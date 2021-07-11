Flagstaff History: Flood led to loss of chickens

125 years ago

1896: No chicken for dinner tonight. Yesterday afternoon the rain fell in torrents and all the lowland in Flagstaff was flooded. The storm was accompanied by the usual amount of lightning. The flood surrounded the residence of F. L. Beal and drowned all of his chickens.

A man and his family living in a shanty near the Flagstaff depot had a very close call. A terrific thunderstorm was raging when the entire town was disturbed by a tremendous crash as if several buildings had fallen. Inquiry elicited that a bolt of lightning had struck a large pine tree, tearing the bark along its course until it came to an iron ring to which a clothes line was attached. It was deemed necessary to fell the tree, as it was in a very shaky condition.

100 years ago

1921: Mr. Keyster, in Flagstaff, was happy as a lark. Said the rain they had was a blessing. Four inches of hail that just missed the farmers, whose crops it would have damaged, covered the hills and dales; then the rains descended and the floods came.

50 years ago