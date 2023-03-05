100 years ago

1923: Flagstaff will be the main objective point of the new White limousine stage line soon to be established by the Fred Harvey system. Four new seven-passenger cars have been bought, at a cost of $26,000, and everything is practically ready to inaugurate the service, which is to be gradually extended until it takes in all the scenic points of which Flagstaff is the center.

Look at the sketch shown on this page of the improvements proposed in the new Flagstaff recreation park. In an ideal setting among the big pines there will be baseball and football grounds, and a racetrack with a fine grandstand containing a big dance hall, players’ room, toilets and baths for players and tourists. Across the track from the grandstand there will be a lake 500 feet wide and 1,800 feet long for swimming and boating in summer, and skating in winter. This in Flagstaff, mind you!

All these things and more for the amusement and healthful recreation of our people and our visitors were made possible, because the taxpayers had the splendid public spirit to vote along with the money for the new high school site enough to buy the rest of the 160-acre Clark Ranch and, $30,000 more for improvements.

75 years ago

1948: The question of a reservation Indian’s right to vote was before U.S. District Court today. Four members of the Apache Tribe of the San Carlos and White Mountain reservations filed suit to compel the state to register Indians otherwise qualified. The plaintiffs claimed to represent 50,000 Indians. The defendants named are officials who are alleged to have refused to register Indians because residence on the reservation made them “persons under guardianship.”

A woman is well on the way to wisdom when she realizes—

That no woman can be all things to any man.

That if she has used tears or a temper tantrum to get her way with her husband, she has paid too high a price for her victory.

That a good disposition is more important than beauty in holding a man through the years.

That a woman’s clothes can’t give her an air of distinction. She gives that to the clothes.

That a woman never really wins an argument with a man, even when she seems to.

50 years ago

1973: Flagstaff has a chance to acquire a major new industry. Ralston Purina Company, a St. Louis-based food and feed firm, is seriously looking at Flagstaff as a site for a pet food plant. The company’s announcement about the plant notes that employment would start at the 150-worker level and eventually increase to 300. The site the Ralston people are looking at is east of the eastern most I-40 interchange here at Flagstaff. A major concern has been water as eventually the amount of water to be used would reach 400,000 gallons a day.

The Coconino High School basketball team, which captured the Arizona AA championship during the weekend with victories over Canyon de Oro and Flowing Wells in Phoenix, will be feted Tuesday with a noon parade through the City of Flagstaff. Coach Stan Townsend’s Panthers, the second state basketball champions in the history of Flagstaff, will be given a police-escort ride through the city, leaving the high school gymnasium at noon. They will ride on cars donated by Babbitt Ford.

“Almost half of our marriages end up in divorce” said J. Thomas Brooks, Flagstaff lawyer and former judge, at the dinner meeting of the Flagstaff Legal Secretaries Association held at Afton House. Using as his topic: Divorce and the Court of Conciliation, he told of the advantages of the conciliation court and the avenues to those who file a petition in that court. He said that the Superior Court refers most couples to the Guidance Clinic for counseling and many times a marriage can be saved through this means. If a marriage cannot be salvaged, counseling is still helpful in order to help the couple and the children make the transition, he pointed out.

25 years ago

1998: It’s the 4Rs versus CFAR. In more than a war of words, nothing has this community throwing punches at each other like a proposal to bridge Oak Creek at Red Rock Crossing. The fight has led to the creation of Responsible Residents for the Red Rocks, which opposes a bridge at the crossing, and Concerned Citizens for an Alternative Route, which favors a bridge. The two groups feud at most every function in Sedona, with each side positioning for an advantage at council meetings and other forums. Threats of lawsuits, some of them actually filed, fly back and forth regularly. While CFAR’s main interest is building a bridge, the 4R’s have emerged as an entity that will fight developers and others who want to push development opportunities in Sedona. The 4Rs also has ties to the Sierra Club, which opposes a bridge as well.

Zuni Heights could become a test case for builders seeking to streamline the city development process. It could become a linchpin to hold the Land Development Code intact. And, if built, it could be an affordable option for would-be homeowners or another argument for existing neighborhoods’ rights.

The proposed 560-unit subdivision off Lone Tree and Zuni Drive goes before the Flagstaff City Council this week. Flagstaff developer Ken Berkhoff said he’s ready to ask Council to overturn the city Planning and Zoning Commission’s Feb. 10 unanimous denial of the project. Commissioners cited unanswered questions on the plan, ranging from the lack of information on recreation facilities and open space to the question of who would pay for infrastructure. The city staff recommendation also was for denial.