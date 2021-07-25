Flagstaff History: Ice caves brought summer visitors to area

125 years ago
1896: The recent rains having made the roads rough. The return trip was made Tuesday in 10 hours. They measured the distance from Flagstaff to the important points along the Canyon Road with their cyclometers. Signposts will be put up at these points. The road between this place and the Canyon will be put in good condition for the bicycle run in August.
The ice caves just south of Flagstaff are one of the attractions that are receiving a good deal of attention from our summer visitors. It is the only ice cave known to exist in the territory, and the novelty of gazing on an immense quantity of natural ice in Midsummer cannot be resisted by visitors from the warmer sections of the territory.
100 years ago
1921: The best amateur boxing show ever pulled off in Flagstaff; he's carded for next Tuesday at the Orpheum. Manager Charlie Clark, of the baseball team, who was arranging the program, decided to hold the show on a weekday instead of on a Sunday as that first announced. The proceeds are to go to the baseball team. Being proud of our team the Sun hopes Mr. Clark's novel method of raising money will be successful. But aside from the desire to help the team, Flagstaff people will do well to attend this show for it is sure to be exciting and interesting.
There has been little to no improvement in the lumber situation, though both the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company and the Flagstaff Lumber Company are still running in spite of their feeling earlier in the year that they would soon have to close down. There is very little market for their output, most of which is being stored in their yards. Though there has been some revival of the building in the East it is not spread to the West. The vice president and manager of the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company said that he does not believe, with the season so far advanced, there will be any real revival of building before next spring. Unless the demand picks up soon, it is likely both Flagstaff mills will close within a few weeks.
50 years ago
1971: The first phase of a water clarification system that will clean up and eventually make recyclable the water used in equipment at Flagstaff’s Ponderosa Paper Products Company should be operable by mid-August. This is the first phase of a $350,000 effort by the company to clean up its effluent. The effluent, which has been discharged into the Rio de Flag, has been the subject of considerable controversy and has resulted in litigation against the company. The company now uses about 30,000 gallons of water per day, amounting to in excess of 6 million gallons monthly.
25 years ago
1996: Interstate 40 drivers, rev your engines. The speed limit will be increasing from 65 to 75 mph on the entire 208-mile stretch of the I-40—with one notable exception. The only piece that will remain at 65 mph is the 6-mile section that runs through Flagstaff. That is because of the traffic and the interchange with Interstate 17 in Flagstaff.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.