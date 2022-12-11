Flagstaff History: High winds pushed down trees at Snowbowl, forcing closure

100 years ago

1922: “Flagstaff has the best water in this whole country, and plenty of it,” declared consulting engineer R.E. McConnell of Kansas City last Friday night at a special meeting of the city council, during which prominent businessmen and taxpayers were invited to hear the experts report on the proposed improvement of the city water supply. “I have made examinations of nearly 400 different projects throughout the United States and know that other cities are advertising and capitalizing on the quality of their water supply when it cannot be compared with the practically pure snow water from the city springs here” continued McConnell. After an investigation covering three months of continuous work, engineers from Burns and McDonnell presented their report before city council. The report is a voluminous document covering 60 typewritten pages, 24 maps, many photographs, diagrams, talks and estimates of cost covering every phase of the water question. The report begins with some interesting data and history about the present water supply. In 1898, 24 years ago, the present water supply from springs in the San Francisco mountains was begun. In 1914 the Santa Fe Railroad built the present 50 million-gallon reservoir and constructed a second pipeline to the springs. There are now 696 domestic water consumers, 97 business consumers, nine manufacturing users, and the railroad or a total of 803 water users.

The Elks Lodge of Flagstaff, as is true of all Elks Lodges, does an immense amount of benevolent work. They do not say much about it, and many of our people never know of the good they do in a quiet way. It is one of their creeds to do good wherever and whenever possible, without ostentation or hope of reward. Flagstaff lodge No. 499 at their last meeting appointed a committee for the purpose of looking after the needy and hungry during the holiday season, and their plan is to hunt out those who need help and furnish them with food that should be sufficient for several meals. The Elk boys have done a tremendous amount of good in the past and this year will be no exception, and there will be no blare of trumpets when they do it.

75 years ago

1947: Evergreens from the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff will once again enliven the halls and wards of the Arizona State Hospital at Phoenix through the efforts of the Flagstaff Soroptimist Club, it was announced here Saturday. A truckload of 40 Christmas trees, obtained from the stock gathered by the American Legion for its annual sale, were shipped to the hospital Saturday morning as a gift from the club. The trees will be placed in the hospital’s cafeterias and dining halls, rooms and wards. A truck from the hospital came up for the trees.

Look no farther than Chapmans for great prices on meats for the holidays. T-bone and rib steak $0.69 per pound. Fresh ground beef at $0.45 per pound. Pork chops $0.59 per pound, and large fresh eggs $0.74 for one dozen.

Tryouts for parts in the 1948 all college light opera at Arizona State College at Flagstaff will take place Jan. 17. The Gilbert and Sullivan “HMS Pinafore” has been selected for presentation this time. Scores will be available for students to use immediately after resumption of college on Jan. 5, following the Christmas holidays. Date of staging the light opera has been tentatively set for the middle of March two weeks before Easter. An abundance of talent is present on the campus, many here for the annual light opera, it was stated, and an excellent production is indicated. Direction will be under the general supervision of the music department faculty.

50 years ago

1972: If it appears to you that things are twice as bad these days, you may be on the right track. And if you're talking about the weather, you've hit a bullseye. Flagstaff, which has been setting records in the temperature columns in recent months, remained on course during the night. The low of 14 degrees below zero tied the all-time low for the date that hasn't been contested since 1931. It was only minus 7 degrees on this date a year ago. Meanwhile, Flagstaff was geared to play the role of the world's largest ice box, with highs not expected to get above 32 degrees. Little hope is given for any smiles overnight as readings are expected to tumble to 5 below. Many residents in Flagstaff awoke today to find that cars just didn't want to budge following the coldest night of the new winter season. Others discovered that water pipes were locked from the inside by a coating of ice.

Robert Gibbs of Denny's restaurant won the top prize in the fourth annual Cadillac Camaraderie staged by the Flagstaff Optimist Club. With only two tickets left, Gibbs bought the eventual winning ticket from W.W. Davis and Jerry Springer, who had purchased it earlier from Doctor Edward Doyle Gibbs. He was undecided today as to whether he would take the new Cadillac or the $5,000 cash prize, but indicated he was leaning to the new automobile. The crying towel award for having the next to last ticket drawn at the event at the Elks Club went to Dr. Gerald McMahon.

