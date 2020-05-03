Flagstaff History: Flagstaff library building condemned

125 YEARS AGO
1895: Flagstaff should have a water system and have it at once. The investors will reap a harvest. The opportunity is here to be seized by men with capital and energy. Our city contains at least 260 houses which will pay an average rate of $1.50 a month. This will aggregate to $375 or $4,500 a year. There are seven saloons at $15 each which will amount to $105 or $1,260 a year. Three hotels will pay $20 each amounting to $720 per year, two stables will contribute $25 or $600 each year, one brewery will pay $15 a month or $180 per year and one barber shop with a bathroom will do the same. The Babbitt Building and the Commercial Company will put in $20 each per month or $480 for the year. The jail and the courthouse will pay about $10 each. D.M. Riordan will pay at least $1,200 per year for Milton. The Atlantic and Pacific Railroad Company will pay $5,000 per year for a sufficient supply. The Arizona Sandstone company will probably be good for $800. The town of Flagstaff would add another $1,000 for fire fighting and sprinkling purposes.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: At the double-barreled school election held on Saturday, both favorable votes were so large as to leave no room for doubt as to the desires of the people. The proposition to issue bonds to the extent of $50,000 for the improvement of the Emerson School was voted down by an overwhelming vote, there being 64 votes for the bonds and 159 against. As for the site for the new school, the John Clark farm north of town left all competitors behind it receiving 119 votes, the North Leroux Street site 37 and the Hennessy and stock west site with nine.
Battery “A” is ready. Adjutant General Walter S. Ingalls was here on Wednesday and Thursday, checking over the battery enlistment papers and everything is now in readiness for mustering in the new Flagstaff battery of light-field artillery the first in the state. Three are authorized.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: Chairmen are discouraged over the lack of cooperation in sales of E bonds to employees. Employees are not yet responding to the new request for more purchases of the new E Bonds. In the past, the citizens of Flagstaff and Coconino County have fulfilled the expectations set for them.
A total of 9,200 pounds of used clothing has been boxed and will be shipped to Phoenix next week, it was stated yesterday by Ed Mays, local chairman of the National Drive for clothing for liberated people of Europe.
An appeal to the U.S.O. for the treatment of a sore throat lead to the arrest of Elwin Coleman of Flint, Michigan. He was wanted by authorities there for violation of parole. He claimed he was a discharged serviceman who had lost his papers. Flagstaff City Police were called and he was then taken to the jail since it was quickly learned that he was wanted in Michigan.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Our venerable library building has been condemned. Expert study and evaluation of the 46-year old structure report that the next high wind may well blow the roof off. The Flagstaff Public Library has moved its offices from the condemned library building on West Aspen to temporary quarters in city hall annex building known as the “Creighton Building”. Head Librarian, Grace Delph, reports that the books will continue to be distributed at the main library site through the services of the mobile library unit. What to do about the condemned building, which was closed in a dramatic move on Tuesday, remains for the City Council to resolve. They will have to consider the costs of renovation against the cost of taking the old building down and building a new modern library.
Chief of Police Elmo E. Maxwell and Coconino County Juvenile Judge Lawrence T. Wren have jointly announced that 25-year old Patrolman Richard M. Ortiz has been named as the departments first probation officer. His appointment is not only a milestone in the history of the police department, but also represents something of an unusual dual role for a law enforcement officer.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: The forest fire season is upon us again. On average, there are 3,269 fires in the Coconino National Forest per year. Last year, 214 were human caused. The fires can be avoided with through soaking all remaining embers, being positive all the heat and fire is out.
After two days under a federal court order, overcrowding problems in the Coconino County jail appear to be under control. However, officials say it is likely that the county will be paying fines this summer for exceeding the population numbers set in the order. A 1994 court order sets a four-to-one inmate to staff ratio. The inmate cap at the jail is now 65, but will increase to 176 when three new jailers start working.
