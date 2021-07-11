Flagstaff History: Flood led to loss of chickens

125 years ago
1896: No chicken for dinner tonight. Yesterday afternoon the rain fell in torrents and all the lowland in Flagstaff was flooded. The storm was accompanied by the usual amount of lightning. The flood surrounded the residence of F. L. Beal and drowned all of his chickens.
A man and his family living in a shanty near the Flagstaff depot had a very close call. A terrific thunderstorm was raging when the entire town was disturbed by a tremendous crash as if several buildings had fallen. Inquiry elicited that a bolt of lightning had struck a large pine tree, tearing the bark along its course until it came to an iron ring to which a clothes line was attached. It was deemed necessary to fell the tree, as it was in a very shaky condition.
100 years ago
1921: Mr. Keyster, in Flagstaff, was happy as a lark. Said the rain they had was a blessing. Four inches of hail that just missed the farmers, whose crops it would have damaged, covered the hills and dales; then the rains descended and the floods came.
50 years ago
1971: Continental Homes, which recently acquired 1,252 acres, including the old Canyon Country Club, is set to unveil its master plan at the next city council meeting. The company will present its plans for the $300 million planned community, including sketches of the remodeled club house.
25 years ago
1996: Crews are battling seven forest fires within Coconino County. Six air tankers, two helicopters, smoke jumpers and a ground force worked throughout the morning to bring the fires under control without success by noon. Roadblocks setup to enforce closure of forest areas were down this morning.
A proposal to build 846 prefabricated lower-priced houses in Flagstaff is dead, but an RV park with as many as 800 units may rise from its ashes. Developers withdrew an application for a zoning change that would allow Flagstaff Ranch Estates to be built.
An 18-year-old rooted in Flagstaff is planning to spread her branches here too, serving the city as a Flagstaff police officer. Jennifer Dominguez is blazing a path for other Flagstaff youth to enter law enforcement.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.