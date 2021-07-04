Flagstaff History: Firefighters requested city council hike pay 17%

Tom L. Rees, J. D. Jackson and C. M. Archer, canvassed the town the first of last week for donations of flour, coffee, sugar, salt and baking powder. The meat had already been arranged for, partly by gifts of steers by cattlemen and partly by $450 given by T. E. Polluck and M. I. Powers. So, our redskin brothers may gorge themselves as much as they please. There is plenty for them to eat. Incidentally, when you meet one of them, speak to them, smile at them, be friendly. It will be appreciated more than anything. And of course a bag of gumdrops or a chaw of tobacker, or a cigarette if you feel disposed to offer it, but a hearty greeting will make you a friend for life. Make them welcome some of them have come a hundred miles to spend their money and help us have a good time.