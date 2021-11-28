Flagstaff History: Group of boys put on probation after going on crime spree

125 years ago

1896: The newspaper today talks about the evolution of rural mail service this time in Tucson and quickly spreading to Flagstaff. Inspector Frederick of the post office department is arranging for the world delivery system recently provided for by Congress and previously mentioned in these columns. Mail will be delivered daily to each residence reported or mapped in the special district. The carrier at the same time will collect matter to be mailed, thus obviating the necessity of the patron going to the post office daily. The carriers will be required to furnish a bond of $500 for the faithful discharge of their duties. The mail will be delivered either on horseback or in a cart in the carrier, provided with a horn to announce his arrival. Patrons of this test system are requested to put up a mailbox to secure safety and facilitate the work of the carriers.

The Town of Flagstaff has a $2,000 fire apparatus, which, for the past month, has been standing in the street because there is no place to put it. The Flagstaff pound council should at once find some place to put the fire engine. As it is now, the engine is out of order and should a fire occur, it could not be used, and the town would be at the mercy of the flames. There should be no delay in this matter.

100 years ago

1921: Caring for Flagstaff’s poor. Christmas giving to the poor will be carried out along the same systematic lines this year as last. Each of the several lodges and other organizations will appoint a member to a central committee that will solicit funds and useful gifts, and distribute the gifts contributed and others bought with the funds collected. Last year, the first time this plan was tried out here, it succeeded admirably and a great deal of good was done. The Elks Lodge will compile list a list of the needy.

Head took a header into 40-foot well. Jesse Head, a young man working on a ranch near Flagstaff, in some way took a header into a 40-foot well on Monday and thought he was able to tie a rope around him when it was lowered, as soon as he was pulled to the surface, he lost consciousness and did not come to for a couple of hours.The water in the well was level with a man's head and if he had lost consciousness as soon as he struck bottom he possibly would have drowned before he could have been rescued. No bones or broken and he's alright now.

75 years ago

1946: Six members of Flagstaff's juvenile crime club were given a year's probation Friday in a hearing before a judge of Coconino County Superior Court. The six were accused of participating in 40 cases of auto theft, auto prowling, house burglary and other offenses here during the past six months. One of the youths told officers that the group had been formed during a hiking trip when the sextet decided to band together for the purpose of causing trouble. The conditions of the probation include provisions that the boys must be home by 8 p.m. each night, attend church and Sunday school each Sunday during their year of probation, continue in school, report to the high school coach for athletic workouts, join or rejoin a Boy Scout troop and maintain their work in that organization.

Victor A. Valdez, accused of illegal hunting of elk, was fined $100 recently by Vance G White, justice of the peace in Flagstaff. J. C. Jones, state game ranger who issued the citation, told White that Valdez had already taken an elk under his permit and was hunting again in the elk area.

50 years ago

1971: Man's best friend too friendly. An overly friendly pet apparently sent his master to the hospital late Friday night. Flagstaff city police reported the Douglas Delgado of Phoenix was driving along the Lake Mary Road with his pet dog in the seat beside him. The dog, police indicated, jumped from the passenger seat into his master's lap and began licking his face. Delgado lost control of his 1961 Karman Ghia sports car and ran it off the road. He was treated for injuries at Flagstaff Community Hospital. No word on the dog.

Permits are now available if you want to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Permits are being sold at the knob hill Ranger station across from the Flagstaff Community Hospital. The permits cost $1 and allow you to cut a pinion tree under 8-feet tall. Other types of trees are available at other locations. Information on the permit sales can be obtained by calling the Coconino National Forest offices.

25 years ago

1996: As two men sit patiently by the door of the Flagstaff Family Food Center in the bone chilling November wind, five smiling Boy Scouts pile out of a van eager to help make Thanksgiving dinner complete. The men are waiting for the doors of the center to open at 4 p.m. so they can get a hot meal. They were not counting on the five turkeys being donated by Den Two of the Wolf Cub Scouts in Flagstaff. These and other donated turkeys will grace the plates of the 165 people expected to turn out for the family center's annual Thanksgiving Day feast today. A manager at the center said he is confident nobody who shows up today will walk away hungry. All meals are free. The center typically feeds 200 people per day.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

