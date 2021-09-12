Flagstaff History: Fires raged across Coconino National Forest due to lightning

125 years ago

1896: The curiosity of our money. Few persons are aware that silver certificates are not legal tender, though receivable for public dues. The fact was recently, it is stated, forced on the attention of the post office department by a person who refused to accept the certificates and payment of a money order. Thus it seems the government is obliged to receive silver certificates but cannot pay them out to anyone unwilling to receive them. Should our silver friends become able to legislate, they will doubtless make the certificates legal tender so as to force the unwilling patriot to take the paper representative of 53 cents at a 100 cent valuation.

100 years ago

1921: Costly road building. Forest supervisor E. G. Miller says the tourists and others are flooding his office with inquiries about the present state of our roads. He says that the Munds Park Road to Mormon Lake is in good passable condition having been recently dragged, making it 119% better than it was a few days ago. A few cars have been clear through from Flagstaff to Long Valley and Roosevelt. It is no boulevard but it is drying rapidly. Cars can also go to Camp Verde by way of Mormon Lake. Mr. Miller says it is a question whether tourist travel is beneficial considering the way the cars tear up our roads and he wonders whether strangers would criticize our roads so severely when they chanced to hit here in wet weather if they realized that it would take an amount equal to our total county valuation to put in permanent shape are 1,400 miles or more of highway.