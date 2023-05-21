100 years ago

1923: George Newman of Flagstaff was badly hurt at Ajo last Friday when he fell 45 feet from a steel structure being erected at the mouth of a copper mine shaft, his life being saved by falling onto the back of a mule. George works for the Wisconsin Bridge & Iron company. He had been at Ajo about three weeks, working on the structure from which he fell. Just what caused his fall is unknown, but there were two mules below him, standing over some jagged rocks. He came down head first. He had several broken ribs and possibly internal injuries, but it is believed he will recover.

75 years ago

1948: With a campaign sponsored by the Flagstaff Woman’s Club to “get out the vote” expected to result in a near record turnout, Flagstaff voters will select seven councilmen in the biennial city election Monday. The Woman’s Club has been working on its campaign for a month, with letters to civic clubs and other organizations urging 100% balloting Monday. In accordance with state law, the city’s bars and buffets will be closed during the hours of voting.

Jacqueline Cochran, famous speed flier, will use a point near Flagstaff as the outward terminus of an attempt at a new speed record, it has been learned here today. Charles A. Bonney, Chet Anderson and Darrow Thompson have been asked to serve as checkers at the turning point for the flight. The flight will start at Los Angeles and proceed eastward to a point about 10.5 miles east of Flagstaff, after which the famous aviatrix will return to her starting point. The purpose of the checkers is to verify the fact that the plane passes to the east of the turning point.

50 years ago

1973: Flagstaff’s 45th annual All-Indian Pow Wow will not take place. Pow Wow Committeeman Ken Brown said today an informal poll of members of the city council -- taken at Council’s work session Wednesday afternoon -- indicated there would not be sufficient votes at a regular city council meeting to obtain use of City Park facilities to stage the traditional Independence Day event. “We would love to go ahead with the show, but we don’t have approval from the council, so we can’t.”

The first antilight pollution ordinance in Flagstaff’s history will be up for public hearing before the city council Tuesday. The hearing is the second item on a long agenda at a meeting that is due to begin at 7:30 a.m. The code, prepared after some six months of study by a communitywide company headed by city planner William Kemp, has been roundly endorsed by various local astronomers. They maintain the effectiveness of their telescopes is being destroyed by light pollution from the city.

Beautiful. Marvelous. These words were repeated more than once Sunday evening. The reference was to Arizona’s beauty and, more specifically, its sunshine. The comments were made by some of the 22 foreign editors and writers who spent a whirlwind two days touring some of the scenic sites in the Northland.

The newsmen were guests in a promotional tour coordinated by Trans World Airlines, Holiday Inns and the National Geographic magazine. The visit here was but one of a series to introduce Europeans to the beauties of America. The tours, which are by invitation only, are designed to get into print the pictures and story ideas of the guests. Key stops in Flagstaff were made to the Museum of Northern Arizona, Lowell Observatory and Walnut Canyon.

25 years ago

1998: A Flagstaff resident spent Sunday night and Monday morning on Mount Elden immobilized with an injured leg that might have been fractured and a dislocated shoulder. According to a Flagstaff Fire Department report, Parish was hiking in the Devil’s Chair area (the south-facing side) of Mount Elden when he fell Sunday afternoon, seriously injuring himself. Parish, who couldn’t move, spent Sunday night and early Monday morning undetected until a passing hiker heard him screaming for help. He was in fair condition as of 2:30 p.m. yesterday, according to a Flagstaff Medical Center spokesperson.

According to a Flagstaff Police Department report, Kathy Jenkins heard Parish yelling for help and called police. Jenkins told police she decided to go hiking instead of attending her aerobics class. About 45 minutes to an hour into her hike, she heard Parish calling for help. “You could hear faint yelling and I thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s just my imagination,’” Jenkins said. “Then I thought, ‘No, nobody would be playing a practical joke at 6 a.m. in the morning.' So I went back and called the police.”

With a crane towering overhead and a chainsaw buzzing a few feet away on Monday afternoon, Kathy Erbe explained in frank terms why she doesn’t like that her neighbor is cutting down as many as 10 mature elm trees. But her Sunnyside neighbor said he has the right to cut down trees that are interfering with his sewer line and fruit trees. Erbe went to the City of Flagstaff for help, but didn’t find any there. “If I lived in west Flagstaff this would be different,” she said. “They don’t care about east Flagstaff.”

Although the city has no limits on the number of trees the neighbor can cut, it isn’t because he lives in Sunnyside, said Mark Sawyers, a Flagstaff city planner. “It has nothing to do with an east-west thing,” he said. Rather, because Sunnyside is an old neighborhood, it doesn’t fall under new restrictions that require residential developers to leave at least 50% of the tree canopy on a lot.