. Toxi will attend Earth Day festivities at both Riordan State Park and Wheeler City Park next Saturday. Jan Kerata, Flagstaff Recycling Coordinator, will be Toxi’s mouth piece at the festivities. Toxi holds his nose at things that stink like unused paint, motor oil, batteries and antifreeze.
Dillard's will be closed Easter Sunday so their associates can enjoy the Easter holiday with their families. We will be open again on Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
This coming school year, students at the east side school will have four periods a day, sown from six shorter ones. The city’s other two high schools will remain on the traditional schedule.
The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve the new schedule which has received wide support among Coconino High School students and faculty.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
