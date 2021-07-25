Flagstaff History: Ice caves brought summer visitors to area

125 years ago

1896: The recent rains having made the roads rough. The return trip was made Tuesday in 10 hours. They measured the distance from Flagstaff to the important points along the Canyon Road with their cyclometers. Signposts will be put up at these points. The road between this place and the Canyon will be put in good condition for the bicycle run in August.

The ice caves just south of Flagstaff are one of the attractions that are receiving a good deal of attention from our summer visitors. It is the only ice cave known to exist in the territory, and the novelty of gazing on an immense quantity of natural ice in Midsummer cannot be resisted by visitors from the warmer sections of the territory.

100 years ago

1921: The best amateur boxing show ever pulled off in Flagstaff; he's carded for next Tuesday at the Orpheum. Manager Charlie Clark, of the baseball team, who was arranging the program, decided to hold the show on a weekday instead of on a Sunday as that first announced. The proceeds are to go to the baseball team. Being proud of our team the Sun hopes Mr. Clark's novel method of raising money will be successful. But aside from the desire to help the team, Flagstaff people will do well to attend this show for it is sure to be exciting and interesting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}