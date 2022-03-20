Flagstaff History: Final plans for new Orpheum Theater rushed into completion

100 years ago

1922: Herbert Smith, whom the jury last week found guilty of attempt to make moonshine in the still hidden up a tree in the chicken yard at Deputy Sheriff Frank Short’s ranch, where Smith was the tenant, was on Monday fined $125 by judge J. A. Jones and given three months in the county jail, the jail sentence being suspended in consideration of payment of the fine. The fine was paid. A second criminal case taken up was that of the state versus Bob Harris, charged with killing someone else’s cow for beef. H. H. Martin and Victor Thomas, arrested with Harris and who both had pleaded guilty, testified that Harris was the one who shot the cow. The bovicide occurred at Oak Creek.

They are already getting ready for the summer term at the Normal School, the joint session of the Normal and the State University. It will begin June 19 and continue 10 weeks, closing Aug. 25. The university will have a six-week summer school for part of their students at Bisbee beginning June 12; then those attending there who wish to may come to Flagstaff for the last half of the term here, as, it is said, a lot of them will do. The summer school bulletin just issued by the university says: “Especial attention is given by doctor L. B. McMullen, president of the Normal School, to the matter of arranging an attractive program of lecturers and entertainers in the summer session. All who attended last year will remember this excellent feature of the summer school.”

75 years ago

1947: Final plans for the new Orpheum Theater, expected to be the first major post war development of the downtown Flagstaff business area, are being rushed to completion. Clarence Shartzer, manager, said today after spending several days in Phoenix going over details of the projected new theater at the headquarters of the operating organization. Construction work on the project is expected to start within a very short time. Once the program is underway, it is planned to push construction work at top speed. The plans include features designed to make the Flagstaff showhouse the finest in northern Arizona, with entirely new projection, sound and seating equipment, incorporating latest post-war improvements. The new building will include several modern shop spaces in addition to the theater itself.

Skiers from all parts of the southwest will begin converging on Flagstaff tonight in preparation for the sixth annual Arizona Snow Bowl Winter Carnival, which will get underway tomorrow, the first day of spring, for a three-day run under the sponsorship of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. The carnival will open with the annual five-man team cross country race for the Midgley trophy won last year by a team from Flagstaff High School. The race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. from the Snowbowl Lodge. The finish is also at the lodge.

50 years ago

1972: The Arizona Board of Regents gave its blessing to establish an Air Force Reserves Officer training core on the Northern Arizona University campus. The report comes from President J. Lawrence Walkup. His report said that NAU had been granted approval for the ROTC unit and that for the past three months extensive study on the proposal had been conducted by students and faculty. Five committees, totaling about 40 persons, were established, and only three negative votes were recorded in the committees. The president also pointed out that a survey of both student and faculty opinion was conducted -- with the result that 72.3% of the students favored the ROTC program and 77% of the faculty also voted in the affirmative.

Babbitt Brothers Trading Company of Flagstaff has been judged brand names retailer of the year in the department store category. In today's announcement of the judging panel's decision, it was noted that Babbitts won a certificate of distinction award in the 1970 retailer of the year competition, and because of their consistent policies in brand name merchandising have increased their effectiveness in these important areas. Founded in 1887 by five Babbitt brothers, David, Edward, Charles, George and William, this family-owned company now has a sales volume of over $20 million.

25 years ago

1997: An addition to the biology building at Northern Arizona University almost vanished in front of the administration's eyes Thursday before being approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. Also approved was a $2.5 million new building proposed for the north end of campus that will house a visitor center and the parking services department. University President Clara M. Lovett was visibly relieved after tense discussion among the state university's trustees threatened to send the $12.4 million biology biochemistry project back to the drawing board. With the number of students and instructors growing in the biology department and the current lab space becoming obsolete, gutting and renovating the existing biology building would not be viable. Overcrowding there has put them in trouble with the fire marshal and the risk management department. The project now goes to the state joint committee on capital review for approval, then back to the regents for final approval of the bond resolution.

The Dow Jones Industrial average closed on March 20, 1997, at 6,820.28, down 57.40.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0