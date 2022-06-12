Flagstaff History: Fire threatened Lowell Observatory

100 years ago

1922: Fire for a long time Tuesday afternoon. Fire threatened the Lowell Observatory, and it was only by the strenuous efforts of 40 men that the flames were finally brought under control. The fire started in the woods southwest of the observatory shortly after noon from an unknown cause. It was confined entirely to the section of land belonging to the Lowell estate. Fortunately, it did not get into the thicker timber, or, considering the high winds, it likely would have burned over the entire section, perhaps destroying the observatory buildings, and very likely spreading into the City Park and the timber on the John Clark place. Some of the residences far up the side of the hill would have been endangered also. U.S. Forest Service personnel and others sent by the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company, the Flagstaff Lumber Company and McGonigle Lumber stayed on the job until the wind died down. The burned area extended over about 70 acres.

75 years ago

1947: Flagstaffs own Hollywood and Vine, known on official records as North San Francisco and East Aspen Avenue, is buzzing with activity again as Republic Pictures moves in to begin work on “The Fabulous Texas,” a million-dollar picture of the horse opera variety. Work on the picture was to begin Thursday morning, with filming to take place in the vicinity of the Grand Falls of the Little Colorado, about 60 miles northeast of here, but with Flagstaff as headquarters for the unit for the next week or 10 days. Top-notch Republic stars will be on hand for work in the film. Leading roles have been assigned to John Carroll, the singer, Bill Elliott, cowboy actor, and gravel-voice Andy Devine, looked upon in Flagstaff as a local boy. Divine attended Arizona State College in the days when it was known as Northwestern Arizona Normal School.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff citizens will have an opportunity to present views on a north-south one-way street system for the downtown area when the city council hosts its next regular meeting on June 27. Council, at its regular meeting today, set the date for the hearing and there were indications that the proposal would run into some strong protests, despite the fact that city planner William Kemps reported that the downtown businesses association had already given its approval. Vice Mayor Richard McDonald indicated that he had received telephone calls last night opposing the system. It was McDonald who ultimately moved that the public hearing be held before the city council could reach any decision on the matter. The Flagstaff-area transportation study known as FATS calls for making Beaver Street between Santa Fe and Columbus avenues one way in a northerly direction and San Francisco Street, between the same two east and west streets, one way in a southerly direction. In presenting the FATS proposal, it was reported that the downtown businessmen met earlier in the spring and had given approval to the system -- which would include special signalization in the area of city hall to allow for emergency movement of fire department vehicles. The last time a one-way street system was inaugurated in Flagstaff was in the middle 1960s when Aspen Avenue was made one way going West and Birch Avenue one way going east.

25 years ago

1997: Whoever named Lone Tree Road might have foreseen the future because a bunch of greenery in the area may be destined for the blade. The street itself may grow from a two-lane road to a multi-lane street connecting two other major roads. Such a boom depends on voter approval of a $25 million bond to fund a new Coconino Community College campus north of Interstate 40 and city council approval of a 741-unit housing development south of I-40. If they are both given greenlights, then there will be roughly 2,500 new homes built on the southern stretch of Lone Tree, as well as a community college and a jail on the road's northern end. At first blush, it appears a Lone Tree interchange with I-40 would be in the works. But the city was scared off in 1995 when it realized the estimate for the interchange was $22.5 million.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

