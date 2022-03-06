Flagstaff History: Former NAU student was involved in extra-circular activity

100 years ago

1922: While practically all of those reported last week is ill with flu around again just as if nothing had happened, a new crop of patients has been claiming the attention of the local physicians in Flagstaff. None of this assortment are dangerously sick and indications are that we shall come through without a single fatality from the disease that made such ravages here and elsewhere during the winter of 1918 to 1919 in which this winter is causing many deaths in other parts of the country. Dr. Felix Manning was very sick for a few days. Dr. Mackey is back at his office again.

Following the assurance by the Warren Brothers Construction Company that they cannot pave our residents' streets for $6 a front foot, and because no other company will bid that low on the work, new petitions are being made and the owners of property along the streets included in this summer's potential paving program will be asked to sign. The new petitions authorize Flagstaff City Council to let the contract at a price between $6.50 and $7a front foot, including curb and gutter. If the price suits the owners of a majority of the frontage in the sections proposed to be paved, Council will award the contract.

75 years ago

1947: Flagstaffs community swimming pool, for which over $10,000 was collected through the combined efforts of the Cub Scouts and civic organizations last spring, is stymied by current building restrictions. Flagstaff Mayor Harold Sykes told members of the planning and zoning commission at the regular meeting Monday night that there could be a hold up. Sykes said that it was possible that material shortages may be eased enough early this spring that a renewed application could be filed to obtain a more favorable response. Sykes brought up the topic of the swimming pool as the commission considered a variety of business, including the status of the land-use map prepared by the city engineer and lights for the overnight parking lots the city is setting up for hotel guests.

“God’s Country” is showing at the Orpheum Theater this week. The comedy movie features Robert Lawrey, Helen Gilbert and Buster Keaton.

50 years ago

1972: Wayne Droxler, a senior at Flagstaff High School, has been tinkering with things since he was a freshman and one of his latest products is his “duobike.”

This bike has seats arranged outside the normal frame, with two sets of handlebars and two sets of pedals. Wayne says it really is better if just one person steers, though. Among his other unpatented products are a backward bike, which the occupant steers with handlebars connected to the back wheel, a long bike that has the fork extended some 5 feet in length, a “hi-bike”, which has the seat raised 6 feet above the ground, and his latest mode of transportation, a bike that has the driver laying on his back pedaling the back wheel and steering from above his head.

The Flagstaff City Police have found an expensive wristwatch, taken Friday in a daylight theft at Green Lodge Jewelers, and have booked a 25-year-old former Northern Arizona University student on three counts of grand theft in connection with that case and one that took place earlier in the year in downtown Flagstaff. At the same time, police also uncovered a cache of blank documents, including transcripts sheets, various types of identification cards, filled-in diplomas and diploma covers, and an assortment of rubber stamps, some from the university and some from various military installations, contained in a briefcase that is allegedly the property of the suspect. The suspect was arrested Saturday evening on three counts of grand theft, one involving a $265 Rolex watch taken Friday at the jewelry store in Flagstaff and two more involving pocket calculators allegedly taken from a photo supply shop in Flagstaff.

25 years ago

1997: And anti-ballistic missile test firing gone awry led to a light show for early-morning risers in Flagstaff and much of northern Arizona this morning. A test of the Pentagon's anti-missiles system intended to destroy hostile rockets in flight, ended in failure today. The missile was launched from the White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. A missile condensation trail could be seen in the southeastern sky in the wee hours of the morning as it was launched from White Sands, about 225 miles away. It was the fourth in a series of tests to demonstrate the missile, known as THAAD, could intercept a target missile.

Arizonans prefer light rail trains, rather than buses, as the best way to get people into and out of the Grand Canyon National Park. That was the verdict of 62% of 402 respondents in a statewide poll directed by Fred Solop of Northern Arizona University's Social Research Laboratory. The poll found that only 19% of the adults surveyed favor using buses, and that 8% want both. To meet Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt's pledge to kick cars out of the park by the year 2000, the Park Service is conducting an environmental assessment that by April will determine whether trains or buses will act as a better substitute for cars.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

