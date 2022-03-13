Flagstaff History: Grapefruit vendor got squeezed by the city

100 years ago

1922: Concluding an interesting talk on the Forest Service and its duties and problems at Tuesday's Rotary Club luncheon, a forest supervisor called attention to the attempt being made to prevent the sale of a large tract of timber in the Tusayan National Forest. There are 164 million feet of Arizona pine involved. It lies adjacent to the Grand Canyon National Park but is not a part of the park and in no place is nearer than 4 miles to the rim. The sale of the tract would yield at least $80,000 directly to Coconino County, plus the indirect return we will have in the logging and signing of this more than $4 million worth of lumber. The Forest Service does not propose to allow timber to be cut close to the roads leading to the park. Nor will the land be deforested. A Forest Service supervisor characterized the Coconino National Forest as a $15 million corporation in which we are all stockholders.

Fifteen head of heavy logging horses were burned to death Friday night at about 6 o'clock at a logging camp just northwest of Flagstaff. The horses belonged to a person who had been logging for the Saginaw lumber company under contract. Harnesses and hay in the barn were also burned. Two men, George McCormick and Tom Hamilton, were the two first to see the blaze. Hamilton, being closest, attempted to free the horses, but the smoke had choked them to death before he could reach them, and the flames drove him from the barn. Hamilton told McCormick there was no use attempting to save the animals. It is thought the fire originated from sparks from the logging engine that had passed that way a short time before. There was no insurance on the horses.

75 years ago

1947: Flagstaff and Coconino County officers, and Arizona highway patrolmen in this area were ready for a towel after a round with a grapefruit vendor who pursued a course about as erratic as the juice of the product he was selling Wednesday afternoon. The vendor applied for and got a peddlers license from the city in good order, but ran into difficulties with Flagstaff police and a patrolman when he set up shop along the highway and obstructed traffic. After a third warning, he was instructed to return to the City Hall get a refund on his license and leave the city. He was granted the refund, but shortly thereafter was again discovered peddling his wares. This time, when ordered to appear before a judge, instead of parking his truck at the City Hall as instructed, he stepped out of town west along Highway 66. He was later picked up and brought back to Flagstaff and fined $100 for selling merchandise within the city limits without a license.

Requiem high mass funeral services we're said this morning at 8 o'clock from the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe for Mrs. Adelaida Rodriguez, Flagstaff's oldest resident. The deceased, age 97, died Monday morning at her home in Flagstaff. She was born on Christmas Day in 1849 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and had been a resident of Flagstaff since 1882. Burial was in the local Catholic cemetery beside her husband, Frank Rodriguez, who preceded her in death in February of 1921.

50 years ago

1972: Total of 8,128 Flagstaff voters are eligible to go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the city's general election -- and they go with several warnings from the city clerk. The voters will select a mayor to fill the two-year term beginning April 1, and three members of the city council to fill four-year terms that also begin April 1. Incumbent Mayor Sylvan L. Harenberg is seeking his third term in office and is opposed by Councilman C. Russell Turner, whose term on the council expires April 1. In tomorrow's election, there will be four voting places, and the city clerk today cautioned voters once again that these are city-established precincts. For those who do not have rides to the polling places, members of Northern Arizona University's chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity have volunteered transportation.

Coconino county has recorded its first case of bubonic plague and Department of Public health workers are asking citizens to report observations of apparent sick wild animals by request of the county's supervisor of communicable diseases, Thomas Newell. He said today that while there is no apparent danger of an outbreak, health workers do want more information on numbers of animals possibly infected with the disease. Plague is a communicable disease carried usually by wild animals and most often by rodents, such as prairie dogs. Plague is carried by fleas harbored in these animals.

25 years ago

1997: Something has put the brakes on new construction in Flagstaff. Officials and professionals are not sure yet if it's a saturated market or a return of winter that has taken the zest out of the city's two-year construction boom. According to the city, the number of new building permits issued during the first two months of 1997 fell 61% compared with a similar in 1996. The total new construction is down 46%, from 186 residential and commercial units in 1996 to only 108 this year. The city says people are not coming into City Hall to pick up their permits because of the snow. And even though the snow has melted off the surface of the ground, underneath it is still wet, and the muddiness can mire heavy equipment and vehicles that usually cruise along construction sites.

A gold ring lost 52 years ago in a military bomber airplane crash on the San Francisco Peaks will be returned to the sister of its owner later this month. The ring belonged to Army Air Corps Lieutenant Richard Davis, a student co-pilot aborted B17 flying fortress bomber that caught fire in flight and crashed the night of Sept. 17, 1944, killing the four men onboard. The ring had been given to Davis by a high school sweetheart. The gold ring lay amidst the rubble of the crash site for 40 years until it was found by U.S. Forest Service personnel.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0