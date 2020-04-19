Flagstaff History: "Leave Her to Heaven" to film in Flagstaff

The sentiment against the use of the city park as a site for the new high school crystallized into action during the past few days. On Monday the city council, on the motion of Ray Babbitt, voted unanimously not to either give or sell any part of the city park as a high school site, holding that the park is too small as it is. The Booster Club voted unanimous to request the city school board not to print the city park location on the ballot for site selection list for the election to be held on April 24.

R.B. Corbett, manager of the C.O Bar cattle outfit for Babbitt Brothers, ran into a wire fence with his automobile Wednesday night and cut his mouth open nearly to his ear. He had gone to Cataract in his auto the day before and had passed through a line of fence posts that had been put up for a fence about 25 miles northwest of Cedar Ranch. Coming back it was down grade, and not knowing the fence had been put up in the meantime, he was coming down grade at about 10 mph and with the sun reflecting on the windshield did not see the new wire soon enough. The windshield broke out and the wire caught him at the corner of his mouth and then cut across his cheek.