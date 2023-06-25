100 years ago

1923: The Great White Father at Washington is displeased with his red-skin children on the Arizona reservation. He believes they play too much; that they cling too closely to ancient, time-honored rites and customs. And his long arm is reaching out to curtail their pleasures; to demolish some of the strange, weird and beautiful ceremonies they in their own superstitiously reverent way believe to be marvelously potent influences in their lives. U.S. Commissioner of Indian Affairs Burke not long ago wrote the Arizona Indian tribes, asking them to give up their tribal dances. He particularly mentioned the famous Hopi snake dance, saying he believed the handling of poisonous reptiles is wrong. He said if his request is not observed it will be followed by executive order.

This action, if such action is taken, as it now seems certain it will be, will be a surprise and disappointment not only to the people of Arizona and the Southwest, but to thousands all over the world. The Hopi snake dance, held in August each year, is probably the most widely featured and popular Indian ceremonial held anywhere. Each year visitors come from all over the world to view it. Many come again and again. Members of the Snake Clan who take part in the dance are specially prepared by a rigorous system of training against death or even serious illness in the event one is bitten.

75 years ago

1948: To observe interesting behind-the-scenes operations that are of key importance in the administration of a national park, 42 students of geology and principles of natural resource management at Arizona State College at Flagstaff left Thursday for an all-day field trip at Grand Canyon. Agnes Allen, head of the science department and instructor of the two classes, is in charge of the trip. The students will learn of the Grand Canyon water system, sewage system, water reclamation plant, naturalists’ workshop and techniques of properly handling large numbers of visitors. Harold Bryant, superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, who lectured to the resource management class earlier this week at the college, and his staff will act as lecturers and guides on the trip today.

Sam B. Dunham, of Anderson-Dunham Company, Hollywood firm specializing in boarding and supplying movie location companies, told the Daily Sun through United Press today that the several movie studios have an iron-clad agreement to “stand pat” on refusing to make pictures in Arizona until the state compensation law is changed. Dunham said that the Arizona Supreme Court ruling of yesterday, to the effect that the movie companies may set the amount of insurance at $1,000 per week or less for the highly paid actors, “doesn’t limit the film companies’ liability” in case of serious injury or death.

50 years ago

1973: The Flagstaff City Council will be asked for stricter enforcement of the city’s leash law when representatives of a citizen’s group appear at its regular meeting. The group held a meeting last week and decided to request the council to order a more strict enforcement of the law. The meeting was the result of a severe dog problem that seems to be prevailing in all areas of the city, resulting in dogs roaming at will, attacking people and causing problems in other ways.

Fort Tuthill will become a medieval court Saturday and Sunday. In fact, it will become a rather violent medieval court. About 50 would-be knights from the Kingdom of Atenveldt (Phoenix) will converge on Flagstaff for the first tournament to be held in the history of the city. The kingdom is part of an international organization called the Society for Creative Anachronism, said Robert Munson, a lord and archaeologist for the Museum of Northern Arizona. Munson said the 50 warriors, who will be armed with such weapons as maces, broadswords, spears and lances, will be trying to earn the title of “War Lord.” This, he says, will be given to those who show a great deal of proficiency with all the weapons. “We usually average one serious injury a tournament,” Munson said. “But the most common thing is exhaustion.” He said individual battles have been known to go on for as long as one hour. And that is not easy wearing a full suit of armor and carrying what amounts to a heavy broadsword.

25 years ago

1998: Even after the defeat of anti-tobacco legislation in Congress earlier this week, local efforts to curb tobacco use have not dwindled. We hope this continues. More now than ever we need local, grassroots efforts to stop smoking. U.S. Sen. John McCain’s bill would have raised $516 billion over 25 years, in part by raising the price of a pack of cigarettes by $1.10 over five years. It also would have granted the Food and Drug Administration authority to regulate nicotine and severely limit the industry’s ability to advertise their products, especially to children. To those who objected to the extra $1.10 as too steep for the low-income smoker, we should note that there are taxes and then there are taxes. If the tax on a pack of cigarettes cuts into your grocery bill, cut back on the smokes.

For the time being, though, cigarettes won’t get any more expensive and tobacco companies will once again be able to target minors in their Joe Camel ads. But even though local authorities aren’t quite sure what the benefit of the bill was, because it changed so many times and was so complex, its major aim was one we could all agree on: Stop kids from smoking.