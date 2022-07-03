Flagstaff History: Fourth of July celebrations, powwow were a hit

100 years ago

1922: Flagstaff had the best Fourth of July celebration in years. During the two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, there was something doing all the time. Tuesday's attendance at the ballpark was the largest ever seen there. There wasn't a vacant seat and hundreds stood. The Knights of Pythias management was well coordinated, every member having his particular duty and attending to it. That made for smooth running promptness in handling the crowd and the events. The Knights raised money toward their new building and deserved every cent they made. Downtown at night, on Railroad Avenue, the street was crowded. In the special chanties housing the various carnival features, people were standing many deep from dark to midnight, awaiting a chance to try their luck, while in two big spaces roped off in the street, hundreds danced to the jazzy music. The country store, where you took a punch and got a sack of flour or something else or nothing else, was presided over by Wid Raudebaugh.

Bill Switzer was a race judge. The grand parade began from the Emerson school at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. It traversed the main streets of the business section of Flagstaff, and ended at the courthouse, where a stirring patriotic oration was given by judge J. E. Jones to a large crowd of citizens. The streets were crowded an hour before the parade began, and everyone was enthusiastic over the splendid showing made by the floats representing the different organizations and business houses, and the original and artistic manner in which many automobiles in the procession were decorated.

75 years ago

1947: Drivers are warned to go easy on the throttle and also the bottle. Heaviest automobile traffic since the prewar days is expected to jam Arizona highways beginning tonight as thousands of persons head out of the cities to enjoy the extended Fourth of July weekend in cooler regions and join in celebrating at Flagstaff and other mountain cities. As the State Highway Patrol prepared for a busy three days, Superintendent A. G. Walker warned drivers to take it easy.

“Celebration or no celebration,” Walker said, “we will not tolerate drunken driving.”

A large proportion of the patrol has been shifted to the northern part of the state, destination of most of the holiday vacation lists. The 60th annual frontier days rodeo and celebration and the southwest all Indian powwow at Flagstaff are expected to draw thousands of persons. Walker warned motorists to be especially careful on the highway between Phoenix and Wickenburg.

“We will have patrolman accompanying the heaviest traffic flow along this stretch of Highway,” Walker said.

The assistant state highway engineer advised motorists headed for the Grand Canyon and other northern points to take it easy on a 7-mile stretch of US 89 just south of Ask Fork -- which is under construction but open to traffic.

50 years ago

1972: The sounds of powwow took on a new dimension Sunday night.

“Power to the people”

“Indians are starving”

“Don't dance. Don't dance”

The sounds echoed through the night air, which was punctuated by the fumes of dying ceremonial fires. The sound system was shut down momentarily. Smoke rose from the fires. About 20 persons clasped and raised their hands as they sat in a semicircle formation around the center ring. The steady whine of the police sirens could be heard in the distance and the flash of red and blue lights could be seen approaching. This was Powwow 1972 -- a new version. The ceremonials, in the 44th year, found steady applause, and also found the spotlight temporarily turned on the young out-of-town militants who had posted some verbal threats in advance. Claims had been voiced that the Indians were being exploited. Some of the more than 200 dancers apparently did the challenge Sunday night to avoid an outbreak of further trouble. Only a handful, maybe 25 or so, joined in the traditional round dance, the colorful and happy closing ceremony of the two-hour show. Thousands of spectators who gathered for the highlights of powwow watched the proceedings in awe as protesters shimmied up the side of the announcers booth. The handful of protesters, although a minority voice, had shouted loudly. Their claims that the Indians are not receiving a fair share of the proceeds had been heard. The final curtain had come down. It had a little tear in it. But the scar of powwow had started to heal today. The show will go on.

25 years ago

1997: The Historic Preservation Commission approved Wednesday a proposed downtown district and design handbook for historic buildings in Flagstaff, forwarding it to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Planning and Zoning will meet Tuesday. If that goes well, the package will go to city council on Aug. 5. If approved, the historic district would be an amendment to the city's zoning map and the handbook would be appended to the land development code, said Mark Young, principal planner for the city. The district would require property owners of buildings in a 15-block area downtown to submit to a review of planned building renovation or demolition. The district is defined as the area within the south side of Cherry Avenue, the west side of Verde Street, the north side of Route 66, and the east side of Humphreys Street. While the historic district concept, which was largely organized by the Flagstaff Main Street Foundation, has its fans, some have spoken out against the idea. Nobody in attendance spoke in favor of or against it at the Wednesday meeting. The design handbook defines various architectural styles found downtown, guidelines for restoring or renovating historic buildings 50 years old or older, and gives ideas for color and design schemes. If the package is implemented, property owners in the district will go to the development review board if they want to do any alterations, reconstruction or demolition to the exterior of a historic building. The commission would ideally keep the extra review process under 21 days. The design handbook is based on an earlier version completed in 1990. The historic preservation ordinance, passed in 1995, was used to qualify Flagstaff for certified local government status administered by the state historic preservation office.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