25 years ago

1997: Flagstaff police are investigating the disappearance of nearly $1,400 from city court during the same period in which the court’s vault has been missing a door, allowing another unauthorized access by court staff. The city court collections administrator reported to police Tuesday that $1,395 has been missing in a series of incidents since October. An envelope with an unknown number of handwritten receipts was found to be missing this summer. The door to the court’s inner vault, which holds mostly cash and checks the court takes in, was removed Sept. 30 by a locksmith when its tumblers wouldn't fall into place and unlock the vault. The inner vault is housed within another vault that is kept unlocked during business hours so court staff can access the records and other equipment.

Winds of about 85 mph pulled down about a dozen trees at the Arizona Snowbowl last night and kept the ski resort from opening Wednesday, but it is back open for business today. “We are completely open. The winds are moderate and while there is a forecast for them to pick up a little this afternoon, we don't anticipate having to close,” said J.R. Murray, the general manager of Snowbowl. “We know the winds kept howling last night because the trees were not down when we left yesterday but were down and on the ski runs early this morning.” Murray said that because it is always windy before dawn, sometimes skiers make their plans based on the 6 a.m. radio reports, only to find the slopes closed when they arrive at 9 or 10. Snowbowl has closed down about a half dozen days this season due to high winds.

Close 1 of 11 A Christmas Carol in Dance Wade Thorson, playing Scrooge, watches as zombies dance Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for Canyon Movement Company's staging of "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Abigail Pye dances as Scrooge's niece Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," presented by the Canyon Movement Company. Canyon Movement Company Incorporates Lyra into A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol in Dance Breanna Lengyel (right), playing Ignorance and Want, dances around Wade Thorson (left), playing Scrooge, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Ella Darlington, playing Tiny Tim, watches as her stage family dances around her Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," which is being staged by the Canyon Movement Company at Northern Arizona University's Clifford White Theater. The show is set for today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol in Dance Natalie Jones (left) finishes her freestyle solo during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," which is being presented by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater this weekend. A Christmas Carol in Dance Wade Thorson, playing Scrooge, is tempted by Money, danced by Danika Rudd, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company at Northern Arizona University's Clifford White Theater. The show is scheduled to take place today at 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. For a photo gallery and a video of the rehearsal, visit azdailysun.com. And for more photos, see Page A6. A Christmas Carol in Dance Ariel Darlington (right) and Meredith Cook (left) dance as Mrs. Fezziwig and a party dancer, respectively, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for Canyon Movement Company's staging of "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Natalie Jones (right) dances as a lamplighter Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company. A Christmas Carol in Dance Ella and Ariel Darlington dance as homeless people Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater. A Christmas Carol in Dance Mathilde Piox, dancing as Bell, despairs as her fiancé, a young Scrooge played by Stuart Brutsche, is tempted away from love and happiness by Money, played by Danika Rudd, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal of "A Christmas Carol," which is being staged by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater. Gallery: 'A Christmas Carol' in dance The Canyon Movement Company is presenting a Christmas classic. 1 of 11 A Christmas Carol in Dance Wade Thorson, playing Scrooge, watches as zombies dance Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for Canyon Movement Company's staging of "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Abigail Pye dances as Scrooge's niece Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," presented by the Canyon Movement Company. Canyon Movement Company Incorporates Lyra into A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol in Dance Breanna Lengyel (right), playing Ignorance and Want, dances around Wade Thorson (left), playing Scrooge, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Ella Darlington, playing Tiny Tim, watches as her stage family dances around her Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," which is being staged by the Canyon Movement Company at Northern Arizona University's Clifford White Theater. The show is set for today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol in Dance Natalie Jones (left) finishes her freestyle solo during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol," which is being presented by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater this weekend. A Christmas Carol in Dance Wade Thorson, playing Scrooge, is tempted by Money, danced by Danika Rudd, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company at Northern Arizona University's Clifford White Theater. The show is scheduled to take place today at 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. For a photo gallery and a video of the rehearsal, visit azdailysun.com. And for more photos, see Page A6. A Christmas Carol in Dance Ariel Darlington (right) and Meredith Cook (left) dance as Mrs. Fezziwig and a party dancer, respectively, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for Canyon Movement Company's staging of "A Christmas Carol." A Christmas Carol in Dance Natalie Jones (right) dances as a lamplighter Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company. A Christmas Carol in Dance Ella and Ariel Darlington dance as homeless people Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal for "A Christmas Carol" put on by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater. A Christmas Carol in Dance Mathilde Piox, dancing as Bell, despairs as her fiancé, a young Scrooge played by Stuart Brutsche, is tempted away from love and happiness by Money, played by Danika Rudd, Tuesday evening during a dress rehearsal of "A Christmas Carol," which is being staged by the Canyon Movement Company at NAU's Clifford White Theater.